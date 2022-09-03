Ontario finishes strong, holds off Madison to stay unbeaten

MADISON − Although the game was close most of the way, Ontario's running game and defense paid huge dividends in the second half of a 28-14 win over Madison Friday night.

Here are the main takeaways from the game, which kept the Warriors (3-0) undefeated and the Rams winless (0-3):

Madison's QB-RB pair were clicking

Madison sophomore quarterback Cameron Kuhn and senior running back Zane Wynn had quite the connection going, especially in the first half. Whenever Kuhn dropped back to throw, he was able to find Wynn all over the field for completions. Whether Wynn was catching a pass in the screen game, lining up in the slot, running routes out wide or just simply catching passes out of the backfield, he served as Kuhn's trusted target all night.

The two touchdowns they combined for in the first half spoke to that connection.

In the first quarter, Kuhn found Wynn near the right side of the field, where he made the catch as an Ontario defender jumped out to intercept the ball but just missed it, and then sprinted to the end zone to tie the score 7-7. In the second quarter, Kuhn threw a fade pass to Wynn, who made an eye-catching, over-the-shoulder grab from about 25 yards out to even the score once again at 14-all.

Even in the second half — when Madison struggled to move the ball — Kuhn continued to look for and find Wynn in the passing game. Their connection was a bright spot for the Rams.

"They were able to score early and we got a score," said Madison coach Scott Valentine. "I think our quarterback made some good decisions based on what he saw, and he was able to get the ball to our guys."

Ontario's defensive unit made one key play after another

All in all, Ontario's defensive unit shined. While Ontario's secondary looked vulnerable at times in passing situations in the first half, it made key pass deflections and breakups in the second half, including defensive back Quinton Frankhouse's pick-six in the second quarter off a tipped pass. Linebackers Drew Barnes and Grason Bias were vital in clogging up Madison quarterback draws up the middle. Up front on the defensive line, Brayden Robinson, Ryder Hensley and Jon Mounts outmuscled Madison in the trenches, particularly in the second half when Madison often got stuffed up the middle.

Particularly impressive was defensive lineman Bralen Boone, whose motor wouldn't stop. Faced with single coverage most of the game, the 6-foot-3 Boone had his way with Madison's offensive linemen, constantly zooming by them to get to the quarterback. If he wasn't getting a sack, he was rushing Kuhn and forcing him to move outside the pocket, or knocking him down, or plainly getting into his face to impede his throws. Boone was just as effective stopping the run and playing as an offensive lineman.

"I'm just gonna tell you, man, the defense stepped up," said Boone. "We had a talk in the locker room at halftime. We were playing to their level. We just needed to step up and play better."

Ontario also made a huge fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter and held the home team scoreless in the second half.

Third-and-13

With the score tied 14-14 with about four minutes left in the third quarter, Ontario had the ball at about the Madison 47-yard line. Facing a pivotal third-and-13, the Warriors emptied the playbook and pulled out the unexpected.

Quarterback Bodpegn Miller snapped the ball, threw a quick pass behind the line of scrimmage to Peyton Dzugan, who then threw a reverse pass to wideout Braxton Hall down the sideline for a touchdown to give the Warriors a 21-14 lead. The Ontario fans went nuts, and that play proved to be the biggest moment of the game.

"You know it's something we've had in for a while, and sometimes you have to take a risk and it paid off for us tonight," said Ontario coach Aaron Eckert. "We saw that the corners were coming up and decided to take a shot there. It's a huge momentum swing. Anytime you call a play like that, you either look like a hero or zero. Tonight it made us look like heroes.

"It got us amped up. It was at a point of the game where we needed a pick-me-up. Kudos for Peyton, Braxton and those guys blocking for executing it."

Ontario's ground game

Ontario had success early running the ball, as Chase Studer scored on a touchdown run in the first quarter. Then, the Warriors got away from their strong suit, trying a couple of deep passes that went incomplete, including a forced throw by Miller that resulted in an interception at the end of the half.

But the Warriors got back to leaning on their two forceful backs, Studer and Drew Yetter, in the second half. Whenever they needed a first down, one of them got it. Whenever they needed to move the chains three or four yards, one of them did it. Whenever they faced a fourth-and-1, they went to either Studer or Yetter, who got that one yard to keep the drive going.

With about eight minutes to go, the Warriors put the game out of reach. Yetter took a handoff, stormed up the middle, broke a tackle and dragged another defender with him until he reached the end zone. By the end of the game, both Yetter and Studer had tired out the Rams defense.

"They made a change offensively where they were running the ball," said Valentine. "That gave us a little trouble."

"I think we got back to running the football," said Eckert. "First half we got a little loose throwing it. The second half we came out and gave the ball to our workhorses. We got two really good backs. We let those guys run the football. I think it wore them down a little bit.

"And our O-line played fantastic tonight. We rotated about seven guys in there. They did a nice job. That helped us close the game down."

