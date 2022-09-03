With death and illness pervasive at the peak of the pandemic, three Oahu nurses made it their mission to do more than just saving lives. "We had patients that were dying... without family members at the bedside, and that broke our hearts, you know?," said Alysha Ladiero. "We just saw a lot of hardship and sadness and we wanted to turn all of that into something good."

