“I’m really rich”: Trump claims he doesn’t even “need financing” as Truth Social deal falls apart
The blank-check company that planned to merge with former President Donald Trump's struggling Truth Social venture failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, according to Reuters. Trump launched the Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, with plans for a $1.3...
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — Direct payments worth $1,657 go out next week – when you’ll get cash
SEPTEMBER Social Security checks worth $1,657 will start going out to Americans next week. The Social Security Administration (SSA) sends out payments on three different Wednesdays of each month — the second, third and fourth - and when you receive the benefits depends on your birthday:. September 14 if...
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
China’s export growth sinks in August, imports shrink
China's export growth weakened in August and imports shrank as high energy prices, inflation and anti-virus restrictions weighed on global and Chinese consumer demand.
Mexico president mocks video of NYC robber after US State Department travel warning
Mexico has criticised the United States for “bad taste” after a State Department advisory for the Central American country warned of “widespread” violent crime and kidnapping. Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was speaking during a press conference on Wednesday when he addressed the recently upgraded travel advisory for his country, which he described as being “nosy” as well as in “bad taste”.“How can I not go to New York, it is a beautiful city, (for) those who have the opportunity to do so,” Mr Obrador said, according to comments translated by Vallarta Daily. ”It is a cosmopolitan...
EU blocks merger of US firms in cancer screening sector
The European Commission is is blocking the buyout of cancer-screening company GRAIL by biotech giant Illumina. Illumina is a major supplier of next-generation...
