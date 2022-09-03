ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

MassLive.com

Mayflower Marathon finds new home at MGM Springfield

One of the largest annual food drives in New England has found its new home. The Mayflower Marathon will partner with the MGM Springfield casino this fall, aiming to continue feeding thousands of Western Massachusetts residents with a food and donation drive spread out over three days in November. For...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Religion Notes: Sept. 8, 2022

Church drive-in Springfield - Foster Memorial Church is holding a “Drive-In” event on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the church’s back parking lot. They will be collecting non-perishable food for the Open Pantry. The church is located at 1791 Wilbraham Road in the Sixteen Acres section.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

One hospitalized following Indian Orchard fire

SPRINGFIELD — One woman was hospitalized following a fire overnight at 33 Wakefield St. in the city’s Indian Orchard neighborhood. The home, a one-and-half story wood-frame structure, suffered significant damage, said Springfield Fire spokesman Capt. Drew E. Piemonte.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
GRAFTON, MA
MassLive.com

The Artery pop-up shop coming to Holyoke

HOLYOKE — The Artery, billed as a “permanent pop-up shop,” will open on High Street in the coming days. The art store and gallery space will feature the works of local artists and crafters. The shop plans an Oct. 14 grand opening. The Artery is a collaboration...
HOLYOKE, MA
Live 95.9

The Man Who Brought Us Brodie Mountain Has Passed Away

James “Jim” W. Kelly, 87, former owner-operator of Brodie Mountain Ski Resort and of Donnybrook Golf Course, died early Sunday morning. In 1963, the Federal government declared Brodie to be one of three ideal locations for a commercial ski development in Massachusetts. Kelly seemed to be a trendsetter...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

‘We got Timmy back’; A thank you to the community for support of Timmy Allen’s family following heart attack (letter to the editor)

A few weeks ago on a Sunday morning, Father’s Day, in fact, I saw my son, Timmy Allen, returning from a two-mile run. There he was on the street outside my window. Felt like a miracle, remembering last year. He spoke to me as I drove off to church — said he would meet me there and to save a seat for him. Got it. Will do. For much of last year, I was not sure we would have another Father’s Day together. Now he has told me he will meet me at Mass on Father’s Day. Just the two of us together. Treasure this moment.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
