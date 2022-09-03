DWI Roundup: Winterville man hits parked cars

A man was arrested by Winterville police and charged with driving while impaired after he hit three parked cars on Church Street on the morning of Aug. 27.

A court document said Patrick Gordon Roberson, 34, of 1443 E Hanrahan Road, Ayden, had red glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol and his blood alcohol content was 0.12. Roberson was convicted of Level 5 DWI in February.

His arrest was one of nine reported in Pitt County between Aug. 25 and 28. Court documents for the other six cases contained the following details and allegations:

Jacob Edward Devereese, 35, of 7596 South N.C. 43 S, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol on Cooper Street in Winterville at midnight on Aug. 25. A court document said Devereese had an odor of alcohol and his blood alcohol content was 0.10.Brandon Earl Edwards, 30, of 1606 W Arlington Blvd., Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at midnight on Aug. 26 on West 10th Street. A court document said Edwards had an odor of alcohol and his blood alcohol content was 0.10.Rakeen Lamont James Gardner, 34, of 4416 Lee Street, Ayden, was stopped by Winterville police at midnight on Aug. 27 on N.C. 11. A court document said Gardner had glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.21.Kudwai Timothy Kandimba, 20, of 204 Rollins Drive, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 11:32 a.m. on Aug. 28 on Cotanche Street. A court document said Kandimba had an odor of alcohol and his blood alcohol content was 0.25.Matthew Obed Lewis, 27, of 303 Allen Road, Ayden, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 2 a.m. on Aug. 27 on Old Pactolus Road. A court document said Lewis had glassy eyes, slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and had a strong odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.10.John James Stone, 34, of 101 Hudson Lane, New Bern, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at midnight on Aug. 27 on East Hanrahan Road. A court document said Stone was driving 106 mph and had a strong odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.08.Raekwon Shakal Walker, 27, of 3109 Clear Court, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 28 on U.S. 264 alternate. A court document said Walker’s blood alcohol content was 0.14.Alexander Author Witten, 20, of 306 East 10th St., Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at midnight on Aug. 27 on Stantonsburg Road, Greenville. A court document said his blood alcohol content was 0.13.