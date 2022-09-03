ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

How Hawaii cord blood donations can change lives

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Giving birth not only brings new life into this world, it can also save lives. You may have heard about the Hawaii Blood Bank that takes blood donations which are used for surgeries or accident victims. But have you heard about the Hawaii Cord Blood Bank? It takes a little of what is left over after a birth, to make a life-changing difference for those suffering from debilitating and deadly diseases.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,215 COVID cases, 11 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,215 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in the last week. There are 805 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 134 on the Big Island, 86 on Kauai, 151 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and 32 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 340,729. […]
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Na Mea Pono: Nurses spreading the aloha

With death and illness pervasive at the peak of the pandemic, three Oahu nurses made it their mission to do more than just saving lives. "We had patients that were dying... without family members at the bedside, and that broke our hearts, you know?," said Alysha Ladiero. "We just saw a lot of hardship and sadness and we wanted to turn all of that into something good."
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Blood Donation#The Blood Bank Of Hawaii
KITV.com

Navy submits accelerated Red Hill defueling plan to Hawaii DOH

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The US Department of Defense (DoD) submitted its updated plan to defuel its Red Hill Underground Bulk Storage Facility. The updated plan moves up the defueling completion date by five months to July 2024. "I'm hoping the Navy takes accountability." | Military families file federal lawsuit over...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
DogTime

Dogs in Hawaii Are Aiding Conservation Efforts

Conservationists in Hawaii are enlisting specially trained dogs to help them sniff out invasive weeds. The Honolulu Civil Beat reports about a new organization, Conservation Dogs of Hawaii (CDH), and its unique strategy to cull the growth of invasive species. A Novel Solution to a Growing Problem Kyoko Johnson is a certified dog trainer specializing in […] The post Dogs in Hawaii Are Aiding Conservation Efforts appeared first on DogTime.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Disposable plastic food ware ban goes into effect on Oʻahu

Honolulu's disposable food ware ordinance went into full effect Tuesday, Sept. 6. The sale of polystyrene foam food containers and plastic service and food ware are banned on Oʻahu. Restrictions of those items are also in effect for food vendors and businesses. Disposable service ware can still be provided,...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Ask A Specialist – Surfer’s Myelopathy

Hawaii is obviously well-known for its white sandy beaches, and the popularity of surfing. But for novice surfers it can be a dangerous and possibly paralyzing activity. Learn more with Dr. Stacy Brown, Neurointensivist, at The Queen’s Medical Center in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2Day.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Conditions worsen for moped driver in Mililani accident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 76-year-old man was sent to the hospital in serious condition on Sept. 6 after an accident on Meheula Parkway. According to Honolulu Police Department, the incident occurred in the afternoon when a 47-year-old man driving a Toyota MPVH was traveling westbound. When the Toyota slowed down to turn right into the […]
MILILANI, HI
wbrc.com

‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer prays for woman bitten by shark

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A Hawaii visitor was hospitalized in critical condition after she was bitten by a shark at a beach. The 51-year-old woman visiting from France was bitten in waters off Maui’s Paia Bay around 4 p.m. Saturday. Bystanders brought her to shore until emergency personnel took over.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy