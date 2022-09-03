ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Reflector

DWI Roundup: Winterville man hits parked cars

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZPhc_0hgeOA8E00

A man was arrested by Winterville police and charged with driving while impaired after he hit three parked cars on Church Street on the morning of Aug. 27.

A court document said Patrick Gordon Roberson, 34, of 1443 E Hanrahan Road, Ayden, had red glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol and his blood alcohol content was 0.12. Roberson was convicted of Level 5 DWI in February.

His arrest was one of nine reported in Pitt County between Aug. 25 and 28. Court documents for the other six cases contained the following details and allegations:

Jacob Edward Devereese, 35, of 7596 South N.C. 43 S, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol on Cooper Street in Winterville at midnight on Aug. 25. A court document said Devereese had an odor of alcohol and his blood alcohol content was 0.10.Brandon Earl Edwards, 30, of 1606 W Arlington Blvd., Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at midnight on Aug. 26 on West 10th Street. A court document said Edwards had an odor of alcohol and his blood alcohol content was 0.10.Rakeen Lamont James Gardner, 34, of 4416 Lee Street, Ayden, was stopped by Winterville police at midnight on Aug. 27 on N.C. 11. A court document said Gardner had glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.21.Kudwai Timothy Kandimba, 20, of 204 Rollins Drive, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 11:32 a.m. on Aug. 28 on Cotanche Street. A court document said Kandimba had an odor of alcohol and his blood alcohol content was 0.25.Matthew Obed Lewis, 27, of 303 Allen Road, Ayden, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 2 a.m. on Aug. 27 on Old Pactolus Road. A court document said Lewis had glassy eyes, slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and had a strong odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.10.John James Stone, 34, of 101 Hudson Lane, New Bern, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at midnight on Aug. 27 on East Hanrahan Road. A court document said Stone was driving 106 mph and had a strong odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.08.Raekwon Shakal Walker, 27, of 3109 Clear Court, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 28 on U.S. 264 alternate. A court document said Walker’s blood alcohol content was 0.14.Alexander Author Witten, 20, of 306 East 10th St., Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at midnight on Aug. 27 on Stantonsburg Road, Greenville. A court document said his blood alcohol content was 0.13.

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

Greenville man arrested on multiple larceny charges

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been arrested and charged in a larceny case that happened back in July. Carlos Whitaker, 25, was identified by the public as the person wanted in an investigation that began on July 26 at a home in Ayden. On Sunday, he was arrested by officers with the […]
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Major road projects to start Monday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city road is set to get upgrades next week. Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville is scheduled to begin on Monday. The project includes upgrades to the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repaving the...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville police hold ‘Front Porch Roll Call’ event

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More efforts by police are on display in Eastern North Carolina as they work to become more familiar with the people they serve. Wednesday morning, members of Jacksonville Public Safety went around the city, meeting with residents in their “Front Porch Roll Call.” They listened to concerns, shared current crime stats […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern police investigating after one shot

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital, officials said Tuesday evening. Police responded to the 900 block of Main Street in New Bern at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of gunshots. The caller said at least one person had been shot. […]
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Dwi#Patrick Gordon#Police#The State Highway Patrol#Cotanche Street
cbs17

Goldsboro woman charged after saying she shot man in self defense

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman who told police she shot a man in self defense in July has been charged with assaulting him with a deadly weapon. The Goldsboro Police Department said Wednesday that further investigation into the July 3 incident led officers to arrest Shamella Oliver, 30, on Sept. 1.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Several local events will commemorate day of 9/11 attacks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks is Sunday. Several events throughout Eastern North Carolina will commemorate the anniversary. Several of those events are listed below. If you know of a local event that isn’t listed, please email us at newsdesk@wnct.com. GREENVILLE A National Day of Service and Remembrance will […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Head-on crash makes 32-year-old Eastern Carolina woman relearn to walk

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A mother of three driving on Highway 70 back in January was met with tragedy when a suspected drunk driver crashed into her, head-on. Her family surrounded as she fought for her life coming off a ventilator, undergoing numerous surgeries, and throwing herself fully into recovery in physical therapy.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

‘Fair Courts NC’ event to be held Thursday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An organization will be holding an event Thursday in Greenville to demand reforms to restore trust in the state courts. Progress NC Action has been conducting a “Fair Courts NC” tour at different locations across the state. Thursday’s event will be 10 a.m. at the Pitt County Courthouse and will feature […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Truck driver that crashed through Trent River Bridge remains in serious condition

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man who crashed his tanker truck through the side of the Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern on Tuesday remains in serious condition. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City. The tanker truck went through the concrete barrier on the left side of the westbound span, taking out about 20 feet of the guardrail. It landed on its side, some 50 feet below.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Early-morning Kinston house fire under investigation

KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) — Firefighters responded to an early-morning fire in Kinston. All of the Kinston Fire Department units along with some volunteer units responded to a house fire Wednesday around 5:26 a.m. WNCT’s Erin Jenkins reports that when crews arrived at 903 McLewean St., the fire was still actively going. There were three adults, […]
KINSTON, NC
WRAL News

One person dies from Nash County crash

Nashville, N.C. — One person died in a Wednesday crash in Nash County. An Acura sedan and a semi-truck crashed at the intersection of Old Bailey Highway and Macedonia Road, close to Nashville, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. One person inside the Acura died. The crash...
NASH COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Person injured in New Bern shooting, Police are investigating

NEW BERN, Craven County — On September 6th, at 1:15 P.M., New Bern police officers responded to the 900 block of Main Street, New Bern, in reference to a report of gunshots being fired. The caller said that at least one individual had been shot. The victim was located...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Pamlico County bridge will be rebuilt

STONEWALL, N.C. – A bridge on N.C. 55 in Pamlico County will be replaced, thanks to a new contract. The bridge over Trent Creek was built in 1960 south of Stonewall. The bridge is nearing the end of its service life and requires more maintenance. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded S.T. Wooten Corp. of Wilson […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Four people shot in Wayne County during Labor Day weekend

Goldsboro, N.C. — Police said four people were shot in the Wayne County city from Saturday to Sunday, including three men who were shot outside of a sports bar. Goldsboro police told WRAL News that officers responded just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 3 to Heroes Sports Oyster Bar and Grill at 3009 Ash St.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

New Bern Police Department announces 25th citizens police academy

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department says it is excited to host the 25th session of the citizens police academy beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 21st. Police say the academy is an opportunity for community members to learn about what the department does and also to share any concerns they may have.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Truck crashes off Trent River Bridge, one taken to hospital

NEW BERN, Craven County — For the second time in 3 months, a truck drove off the Trent River Bridge in New Bern and crashed 50 feet to the ground. It was 3 months ago that a flatbed truck crashed in nearly the same place and fell from the bridge 50 feet above.
NEW BERN, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro driver shot in the head, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver was shot in the head in Goldsboro early Sunday morning, police say. On Sunday at approximately 2:52 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard several shots fired near North Center Street. Officers found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center and Raynor Streets.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Event lets residents meet Lenoir County sheriff candidates

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – With election day just a couple of months away, several communities are getting to know their candidates better. The Kinston-Lenoir Chamber of Commerce held a debate Wednesday for people to learn more about their sheriff candidates, current sheriff Ronnie Ingram and Jackie Rogers. “It’s always nice to come out and meet […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Emissions inspections to end in Onslow County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests.   Beginning Nov. 1, vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 78 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions tests.   The approval was a result of […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy