Mexico has criticised the United States for “bad taste” after a State Department advisory for the Central American country warned of “widespread” violent crime and kidnapping. Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was speaking during a press conference on Wednesday when he addressed the recently upgraded travel advisory for his country, which he described as being “nosy” as well as in “bad taste”.“How can I not go to New York, it is a beautiful city, (for) those who have the opportunity to do so,” Mr Obrador said, according to comments translated by Vallarta Daily. ”It is a cosmopolitan...

TRAVEL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO