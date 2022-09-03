Chubby Checker to perform at Dunn Center

ROCKY MOUNT — Chubby Checker, master of old school rock ’n’ roll, is coming to Rocky Mount for a one-night performance at the Dunn Center of Wesleyan University Friday.

“I’m really excited about coming,” Checker said in a telephone interview. “All my family is in South Carolina and North Carolina. I enjoy being able to come here.”

Checker, originally called Earnest Evans, was born in Spring Gully, South Carolina, and has cousins and nieces in the Andrews and Charlotte areas. He and wife, Catharina Lodders, the inspiration for his hit 1963 hit “Loddy Lo,” have lived near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, since 1965. He just concluded a tour in Italy — “they couldn’t all speak English but they all knew the words of my songs” — and a performance in Syracuse, New York. After Rocky Mount, Checker heads to Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

“I’m always on tour,” Checker said. “And the place that I play — that night — is the most important place to me in the world because my entire life has brought me to that.”

Checker, whose name is synonymous with the song and dance “The Twist,” surpassed just recently as Billboard’s No. 1 record of all time and the only song to hit No. 1 on the charts twice (1960 and again in 1962), said he wants all the young people in the area to “google me up.”

“All the fun they have on the dance floor,” Checker said, “I put it there.”

Checker said that his 2 minute, 42 second presentation on Dick Clark’s American Bandstand changed rock ’n’ roll history for “dancing apart from the beat.”

Checker, who also recorded such hits at “Limbo Rock,” “Pony Time”, “The Hucklebuck”, “The Fly,” and “Let’s Twist Again,” said at the time, people didn’t have a unique dance beat for rock ’n’ roll and were dancing with moves from the 1940s.

“With the Twist,” Checker said, “you danced to your own beat, your own unique way, doing your own thing. And when someone else came up to dance, dancing in her own beat and doing it her own way, you were doing it together.”

Checker tracks The Twist’s musician lineage into boogie and from there into disco. He credits Pony Time with a similar influence on Hip Hop. “Any way you do it, you’re gonna look just fine,” sang Checker in the song’s lyrics, emphasizing the fun of individuality in dance expression.

“The biggest event in the music industry is the dance floor,” Checker said. “Dance brings joy. It’s like your DNA, your fingerprint. Your movement is unique to you, and the feeling you get is unique to you.”

Checker said Fats Domino, Elvis, Chuck Berry, Little Richard and Jerry Lee Lewis are his favorite performers of all time because “those are the people who set Rock ’n’ Roll on fire.” Among contemporary musicians, Checker lists the Rolling Stones, Hall and Oates, Michael Jackson and Prince as the ones whose performances he likes to watch.

Checker, who will turn 81 this year, seems to be the one on fire with his boundless energy and passion for music.

“The Lord gives it to me,” Checker said when asked where his energy comes from. “Your health and strength come from one place. You have to eat the right things and think the right thoughts.”

Checker’s positive nature comes partly by design.

“If I’m going to say anything about anybody or think anything about anybody, I take a close look at myself to see if I’m doing it. And if I am, or if I have, I sit down and shut up,” Checker said.

Tickets are on sale now for Chubby Checker’s performance, set at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Dunn Center through the Dunn’s Center’s website (https://ncwc.edu/dunn-center-performing-arts) or from Etix. They cost $41.18 for upper level seats or $51.48 for the lower level.

Dunn Center Executive Director Sheila Martin said there are third-party scalper sites selling show tickets for higher prices and listing an additional show Sept. 21 but said that is inaccurate, because Friday’s performance is Checker’s only local show.

For more information, call the Dunn Center Box office at 985-5197.