A few weeks ago on a Sunday morning, Father’s Day, in fact, I saw my son, Timmy Allen, returning from a two-mile run. There he was on the street outside my window. Felt like a miracle, remembering last year. He spoke to me as I drove off to church — said he would meet me there and to save a seat for him. Got it. Will do. For much of last year, I was not sure we would have another Father’s Day together. Now he has told me he will meet me at Mass on Father’s Day. Just the two of us together. Treasure this moment.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO