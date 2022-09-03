Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Reese Witherspoon visited The Well-Read Moose bookstore in CdA over the weekend
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Reese Witherspoon visited The Well-Read Moose bookstore in Coeur d'Alene over the weekend, employees confirmed with KHQ. The "Legally Blonde" actress posted a video on Instagram of herself inside the store, browsing at books in her "happy place."
KXLY
Grab an extra blanket tonight! Cool air is blowing in this evening – Kris
I think you’ll hear it more than once tomorrow morning; “It feels like FALL!” It’s not quite “sweater weather,” and I don’t think the furnace will click on, but it is going to get cool tonight. Lows will drop into the 40s in many locations, including Spokane. Cool air is blowing in behind a cold front that kicked up the dust around the region Wednesday. If you go to sleep with the window open tonight to take advantage of that cool down, you might wake up to the smell of wildfire smoke. A change in our winds will bring smoke into the region from the north overnight. Otherwise, expect sunny skies for Thursday with a high of 77. That’s average, but it will probably feel like summer is officially over.
KXLY
Gusty winds, hot and hazy – Mark
Here are Your 4 Things to know for Wednesday’s forecast. A Fire Weather Warning is in place for some places in the Inland Northwest as we expect to see gusty winds later in the afternoon. We also see more smoke later before we head into a warmer weekend. We...
City of Spokane announces flags will be lowered at half-staff in honor of Sandy Williams
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has directed all flags at City facilities to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Spokane Civil Rights Activist Sandy Williams. Williams was among the passengers lost in a floatplane crash in the Puget Sound in Seattle on Sept. 4, 2022. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXLY
Former teacher from Spokane among victims in Puget Sound seaplane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Patricia Hicks, a retired schoolteacher from Spokane and partner of civil rights activist Sandy Williams, was among the 10 people who died in a seaplane crash off Whidbey Island. Hicks, 66, was on her way back home from a vacation in the San Juan Islands with...
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from Trent Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared from Trent Avenue. The crash occurred on Trent and Idaho Road. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Mama moose falls into a Spokane neighborhood pool
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane area residents woke up with an uninvited guest swimming in their backyard pool on Wednesday. A mama moose decided to bring her two calves to get some food from a Spokane neighborhood house's backyard before she accidentally fell into the pool. Mama moose fell...
Executive director of Carl Maxey Center killed in Puget Sound seaplane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sandy Williams, a civil rights activist and executive director of the Carl Maxey Center, was lost in the floatplane crash on the Puget Sound on Sunday. Williams was a community organizer, filmmaker, and entrepreneur with a decades-long background focusing on discrimination, equity, and social justice. She was also the publisher and editor of THE BLACK LENS, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community reacts to loss of Spokane Civil Rights Activist Sandy Williams
SPOKANE, Wash. — Reports have been confirmed that Spokane Civil Rights Activist Sandy Williams was among the nine passengers lost in the seaplane crash on Puget Sound in Seattle. According to Spokane City Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson, Williams was on vacation celebrating her 61st birthday a week beforehand with friends...
More than 80 oversized windmill loads to depart from Lewiston bound for Canada
IDAHO, USA — More than 80 oversized loads will depart the Port of Lewiston bound for Canada over the next 2.5 months, with the first load scheduled to leave this week, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Richards Transportation is in the process of delivering...
Police investigating ‘significant collision’ in East Central
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a “significant collision” at E. 2nd Ave and S. Havana St in the East Central neighborhood. 3rd Ave, east of Havana, was blocked. Pacific and 2nd Ave at Havana was also blocked. Sprague Ave remained open to traffic. The roads are reopening now. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
How Gonzaga Matches Up Against LMU This Year
With the college basketball season approaching Dan Dickau will be focusing on one Gonzaga opponent each week to do an in depth matchup preview on, this week it's the LMU Lions. Hear who he thinks are they key players to watch out for and what kind of a contender he thinks LMU basketball can be in ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body found near Girl Scout Office in West Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found, behind a fence, on the SE corner of North Ash Street and West Maxwell Avenue, Monday morning. The Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho share a parking lot with a few small offices in this space. An employee was heading into work when they saw the body behind a bush. They...
KREM
Brush fire in Colbert grows to 45 acres, forward progress stopped
The fire was reported around 4 p.m. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. No structures are threatened.
KXLY
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
KXLY
PHOTOS: The UW, Gonzaga Health Partnership Building is open
SPOKANE, Wash. — The ribbon is officially cut for a new school building in Spokane. The UW-Gonzaga Health Partnership’s new Medical School and Health Education Building is officially open for its students. Construction on the 90,000-square-foot building began in September 2020. It will host 500 students from the...
KXLY
Level 3 Evacuations lifted for fast-moving wildfire burning in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — All Level 3 Evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — have been lifted for a wildfire burning near Stevens County. Those living near 1750 Orin Rice Road on Scattergun Road have Level 2 Evacuations, meaning GET READY TO LEAVE AT A MOMENT’S NOTICE.
Coeur d’Alene Holiday Light Show tickets on sale now
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — Want to take a trip to the North Pole but don’t want to travel far?. Well, tickets for the Coeur d’Alene Holiday Light Show are on sale now!. The event on Lake Coeur d’Alene takes guests on cruises across the water where they can experience holiday magic on a 40-minute cruise ship ride.
ifiberone.com
Level 3 evacuations remain for Seven Bays Fire in Lincoln County
DAVENPORT — Level 3 (leave now) evacuations remain in place Tuesday for the Seven Bays Fire burning northwest of Davenport. The fire was first reported on Sunday and has now burned about 1,000 acres, according to incident command. The fire is zero percent contained. A Level 3 evacuation is...
Seven Bays Fire in Lincoln County 0% contained; firefighters battling other fires in Washington
A wildfire dubbed the Seven Bays Fire in Lincoln County has burned 700 to 800 acres and is 0% contained, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said Monday. The fire started Sunday and is 12 miles northwest of Davenport. Officials said crews have made good progress building a trail...
Comments / 0