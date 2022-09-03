Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lawrence says ‘30 Rock’ line changed her mind about being a Republican
Jennifer Lawrence revealed the one line from “30 Rock” that made her become a Democrat. The Oscar-winning actress, 32, admitted she always thought herself to be a Republican until she stumbled upon an episode of the hit sitcom in her teen years. Back in 2020, Lawrence said she was a Republican before President Donald Trump entered the White House. “The Hunger Games” star said she voted for Republican candidate John McCain in the 2008 presidential election when he ran against Barack Obama. Speaking to Vogue for its October issue, Lawrence said she was watching “30 Rock” as a 16-year-old, and revealed the one line...
Voices: Prince Louis is growing up – and it’s breaking his parents’ hearts
Prince William may have laughed off Prince Louis’s brutal rebuttal on his first day of a brand new school yesterday – the youngest royal refused to hold his dad’s hand – but he really shouldn’t. Because it’s only going to get worse. Take it from me, Wills: I’m two years on from where you are – and I took my little boy to school for his first day of Year 2 on Monday. He’s six to Louis’s four, but he wouldn’t hold my hand, either. In fact, he shrugged off a kiss or any overt sign of affection entirely...
Review: Jiminy Cricket! A live-action 'Pinocchio'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a string of live-action remakes, from "Beauty and the Beast" to “The Lion King," the Walt Disney Co. has finally gotten around to “ Pinocchio.” Along the way, there have been some nice performances, enormous heaps of CGI and, lest anyone forget, one very blue Will Smith.
'Peppa Pig' Reveals A Historic First For Show In Push For LGBTQ Inclusion
One of Peppa's friends introduced her parents, a same-sex couple, in a new episode of the hit British cartoon.
'Drag Race' star Shangela makes 'Dancing With the Stars' history; Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd compete
Shangela from "RuPaul's Drag Race" makes "DWTS" history paired with a male pro dancer. See the complete cast revealed for season 31 on Disney+.
Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth Thriller ‘Poker Face’ Sells to Screen Media (EXCLUSIVE)
Screen Media, a division of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, has acquired North American rights to “Poker Face,” a thriller starring Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth. Crowe also directed the film, which is scheduled to release in theaters on Nov. 16. It’ll land on digital platforms on Nov. 22. Set in the world of high-stakes betting, “Poker Face” stars Crowe as tech billionaire and gambler Jake Foley, who offers his best friends a chance to win more money than they’ve ever dreamed of. But to play, they’ll have to give up the one thing they spend their lives trying to...
Harry Styles ‘Did Not’ Spit on Chris Pine: Rep Calls #SpitGate a ‘Ridiculous Story’
#SpitGate is over. After social media went wild hyper-analyzing a video (and a second, third and fourth angle) that made it seem like Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine during the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling over the weekend, a rep for Pine has finally officially denied the allegations.
Doctors 'concerned' about Queen Elizabeth II's health
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”. The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest. The palace says the queen...
