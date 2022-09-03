Read full article on original website
California Professional Firefighters endorses Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen
Garden Grove Mayor Pro Tem and cancer researcher Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen announced receiving an endorsement from the California Professional Firefighters in her race for California State Assembly District 70. “Diedre has had the backs of local public safety personnel, including Orange County’s firefighters, as a Garden Grove City Councilmember,” said...
Putuidem Kiicha Hut Burns in Labor Day Fire
San Juan Capistrano Council Selects New City Seal Design
Free salsa class at the MainPlace Mall to be held on Sep. 24
The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, will host a salsa class for its MyPerks loyalty program members led by local instructor Julio Alzamora. There will be two classes held in the MainPlace Mall MyPerks Lounge on Saturday, September 24th, at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wine margaritas (21+ only) and light appetizers served by Three Roots Mexican Cocina will be provided free of charge.
The 42nd annual Fiestas Patrias festival returns to Santa Ana on Sept. 17-18
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The City of Santa Ana’s 42nd annual Fiestas Patrias festival celebrating our community’s vibrant Latino and Hispanic culture is back after a two-year absence during the pandemic!. Fiestas Patrias is taking place on Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18, 2022. The festivities...
Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® raises awareness of rail safety during Rail Safety Month
In recognition of Rail Safety Month and U.S. Rail Safety Week in September, the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, will partner with California Operation Lifesaver (CAOL) to spread awareness about the importance of safety around train tracks.
South Bristol development public meeting set for tonight at Saddleback H.S.
A developer is hosting a public meeting tonight about a huge development in the works for a commercial area located at 3600 South Bristol Street, just north of the South Coast Plaza. The meeting will be held on Sep. 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Nest at Saddleback High School, located at 2802 S. Flower St., in Santa Ana.
Local Coast Guard terminates voyage of an illegal charter vessel
The Coast Guard terminated the voyage of an illegal charter vessel during a joint operation with the Marina Del Rey Sheriffs while patrolling the harbor to ensure boater safety in Marina Del Rey over Labor Day weekend. A law enforcement team boarded the 58-foot pleasure craft, Beirut, which was operating...
Seal Beach cooling center to remain open through Friday
Due to the continued hot weather, the cooling center located at the Seal Beach Tennis Center (3900 Lampson Avenue, Seal Beach) will remain open though this Friday, September 9, 2022 until 9:00pm. As a result of the anticipated heat wave this coming weekend, the City of Seal Beach will reopen...
Orange County to release the new 2021 Hate Crimes Report
SANTA ANA, Calif. (September 6, 2022) — On September 15, 2022, the public is invited to participate in the virtual release of the 2021 Orange County (OC) Hate Crimes Report, where the Orange County Human Relations Commission (Commission) will present Orange County hate activity trends for 2021. The County produces and publishes this report annually to increase awareness, strengthen hate crime prevention programming, and promote a bias-free community. The Report will be available online upon release on the OC Human Relations Commission website at http://occommunityservices.org/ochrc.
Early polling shows Trevor O’Neil in the leading position to win the Anaheim Mayor race
Polling from Public Opinion Strategies shows Anaheim Mayor Pro Tem Trevor O’Neil in the leading position to win the election for Mayor of Anaheim. The poll results show O’Neil has strong name identification citywide with positive favorability going into the election, in which he has $190,000 cash-on-hand just 3 weeks after entering the race for Mayor. In Anaheim’s District 6, which accounts for 27% of the total electorate, O’Neil polls well ahead of Galloway and Aitken, coming in first among Republicans, No Party Preference voters, and even Democrats. After voters hear about O’Neil’s accomplishments and message, he takes a commanding lead over the other challengers citywide, taking 39% of the vote against 18% each for Aitken and Galloway, with the rest of the vote remaining undecided.
Tardif for Assembly event set for Sep. 14 at Avila’s El Ranchito in Santa Ana
Please join the campaign to elect Mike Tardif to the 68th Assembly District for a fundraising event on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm at Santa Ana Avila’s El Ranchito, which is located at 2201 E 1st St. Come by and meet Mike Tardif....
Garden Grove accepting online applications for Garden Grove Police positions
The City of Garden Grove is seeking qualified and committed candidates who are service-oriented and passionate about making a difference in the community to join the Garden Grove Police Department. The City is now accepting online applications for sworn and non-sworn positions. The deadline to apply is Thursday, September 29, 2022. To apply online, visit ggpd.org/join.
Retired Marine aviator to speak at Grampaw Pettibone Squadron luncheon on Thursday, September 8, 2022
Let’s get together on Thursday, September 8 at 11:30 a.m., to meet and socialize at the Garden Grove Elks Lodge located at 11551 Trask Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92843. Our speaker will be James E. (“Jim”) Markel, former Marine Corps F-8 pilot (Captain, USMC), holder of the Distinguished Flying Cross and five Air Medals for service flying the F-8 over the Republic of Vietnam in 1965-66. Jim will talk about his time in the cockpit of the Crusader. Jim joined the Marine Corps in order to meet his draft obligation, but ended up in flight school: as he says, “From PFC in a Howitzer Battery to Captain in a Fighter Squadron in five years”. After his service, he remained active in the aircraft industry and civil aviation. He is an experienced aviator with over 9,000 hours logged as pilot-in-command who holds an Airline Transport Pilot Certificate with 10 Type Ratings in Transport Category jets ranging from Learjet to Boeing 747.
Kyle Chang releases candidate statement for Cypress School District Trustee Area C
Thank you for considering me as a candidate for the Cypress school board. My daughter will be entering elementary school soon and I want to make sure she and other Cypress kids have the best education possible. It is my belief that a good education starts with good teachers. I want the Cypress school system to be able to hire and keep the best teachers, and I will do whatever I can to make sure Cypress stays an attractive destination for families.
Huntington Beach Senior Center hosting Active Living Expo
Huntington Beach is a City known as a “Great Place to Age.” The upcoming Active Living Expo event at the Senior Center in Central Park (18041 Goldenwest St) is certainly a reflection of that. This free event will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10am to 1pm, and will be the largest event at the Center since its opening in 2016. The event will feature over 80 vendors and resource tables, including City services and various groups from the Center including the HBPD and HB Fire Department.
Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton is Qualified for City Council
When evaluating City Council candidates, I find it helpful to treat the process like hiring a CEO to run my business. Whether voting or hiring, I want the best possible candidate with the most experience and a proven track record of success. If you rent or own property in Newport,...
City of Cypress Church Leaders presents Cypress Mayor’s Prayer Gathering 2022
The City of Cypress Church Leaders presents the Cypress Mayor’s Prayer Gathering on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 7:00-8:55 a.m. Doors open at 7:00 a.m. for meet and greet and the breakfast buffet begins at 7:15 a.m. This event is hosted by Mayor Paulo Morales. Our amazing city is...
Pietrini Pizza Napoletana makes the Top 20 list of pizzerias in the OC Register
The front page of today’s print edition of the Orange County Register has an article about locations to get creative and tasty pizza in Orange County — and a farewell article from Brad A. Johnson, the food critic of the Register for the last ten years. I have...
The MainPlace Mall is hosting an Art Walk and workshop on Sep. 10
The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, invites the whole family to enjoy a fun and interactive Art Walk event and workshop on Saturday, September 10th, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature a hands-on workshop in Center Court where visitors can...
