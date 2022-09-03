Read full article on original website
BBC
Tamar Valley apprentice kicks off £268K beauty spot scheme
A young conservationist is the first of 20 new apprentices to start work at a beauty spot which runs along the boundary between Devon and Cornwall. Myles Pinkney, 23, will be getting his hands dirty as part of a £268,000 trainee scheme in the Tamar Valley. The Tamara Landscape...
Historic 186-Year-Old Zoo Shuts After Visitor Numbers Dwindle
The zoo previously housed Alfred, the longest-surviving gorilla in captivity at the time.
The UK's favourite historic attractions ranked by Which? - Fountains Abbey in Yorkshire and the Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh are joint top, Shakespeare's Birthplace is bottom
Fountains Abbey in Yorkshire and the Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh have tied in first place in a Which? survey of the best historic attractions in the UK. In the survey, Which? members were asked to rate over 6,700 experiences using nine criteria, including overall value for money, helpfulness of staff and lack of crowds. Both Fountains Abbey and the Royal Yacht Britannia achieve an impressive overall score of 88 per cent, beating well-known attractions including Stonehenge, Westminster Abbey and The Tower of London to the top spot.
BBC
Dramatic pictures show West Midlands storms
Parts of the West Midlands have been hit by thunderstorms overnight. Pictures show forks of lightning breaking across the sky in Staffordshire, Shropshire, Wolverhampton and Warwickshire. The Met Office had issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across the region between 14:00 BST on Monday and 02:00 BST on Tuesday. It...
BBC
A Bristol Zoo meerkat inspects a BBC film camera
When a BBC camera crew visited Bristol Zoo on its penultimate day, one resident took a keen interest in the camera equipment, carrying out a thorough inspection. The zoo, the fifth oldest in the world, is due to close on Saturday after 186 years.
Dramatic video shows 130ft superyacht sinking off Italy coast after being battered in storm
Dramatic footage has captured the moment a 40-metre superyacht sank into the Mediterranean sea after being battered in a storm. The 40-metre-long luxury vessel was sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo overnight on Saturday when it got into trouble around 15km from Italy’s Catanzaro Marina.Footage shows the yacht, named My Saga, rapidly disappearing beneath waves, as lifeboats appear to float beside it. The captain sent out a distress call to the Port Authority of Crotone, with officials told the yacht was taking on a significant amount of water from the stern. The Italian coastguard dispatched two patrol vessels and rescued...
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
Husband tells of ‘shock’ at wife’s death after eating Pret wrap
The husband of a woman who died after eating a Pret a Manger wrap has told an inquest of the harrowing moment she collapsed in the street, unable to breathe.Celia Marsh, 42, a dental nurse from Melksham, Wiltshire, died on 27 December 2017 after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from the sandwich chain’s store in Bath, Somerset.The wrap had contained yoghurt which was supposed to be vegan but was later found to have traces of dairy protein in it.The mother-of-five suffered from a severe dairy allergy and Avon Coroner’s Court was told she “religiously avoided” all dairy products following...
Watch horror moment pod of bloodthirsty killer whales ‘bent on destruction’ rams Brits’ yacht and BITES OFF rudder
THIS is the terrifying moment a pod of bloodthirsty killer whales rammed into a British yacht and ripped off a chunk of the rudder. The crew were sailing 20 miles off the coast of Spain in the Atlantic Ocean when they suddenly found their 50ft yacht surrounded by the killer creatures.
Meet the Tribe With Ostrich Feet
A family belonging to the Vadoma tribe displaying their feet.Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. Members of the Vadoma tribe reside in the Kayemba region in the north of Zimbabwe, Africa. They have become quite popular as almost everyone in the tribe seems to suffer from something called “ostrich foot syndrome”, however the scientific name for this condition is called “Ectrodactyly”. This is caused by a genetic condition that has affected their people for many generations.
Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)
A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
Man Discovers Human Remains in 170-Year-Old Abandoned Crypt: 'Horror'
"Crazy to think those bones were someone who laughed, cried and loved. Now they are just abandoned," said one commenter on the viral video.
ohmymag.co.uk
Shock for the Duchess of Cornwall: Cousin Charles Villiers' body found in hotel room
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 13:11hrs on Thursday 18th August to reports of an unresponsive man at a hotel on George Street, W1. The spokesman added that the death 'had been investigated' and that 'it is not suspicious.'
U.K.・
Rare giant squid with ‘largest eye of any animal’ washes up on South African beach
A giant squid washed up on the shore of Scarborough Beach in South Africa’s Western Cape.Video and images show the beast dead on the rocks as a marine biologist moves the stretchy flesh and tentacles to reveal its sharp, black beak.Tim Dee, an author from Bristol, UK, was birdwatching in the area and decided to go see the dead cephalopod after it was posted on a local community group earlier that day.A marine biologist is seen moving the squid’s tentacles and arms to reveal its beak, which is comparable to one of a parrot’s due to its shape.The beak...
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
scitechdaily.com
A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place
The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying moment a pregnant mother's puppy is savagely 'rag-dolled' by a German Shepard
A vicious German Sheppard has left a pregnant mother shaken after the animal latched onto her puppy and 'rag-dolled' the helpless creature while she was stroller-training the pug-cross. Confronting footage shows the moment Alana Russell was walking down a busy street on Monday with her pet Yodi in Padstow, Sydney,...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
‘The whole embryo was there’: expert makes rare find on Sheffield museum opening day
A 180m-year-old fossil has quickly become one of the star exhibits at the UK’s newest museum, after it was identified as probably the oldest known example of a vertebrate embryo found in Britain. The Yorkshire Natural History Museum in Sheffield opened on Saturday, the ribbon cut by the palaeontologist...
Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain
A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
