Bringing their ‘green’ to Greenville: Expert projects $4 million in economic impact from ECU football opener

By halftime, fans at today’s home opener between East Carolina and No. 14 North Carolina State might be a little hoarse from cheering on their teams. That makes sense. All of the big horses were used up before the game.

A hitch of eight roughly 1,600-pound Clydesdales towed an old-style fire carriage as they clip-clopped through the city’s Uptown District on Friday afternoon, making stops at 14 businesses and Greenville Fire-Rescue’s headquarters.

The horses were brought to town by Carolina Eagle Distributing, Pitt County’s local Budweiser distributor, to set the season off with a whinny and a bang for ECU. In addition to their parade through the Uptown District the horses will be at tailgate lots today.

The drivers of the hitch dropped cases of beer off to local businesses and cases of water were presented to Fire-Rescue Chief Carson Sanders. The water will be used at the station and when responding to emergency calls.

“It’s a source of pride,” Sanders said. “A fire department, whether it’s modern equipment or horse drawn, it brings you back to traditions of the fire service and what we used to see.

“While they’re delivering water, and that’s a whole other mission that’s super important, to see it as a fire department is a hearken back to tradition. That’s something we’re really trying to bring back to Greenville with our logos and (other marketing).”

The Pirates season opening college football matchup against their in-state rival at noon is anticipated to generate approximately $4 million for the local economy. As of Thursday afternoon, the ECU Athletics ticket office was reporting about 1,000 tickets left for sale. Dowdy-Ficklen seats just over 51,000. Whether in purple and gold or white and red, local economic experts know fans headed to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for the home opener have one color in common — green.

Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of Visit Greenville NC, said No. 14 ranked NCSU’s proximity to Greenville and the historic animosity between the two schools are just two of the factors in a perfect storm of economic influx.

“You look at the opponent for sure when you calculate economic impact,” Schmidt said. “Can opposing fans get to your city to be part of the game? That’s certainly the case with State being in the Triangle.

“You’ve got a ranked team coming in and what people consider a pretty good rival. It really lines up well for a big weekend.”

Don Edwards, owner of the University Book Exchange on Cotanche Street, said developments downtown and its walkability are going to help businesses over the weekend.

“Pirate Nation is back,” Edwards said. “It’s back almost like we’ve never seen it before. It’s fair to say this may be the record weekend for sales at U.B.E. as it relates to collegiate athletic apparel.

“NC State always enlivens things and now, we just have such a better Uptown. Everybody’s walking everywhere. The Clydesdales are here. We have more, better things. A better tenant mix. The city’s done some good and they’re getting ready to, with the ($15 million) BUILD Grant, have more improvements.”

Business owners already were taking advantage of the Clydesdales presence on Friday. Kristen Riggs, manager of Insomnia Cookies on Fifth Street, was making her way through throngs of people to hand out coupons for a free cookie.

“I honestly didn’t even know the Clydesdales were coming down (our) street today,” Riggs said. “I knew they were going to be at the game tomorrow but when I saw a crowd accumulate, I decided to take advantage of the crowd and get some business.”

Riggs said that with students back, football season in full swing and events like Freeboot Friday downtown, she has upped her staffing and the amount of inventory being ordered. She said that Insomnia Cookies will again be passing out free Cookie Butter Shots at Freeboot events this season, including Friday night’s show headlined by Uncle Kracker.

“We’re glad that things are somewhat back to normal and the crowd is back,” Riggs said. “The streets were very lonely and it was very ghostlike around here for quite some time.”

Ryan Griffin, owner and operator of Nash Hot Chicken on Fifth Street, said the bar upped its inventory by 25 percent and brought on additional staff for this weekend. Griffin and company opened their doors in May and are excited to be part of their first Pirates season which starts with four successive home games. He hopes people come visit the location this weekend and in the ones to come, as the bar puts on events like live music.

“Fall is back and you can feel it,” Griffin said. “The electricity is in the air. Go Pirates.

“We just got through this summer. Right after graduation we opened. An unprecedented four home games to start the season is awesome for us. I worked on campus for about 12 years doing concessions. Being on this side is a lot more fun.”

The long Labor Day weekend could give people a chance to visit with family or enjoy the city through Monday, Schmidt said, which means higher profits for restaurants serving brunch. The biggest economic numbers will be put up Saturday and Sunday, he anticipates.

Edwards said his concern is running out inventory if the Pirates get off to a hot start to the season. He said his staff worked hard to ensure they had enough goods amid supply chain issues but that it will take even more work to stay stocked up.

“If we beat State and come out of the box really winning and winning, we won’t have enough inventory,” Edwards said. “It’s very unlikely we (could) get more product in. We really prepared well with lots and lots of inventory.”

Schmidt said the only thing that would have made his projections better would be a 3:30 p.m. start time for the game which would boost the overnight stay numbers at Greenville lodging. Even without that, the projected $4 million far exceeds numbers from the recent 10 days of Little League Softball World Series games in August and a weekend of NCAA Baseball Super Regionals in June.

As with those events, the game will be broadcast on ESPN. Schmidt said college football opens the city to a different audience than softball.

“I think (ESPN) know their way here now,” Schmidt said. “There’s probably some subset of people watching Saturday for NC State at East Carolina that might not have tuned in for softball. You may have some spillover between those two audiences, but you’ll certainly be able to bring in those who weren’t exposed to Greenville through softball, through football.”