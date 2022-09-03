Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KITV.com
How Hawaii cord blood donations can change lives
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Giving birth not only brings new life into this world, it can also save lives. You may have heard about the Hawaii Blood Bank that takes blood donations which are used for surgeries or accident victims. But have you heard about the Hawaii Cord Blood Bank? It takes a little of what is left over after a birth, to make a life-changing difference for those suffering from debilitating and deadly diseases.
Hawaii reports 1,215 COVID cases, 11 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,215 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in the last week. There are 805 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 134 on the Big Island, 86 on Kauai, 151 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and 32 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 340,729. […]
KITV.com
Na Mea Pono: Nurses spreading the aloha
With death and illness pervasive at the peak of the pandemic, three Oahu nurses made it their mission to do more than just saving lives. "We had patients that were dying... without family members at the bedside, and that broke our hearts, you know?," said Alysha Ladiero. "We just saw a lot of hardship and sadness and we wanted to turn all of that into something good."
KITV.com
Lifesmarts program invites youth teams to apply for gameshow-style 2023 competition
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Teens across Hawaii are encouraged to apply for the 2022-2023 Lifesmarts Competition, a state-wide educational competition focused on important life skills. The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Office of the Securities Commissioner will hold a full Lifesmarts program for the first time in two years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
Navy submits accelerated Red Hill defueling plan to Hawaii DOH
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The US Department of Defense (DoD) submitted its updated plan to defuel its Red Hill Underground Bulk Storage Facility. The updated plan moves up the defueling completion date by five months to July 2024. "I'm hoping the Navy takes accountability." | Military families file federal lawsuit over...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HIDTA Warning: Fentanyl-laced pills sold in Hawaii look identical to those from pharmacy
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal narcotics agents say drugs laced with fentanyl are flooding the state. Not only is it showing up in meth and heroin. It’s also being found in pills that look identical to the ones at the pharmacy. Meanwhile, fentanyl is having a devastating fallout in the...
LIST: 10 places you can’t eat at in Hawaii
Don't have your hopes up that you will find popular mainland food chains in Hawaii. Many chain restaurants, coffee shops and fast food drive-ins have not yet branched out to Hawaii.
Bystanders rescue snorkeler off Kauai
A snorkeler was rescued off Kealia Beach on Kauai by bystanders and first responders, according to the County of Kauai.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A ‘Tremendous Need’ For Affordable Housing In Hawaii Leads To Long Waitlists
With many Hawaii residents priced out of the real estate market on Oahu, affordable housing projects are filling up as fast as they can be built. That means waitlists may be anywhere from six months to three years. To increase their chances, property managers encourage people to apply for units...
KITV.com
Air ambulance company on the verge of closing its Hawai'i bases, leaving the islands with one provider
Despite trying to keep operations afloat, air ambulance company Lifesave Kupono announced Wednesday it halted operations, and plans to officially close Friday. The company owns and operates three fixed-wing aircrafts here in the islands, one each at Honolulu, Hilo, and Kahului airports, to transport patients from neighbor islands to O'ahu.
Las Vegas and Honolulu Among Best Cities To Retire in 2022 — What Were the Worst?
If you wonder where to settle down after retirement, think warm and sunny. More than half of the Top 10 best cities to retire in 2022 are located in hot spots (literally), according to a new report...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Here’s how to watch the Honolulu Little League world champions’ victory parade
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready to celebrate the Honolulu Little League World Series champions!. A victory parade for the team will take place on Oahu on Thursday at 12 p.m. The parade will start at Aala Park and will run down King Street, ending at Honolulu Hale, where there will...
Dogs in Hawaii Are Aiding Conservation Efforts
Conservationists in Hawaii are enlisting specially trained dogs to help them sniff out invasive weeds. The Honolulu Civil Beat reports about a new organization, Conservation Dogs of Hawaii (CDH), and its unique strategy to cull the growth of invasive species. A Novel Solution to a Growing Problem Kyoko Johnson is a certified dog trainer specializing in […] The post Dogs in Hawaii Are Aiding Conservation Efforts appeared first on DogTime.
KITV.com
Honolulu painting company fined $94k in back wages, damages for 44 underpaid workers
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The owner of a Honolulu painting company has been ordered to pay more than $84,000 in back wages and damages for failing to pay its workers for pre-shift activities as on-the-clock work, according to the US Department of Labor. Raymond’s Painting Co. Inc., located in the Kalihi...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Disposable plastic food ware ban goes into effect on Oʻahu
Honolulu's disposable food ware ordinance went into full effect Tuesday, Sept. 6. The sale of polystyrene foam food containers and plastic service and food ware are banned on Oʻahu. Restrictions of those items are also in effect for food vendors and businesses. Disposable service ware can still be provided,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Common ground: Josh Green and Duke Aiona vow to fast track reform at Hilo Medical Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two candidates vying to be Hawaii’s next governor tackle the issue of health care on the Big Island — specifically addressing the situation at one of the state’s most overcrowded and understaffed hospitals. Hilo Medical Center isn’t just in dire need of beds.
KHON2
Ask A Specialist – Surfer’s Myelopathy
Hawaii is obviously well-known for its white sandy beaches, and the popularity of surfing. But for novice surfers it can be a dangerous and possibly paralyzing activity. Learn more with Dr. Stacy Brown, Neurointensivist, at The Queen’s Medical Center in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2Day.
Conditions worsen for moped driver in Mililani accident
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 76-year-old man was sent to the hospital in serious condition on Sept. 6 after an accident on Meheula Parkway. According to Honolulu Police Department, the incident occurred in the afternoon when a 47-year-old man driving a Toyota MPVH was traveling westbound. When the Toyota slowed down to turn right into the […]
KITV.com
Hawaii judges under fire as public urges courts to keep criminals behind bars
Former judge and prosecutor Randal Lee knows firsthand the responsibility of sound judgements to keep the community safe from those posing a danger to the public. "Just like offenders have to be accountable, judges should be held accountable too," he said.
wbrc.com
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer prays for woman bitten by shark
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A Hawaii visitor was hospitalized in critical condition after she was bitten by a shark at a beach. The 51-year-old woman visiting from France was bitten in waters off Maui’s Paia Bay around 4 p.m. Saturday. Bystanders brought her to shore until emergency personnel took over.
Comments / 5