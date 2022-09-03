Practice Lead: Improvement and Agility

Homebased - Flexible, United Kingdom|req1268

Grade A - £50,466 - £60,330 (National Framework) or £55,484 - £65,348 (London Framework - if you are London office based or homebased and live within the boundary of the M25). There is also an additional homeworking allowance of £514 per annum for those working from home.

Contracted Hours: Full time 37 hours per week

Contract Type: Permanent

Within CQC we are implementing a new strategy and transforming how we work so that we can keep pace with the changing health and care landscape and ensure people receive safe, effective care. Becoming an insight-driven organisation is a critical component of our new operating model.

As the Data and Insight unit, together with our colleagues and stakeholders, we enable effective, efficient and consistent decision-making by providing easy access to high impact data and insight. We work collaboratively with all colleagues across the organisation and with external stakeholders to continuously improve what we do, and how we do it. We can see the positive impact our work has on driving high quality care for people who use services and reducing health and care inequalities.

Are you committed to helping us regulate health and social care within England?

Are you committed to helping us regulate health and social care within England?

When thinking about what drives you every day in your job, what keeps you motivated and passionate about your work what comes to mind? For 3000+ people at the CQC we end each day knowing that we have made a difference to the lives of those most in need in our communities. We make sure health and social care services provide people with safe, effective, compassionate, high-quality care and encourage care services to improve. We are looking for people who are caring, demonstrate integrity and work well as part of a team to join with us and share in this sense of achievement.

Why this could be a great role for you...

The purpose of this role is to lead the improvement of Data & Insight processes and coach the unit in the adoption of Agile ways of working. Your goal will be to drive overall efficiency, agility and effectiveness of the unit, in line with the Data & Insight operating model. This is a brand new role and offers the ability to set up the relationships, engagement model and ways of working from scratch.

What we can offer you..

We want to support you to succeed and be your very best, with opportunities for training and development along with the support of experienced managers and mentors.

What you will bring…

We are looking for people who have experience in Improvement methodologies and Agile ways of working, who can support the Data & Insight unit in building a culture of efficiency, effectiveness and agility.

Accountabilities:

Champion agile methodologies through the Data & Insight unit, coaching teams build agility into their ways of working. Identify opportunities for improvement and work with internal unit stakeholders to develop improvement plans, identifying resource to deliver.

Embed a metrics driven culture to track and monitor performance of the unit, evaluate the need for improvement and subsequent impact of improvement activities.

Ensure rigorous and transparent Quality Assurance processes to build trust in Data & Insight outputs.

Oversight over QA of current methods, process and ways of working to ensure good practice.

Build and champion a culture of continuous improvement and agility within the unit to drive efficiency and quality, role modelling CQC improvement approaches and driving their adoption across Data & Insight Identify wider good-practice and methodology developments bringing these to the Data & Insight unit where applicable.

Build collaborative working relationships at all levels within Data & Insight and with Improvement Leads across CQC.

Lead and facilitate multi-disciplinary teams from across the unit to deliver outcomes.

Essential Skills and Experience:

Educated to degree level or have equivalent professional experience.

Good working knowledge of systematic improvement and agile methodologies.

Coached teams to deliver in an agile way. Undertaken, or willing to undertake, expert level training in CQC improvement methodology to competently deploy CQC’s Improvement methodology.

Experience building metrics driven frameworks and driving the culture around their usage.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret raw data, and to use measures to influence key decisions on priorities and drive a systematic approach to improvement.

Excellent communication, presentation, facilitation and engagement skills; able to present credibly at all levels of seniority within and beyond the organisation.

Proven experience in leading and facilitating multi-disciplinary teams to achieve results where resources are not within direct line management.

Proven experience in improving existing approaches or driving innovation with technical teams.

Experience leading community of practice or bringing together subject matter experts to share learning and shape best practice.

Proven experience in creating strong working relationships and/or networks of support.

Strong persuading and influencing abilities.

Proven experience of managing projects across their lifecycle.

Experience of analysing risk and benefit within a fast-paced environment, and able to reassess priorities on a continual basis.

Desirable Skills and Experience:

Knowledge and understanding of the health and care sectors.

Exposure to goal setting frameworks such as Objectives and Key Results (OKRs)

For an informal discussion or further information on this role, please contact Angelico Fetta, Head of Data & Insight Improvement, Angelico.Fetta@cqc.org.uk

Closing date: Sunday 4th September 2022 at 11.59pm