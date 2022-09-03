Read full article on original website
Related
Get a look inside CBC’s $35 million recreation center in Pasco. Students paid for it
The new rec center is set to reshape the way Columbia Basin College students spend their free time.
KIMA TV
Cougar spotted at Randall Park in Yakima
YAKIMA-- A cougar has been spotted at Randall Park near 48th Ave, officials say. The park has been emptied as officers search for the animal. Officials ask you to bring your children and pets inside if you live near the area.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley news in review
The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com. The Yakima Police Department was unable to find a cougar that was seen Monday morning in the area of Randall Park. The department posted on Facebook that the animal was seen just...
Yakima Herald Republic
Local officials cautiously optimistic as elk season begins
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s district biologist expects a moderate increase in successful elk hunts this season after five years of relatively flat numbers. Surveys conducted last winter showed a startling increase of 3,000 animals, which would put the Yakima herd’s population well above its management objective...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
I-82 detour through Selah begins this week
Officials with the state’s Department of Transportation remind Yakima Valley motorists that there will be significant delays on Interstate 82 near Selah this week as a construction project detour begins. The detour affects westbound I-82 traffic (heading toward Ellensburg) between mileposts 31 and 24, WSDOT announced on Sunday, with...
kpq.com
Late Stuntman Alex Harvill Holds World Record for Motorcycle Jump
Late motorcycle stunt rider Alex Harvill received a Guinness World Record for a motorcycle jump he made nearly a decade before his death. Local Media Partner iFIBERONE reported that Harvill's family and friends shared the news on their social media last week. Harvill jumped over 425 feet on his dirt...
ifiberone.com
Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape
ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
This Million Dollar Home in Yakima is Not Far and It’s Amazing
Have you been dreaming of owning an amazing million dollar home in Yakima that is not to far from the city? Living in the country yet not being too distant from the grocery store, schools, and other shopping places is the ideal life. If you have the kind of job or access to great credit, you could be moving into this amazing 4 bedroom, 4 bath home on Tieton Dr in Yakima.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yakima Herald Republic
Tri-Cities priest arrested on suspicion of rape
A Tri-Cities priest has been arrested on suspicion of rape. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been serving at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Pasco since September 2021.
nbcrightnow.com
Motorcycle v car crash backs up traffic on Nob Hill
YAKIMA, Wash. - A motorcycle versus car crash around the 2700 block of Nob Hill Boulevard will have traffic backed up for an extended time, according to Lieutenant Chad Janis with the Yakima Police Department. At this time, only one lane is open around the crash as first responders assess...
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Union members, farmers battle at Congdon Orchards
As we celebrate Labor Day, we may sometimes take for granted the benefits won by America’s labor movement, such as the fact that most of us have Monday off. But the efforts to establish minimum wages, 40-hour work weeks, safe working conditions and paid time off came with more than a few physical confrontations between workers and management, and those management hired to protect its interests.
Another 7-Eleven Store (Richland) Bites the Dust? What’s the Deal?
I drive by my local 7-Eleven in Richland almost every day. This particular 7-Eleven is located at Jadwin and Van Giesen in Richland. Just the other day, I noticed the doors were boarded shut. When did this happen? Where have I been? I did notice a while back, and even posted about it, that there were locks on the door.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima father arrested after running from officers with child in hand
YAKIMA, Wash. — A father in Yakima was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, violating a protection order and interfering with custody after an incident with his infant and the child’s mother over Labor Day weekend. The man was refusing to give the child to their mother, despite...
nbcrightnow.com
0905 nonstop 1pm CGyakcougar
A cougar was spotted in Randall Park in Yakima. People in the area are advised to stay indoors and to keep pets and children inside.
Yakima Herald Republic
I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire
Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
Yakima Herald Republic
Wapato residents enjoy Harvest Festival parade
WAPATO — Kids scrambled for candy, spectators enjoyed beautiful weather and a variety of entries made their way through downtown Wapato on Monday morning for the Wapato Harvest Festival parade. The parade began with a color guard marching to a steady drum beat as veterans in the Yakama Nation...
The scoop on a new Tri-Cities ice cream shop + beer taphouse in Pasco
A new truck stop and travel center also has opened.
Comments / 0