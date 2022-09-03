ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Centralia Drops First Game on the Road

By The Chronicle staff
 5 days ago
Centralia head coach Dustin McGee talks with his team in a huddle during the first practice of fall camp Aug. 17 at Tiger Stadium.

EAGLES 20, TIGERS 7

Centralia 0 7 0 0 — 7

Elma 12 0 8 0 — 20

Scoring Summary

CEN — Jojo Simpson 6-yard run

Team StatsCEN

First Downs 7

Rushing Yards 102

Passing Yards 34

Total Yards 136

Comp-Att-Int 5-15-1

Individual Stats

Rushing: CEN — Gabe Seymour 16/79;

Passing: CEN — Landen Jenkins 5-15/34;

Receiving: CEN — Daryl Nuert 2/19;

Getting off to a slow start, and not being able to make up enough ground, the Centralia football team dropped its season opener to Elma, 20-7, Friday night.

Jojo Simpson scored the lone touchdown of the night for the Tigers (0-1) on a 6-yard scamper, but after falling into a 12-0 hole, the Tigers couldn’t dig themselves out Friday.

Gabe Seymour racked up 79 rushing yards on 16 carries, but the Tigers struggled to get their passing game going, and finished with 136 total yards.

Centralia will look to rebound next week against Battle Ground in its home opener.

Football
