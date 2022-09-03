ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'

A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
srnnews.com

China’s export growth sinks in August, imports shrink

( ) -q-25- UNDATED (Correspondent Jeremy House) “cool surging inflation.”. China’s export growth weakened in August and imports shrank as high energy prices, inflation and anti-virus restrictions weighed on global and Chinese consumer demand. [CutID: <Cuts> CHINA-TRADE-house-q-WEDam.mp3. Time: 25s. Title: CHINA-TRADE-house-q-WEDam. Out-cue: cool surging inflation]. TAG: Correspondent Jeremy...
Claudia Sahm
The Independent

Mexico president mocks video of NYC robber after US State Department travel warning

Mexico has criticised the United States for “bad taste” after a State Department advisory for the Central American country warned of “widespread” violent crime and kidnapping. Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was speaking during a press conference on Wednesday when he addressed the recently upgraded travel advisory for his country, which he described as being “nosy” as well as in “bad taste”.“How can I not go to New York, it is a beautiful city, (for) those who have the opportunity to do so,” Mr Obrador said, according to comments translated by Vallarta Daily. ”It is a cosmopolitan...
srnnews.com

EU blocks merger of US firms in cancer screening sector

( ) -q-28- UNDATED (Correspondent Jeremy House) “U.S. last week.”. The European Commission is is blocking the buyout of cancer-screening company GRAIL by biotech giant Illumina. [CutID: <Cuts> EU-ILLUMINA-house-q-WEDam.mp3. Time: 28s. Title: EU-ILLUMINA-house-q-WEDam. Out-cue: U.S. last week]. TAG: Correspondent Jeremy House reporting. Illumina is a major supplier of next-generation...
