ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Tigers Sweep Trojans in Season Opener

Taking the hour-plus trek to Bremerton Tuesday night, the Centralia volleyball team made it a productive trip in a sweep of Olympic (25-23, 25-16, 25-11). Additionally, the Tigers (1-0) recorded the program sweep of the Trojans, with both their JV and C-team winning, as well. “I just thought overall, for...
CENTRALIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tumwater, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Football
City
Burlington, WA
Burlington, WA
Sports
Tumwater, WA
Sports
Tumwater, WA
Football
Chronicle

Pickleball Is Exploding in Washington; What Makes It So Popular?

Boom. Clap. Whoosh. Clip. Biff. Whap. The sounds rattle around a sun-soaked concrete court next to Green Lake. The soundtrack, or perhaps drumbeat, of Seattle's summers is becoming unmistakable. More than 100 strangers have gathered on a Monday evening in late August to play one of America's fastest-growing sports: pickleball.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices:: Sept. 8, 2022

• ANNA LUCILLE STURDIVANT, 89, Centralia, died Aug. 20 at Providence Centralia Hospital. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Sticklin Funeral Chapel in the George Washington Venue. A burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Claquato Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
CENTRALIA, WA
KOMO News

Gas prices continue to drop across Seattle, Washington state, nation

SEATTLE — Did you take a road trip over Labor Day weekend?. You may have noticed another drop in gas prices. According to GasBuddy's weekly survey of 775 stations in Seattle, the average price of gas in the Emerald City dropped 5 cents since last week to $4.86 per gallon. That average sits 19.4 cents lower than a month ago and 86.3 cents higher than a year ago.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#American Football#Tigers#Tum#Individual Stats Rushing
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Summer isn't over yet - highs near 90 in the forecast

SEATTLE - If you're hoping for autumn weather, you'll have to be patient. Mother Nature is serving up highs skyrocketing near 90 degrees again in Seattle on Saturday!. For today, temps will comfortably reach the low to mid 70s across Puget Sound. The upper 60s are on tap for the coast and Cascades. Morning clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine.
q13fox.com

When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?

FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Community Calendar: Lavender and Lace; Business After Hours; Mexican Independence Celebration; Cornhole and Sausage Fest

To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Sept. 9 at Dawn’s Delectables, 204 N. Tower Ave., Centralia; 8:30 a.m. Southwest Washington Writers Conference. Sept. 9 and 10 at Centralia College. Jeff Wheeler, a Wall Street Journal bestselling author of almost three dozen...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

A Thurston County High School FFA Chapter Is Now the Largest in the Nation

With the new school year kicking off, students returned back to their classes and enrolled in extracurricular clubs. One of those clubs is the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and Yelm High School now has the largest chapter in the nation. Last year, the chapter had a total of 1,280 students involved in it, almost 85% of Yelm High School’s 1,515 enrolled students. Staff at the high school expects that number to be about the same come December when the FFA enrollment period ends.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
travelswithelle.com

15 Fun-Filled Road Trips From Seattle, Washington

We understand why summertime road trips are popular–the sun is out, the weather is excellent, and there is so much adventure on the roads that exit Seattle, Washington!. From Seattle, you can take a journey to a peaceful island, the mountains, the forest, or perhaps a combination of these places. Seriously, the number of activities and adventures you can get into in this area is endless.
SEATTLE, WA
tripsavvy.com

One of Amtrak's Most Popular Leaf-Peeping Routes Is Set to Return This Month

On Sept. 26, 2022, Amtrak will restore its Cascades train service between Seattle, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia—two months earlier than expected. This marks the second of three Canadian services to be restored since the pandemic shutdowns. Amtrak’s Cascades service typically runs from Eugene, Oregon, to Vancouver but was...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Tenino Railroad Day to Feature Renovated 1923 Caboose, Music and More

The first Tenino Railroad Day is coming up on Sept. 17 and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will signal the reopening of a caboose at the Tenino Depot Museum. The caboose has been completely rebuilt from the ground up in a two-year renovation process undertaken by Don Bowman, of Olympia, and Jan Wigley, of Centralia.
TENINO, WA
Chronicle

White Pass Highway Shopper to Publish Final Issue After 47 Years

A weekly publication available from Naches to Centralia is publishing its final issue. The Packwood-based White Pass Highway Shopper has been publishing since 1976, focusing on outdoors activities, tourism information and local news and advertising. “The next issue Sept. 7, 2022, of the Highway Shopper will be our last,” the...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Southwest Washington Fair Association Raffle Winners

The Southwest Washington Fair Association held two raffles at the fair last month. The first raffle was for a train engine toy box full of toys, school supplies and puzzles. It was won by Lee Coumbs, of Centralia. The second raffle was for a $200 gift certificate to use at...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

One Man Injured, Another Arrested After Interstate 5 Crash South of Toledo

A Kirkland man was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 south of Toledo on Monday night. According to Washington State Patrol, Kevin Kansaback, 37, of La Center was driving northbound in the left lane when he hit the vehicle in front of him at a high rate of speed, causing it to hit a semi truck in the right lane.
TOLEDO, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy