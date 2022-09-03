Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Tigers Sweep Trojans in Season Opener
Taking the hour-plus trek to Bremerton Tuesday night, the Centralia volleyball team made it a productive trip in a sweep of Olympic (25-23, 25-16, 25-11). Additionally, the Tigers (1-0) recorded the program sweep of the Trojans, with both their JV and C-team winning, as well. “I just thought overall, for...
McCallister Might Be Huskies' Biggest Starting Surprise
The redshirt freshman punter beat out a transfer with big credentials.
Chronicle
Reader’s Lens: ‘High School Football in Western Washington in an Image’
Local photographer John Anders captured this fantastic photograph as the Napavine and Adna junior varsity teams played in Adna on Monday. “High school football in western Washington in an image,” he wrote to The Chronicle. Napavine won 32-6. To submit a photograph for potential publication in The Chronicle,...
Rosengarten Grades Out as Top Husky Offensive Lineman
The redshirt freshman made his first college start at right tackle.
Chronicle
Pickleball Is Exploding in Washington; What Makes It So Popular?
Boom. Clap. Whoosh. Clip. Biff. Whap. The sounds rattle around a sun-soaked concrete court next to Green Lake. The soundtrack, or perhaps drumbeat, of Seattle's summers is becoming unmistakable. More than 100 strangers have gathered on a Monday evening in late August to play one of America's fastest-growing sports: pickleball.
Chronicle
Death Notices:: Sept. 8, 2022
• ANNA LUCILLE STURDIVANT, 89, Centralia, died Aug. 20 at Providence Centralia Hospital. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Sticklin Funeral Chapel in the George Washington Venue. A burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Claquato Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
Chronicle
Highlighting Lewis County: Oregon Trail Pioneers of 1847 Left Mark on Northwest
My favorite Oregon Trail pioneer, Matilda (Glover) Koontz Jackson, crossed the Oregon Trail in 1847 with her four sons and watched her husband, Nicholas, drown in the Snake River at Three Island Crossing. She later married John R. Jackson and lived the rest of her life at his home south of Chehalis.
KOMO News
Gas prices continue to drop across Seattle, Washington state, nation
SEATTLE — Did you take a road trip over Labor Day weekend?. You may have noticed another drop in gas prices. According to GasBuddy's weekly survey of 775 stations in Seattle, the average price of gas in the Emerald City dropped 5 cents since last week to $4.86 per gallon. That average sits 19.4 cents lower than a month ago and 86.3 cents higher than a year ago.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Summer isn't over yet - highs near 90 in the forecast
SEATTLE - If you're hoping for autumn weather, you'll have to be patient. Mother Nature is serving up highs skyrocketing near 90 degrees again in Seattle on Saturday!. For today, temps will comfortably reach the low to mid 70s across Puget Sound. The upper 60s are on tap for the coast and Cascades. Morning clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine.
q13fox.com
When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?
FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Lavender and Lace; Business After Hours; Mexican Independence Celebration; Cornhole and Sausage Fest
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Sept. 9 at Dawn’s Delectables, 204 N. Tower Ave., Centralia; 8:30 a.m. Southwest Washington Writers Conference. Sept. 9 and 10 at Centralia College. Jeff Wheeler, a Wall Street Journal bestselling author of almost three dozen...
Chronicle
A Thurston County High School FFA Chapter Is Now the Largest in the Nation
With the new school year kicking off, students returned back to their classes and enrolled in extracurricular clubs. One of those clubs is the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and Yelm High School now has the largest chapter in the nation. Last year, the chapter had a total of 1,280 students involved in it, almost 85% of Yelm High School’s 1,515 enrolled students. Staff at the high school expects that number to be about the same come December when the FFA enrollment period ends.
travelswithelle.com
15 Fun-Filled Road Trips From Seattle, Washington
We understand why summertime road trips are popular–the sun is out, the weather is excellent, and there is so much adventure on the roads that exit Seattle, Washington!. From Seattle, you can take a journey to a peaceful island, the mountains, the forest, or perhaps a combination of these places. Seriously, the number of activities and adventures you can get into in this area is endless.
tripsavvy.com
One of Amtrak's Most Popular Leaf-Peeping Routes Is Set to Return This Month
On Sept. 26, 2022, Amtrak will restore its Cascades train service between Seattle, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia—two months earlier than expected. This marks the second of three Canadian services to be restored since the pandemic shutdowns. Amtrak’s Cascades service typically runs from Eugene, Oregon, to Vancouver but was...
Chronicle
Tenino Railroad Day to Feature Renovated 1923 Caboose, Music and More
The first Tenino Railroad Day is coming up on Sept. 17 and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will signal the reopening of a caboose at the Tenino Depot Museum. The caboose has been completely rebuilt from the ground up in a two-year renovation process undertaken by Don Bowman, of Olympia, and Jan Wigley, of Centralia.
Chronicle
White Pass Highway Shopper to Publish Final Issue After 47 Years
A weekly publication available from Naches to Centralia is publishing its final issue. The Packwood-based White Pass Highway Shopper has been publishing since 1976, focusing on outdoors activities, tourism information and local news and advertising. “The next issue Sept. 7, 2022, of the Highway Shopper will be our last,” the...
Flooded mineshaft to partially close WB I-90 near Issaquah in September
As if getting from home from eastern Washington isn’t congested enough, the state is about to close two of the three lanes of westbound Interstate 90 near Issaquah for the better part of two weeks. This is going to be rough for westbound drivers, especially the truck drivers heading...
Labor day weather sees the start of fall leading into another La Nina winter
Seattle is cooling down, just in time for Labor Day weekend, after a stretch of record-breaking heat this summer, with highs in the mid to high 70s for the weekend before coming down to a breezy 70 degrees on Monday and through the beginning of next week. “Actually, we’re going...
Chronicle
In Focus: Southwest Washington Fair Association Raffle Winners
The Southwest Washington Fair Association held two raffles at the fair last month. The first raffle was for a train engine toy box full of toys, school supplies and puzzles. It was won by Lee Coumbs, of Centralia. The second raffle was for a $200 gift certificate to use at...
Chronicle
One Man Injured, Another Arrested After Interstate 5 Crash South of Toledo
A Kirkland man was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 south of Toledo on Monday night. According to Washington State Patrol, Kevin Kansaback, 37, of La Center was driving northbound in the left lane when he hit the vehicle in front of him at a high rate of speed, causing it to hit a semi truck in the right lane.
