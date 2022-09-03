Read full article on original website
Related
Taste of Northampton: Everything you need to know as a beloved community event returns to downtown Northampton
A beloved Northampton event will make its long-awaited return on Saturday as throngs of people from across the region hit the city center for a “taste” of the community’s famous restaurants, food shops and breweries. Eighteen years after its last occurrence, the Taste of Northampton will again...
The Hangover Pub and Broth in Worcester’s Canal District unexpectedly close
Two Canal District eateries on Green Street — The Hangover Pub and Broth — have closed unexpectedly, according to an announcement by the restaurants’ chef, Michael Arrastia. Arrastia wrote in a Facebook post about the closure.
Mayflower Marathon finds new home at MGM Springfield
One of the largest annual food drives in New England has found its new home. The Mayflower Marathon will partner with the MGM Springfield casino this fall, aiming to continue feeding thousands of Western Massachusetts residents with a food and donation drive spread out over three days in November. For...
Westfield High School chorus tuning up for year with new baby grand piano
WESTFIELD — Westfield High School Director of Choral Activities Korey Bruno can’t contain her excitement about the new Yamaha GCI 5 foot, 3 inch baby grand piano in her classroom, purchased through School Choice funds at the end of last year. “Our superintendent rocks!” Bruno said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California-based The Habit Burger Grill looks to open 2nd New England location in Worcester, searches for local owners
A fast food restaurant with more than 200 locations in California but only one in New England may soon be coming to Worcester, but burger lovers shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet. The Habit Burger Grill has identified the city as a good place for expansion and is...
Religion Notes: Sept. 8, 2022
Church drive-in Springfield - Foster Memorial Church is holding a “Drive-In” event on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the church’s back parking lot. They will be collecting non-perishable food for the Open Pantry. The church is located at 1791 Wilbraham Road in the Sixteen Acres section.
One hospitalized following Indian Orchard fire
SPRINGFIELD — One woman was hospitalized following a fire overnight at 33 Wakefield St. in the city’s Indian Orchard neighborhood. The home, a one-and-half story wood-frame structure, suffered significant damage, said Springfield Fire spokesman Capt. Drew E. Piemonte.
theyankeexpress.com
Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten
Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Westfield’s North Elm Butcher Block celebrates 75 years, 4 generations of the Puza family
WESTFIELD — The tradition at North Elm Butcher Shop is that when longtime customers welcome a new child into the family, the happy parents bring their babies in and weigh them on the shop’s deli scales. “You have to get that official weight,” said owner Daniel J. Puza...
Scoreboard: Eli Quinn, Kya Donnelly help Holyoke girls cross country defeat Springfield International & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Holyoke’s boys’ and girls’ cross country teams got off to a strong start in their season-opening meet against the Springfield International Charter School on Wednesday afternoon.
One person rescued from Connecticut River in Springfield
Springfield and West Springfield crews were called to the North End Bridge Tuesday afternoon following a report of a jumper.
1 person taken to hospital after Indian Orchard fire
Springfield firefighters worked Wednesday morning to control a house fire on Wakefield Street in the city's Indian Orchard neighborhood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brimfield Flea Market: First time attendees guide to parking, dogs, where to eat and more
The Brimfield Flea Market has fields of unique finds for antique and thrift shoppers. But for first-timers, it can be a bit overwhelming. More than 50,000 people attend the Brimfield Flea Market each year. It runs three times a year for about a week each time. The show consists of many different fields, each with hundreds of vendors.
Springfield Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony moved to avoid conflict with funeral of long-term municipal employee
Springfield has changed the time of its Sept. 11 memorial ceremony to avoid a conflict with the funeral of Kevin Kennedy, the city’s retired economic development director and long-time aide to U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal. The remembrance event has been moved to 1 p.m., Friday, at Riverfront Park...
Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes looks to repeat at the 2022 Cape Cod High School Invitational
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. On Sep. 25th, Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes and several other high school golfers from across the state will compete at the 6th Annual Cape Cod National Golf Club High School Invitational.
The Artery pop-up shop coming to Holyoke
HOLYOKE — The Artery, billed as a “permanent pop-up shop,” will open on High Street in the coming days. The art store and gallery space will feature the works of local artists and crafters. The shop plans an Oct. 14 grand opening. The Artery is a collaboration...
‘This has definitely been a blessing’: Genesis Velez Roque appointed Springfield mayoral aide
SPRINGFIELD — Never in her wildest dreams did Genesis Velez Roque see herself becoming the youngest staff member of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno’s team in the office of communications, specifically as a mayoral aide. “This has definitely been a blessing,” Roque said. “I am a person that always...
The Man Who Brought Us Brodie Mountain Has Passed Away
James “Jim” W. Kelly, 87, former owner-operator of Brodie Mountain Ski Resort and of Donnybrook Golf Course, died early Sunday morning. In 1963, the Federal government declared Brodie to be one of three ideal locations for a commercial ski development in Massachusetts. Kelly seemed to be a trendsetter...
‘We got Timmy back’; A thank you to the community for support of Timmy Allen’s family following heart attack (letter to the editor)
A few weeks ago on a Sunday morning, Father’s Day, in fact, I saw my son, Timmy Allen, returning from a two-mile run. There he was on the street outside my window. Felt like a miracle, remembering last year. He spoke to me as I drove off to church — said he would meet me there and to save a seat for him. Got it. Will do. For much of last year, I was not sure we would have another Father’s Day together. Now he has told me he will meet me at Mass on Father’s Day. Just the two of us together. Treasure this moment.
Teenager hit by vehicle on College Highway in Southwick
Police are investigating a pedestrian accident in Southwick Wednesday night.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0