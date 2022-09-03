ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY

Grab an extra blanket tonight! Cool air is blowing in this evening – Kris

I think you’ll hear it more than once tomorrow morning; “It feels like FALL!” It’s not quite “sweater weather,” and I don’t think the furnace will click on, but it is going to get cool tonight. Lows will drop into the 40s in many locations, including Spokane. Cool air is blowing in behind a cold front that kicked up the dust around the region Wednesday. If you go to sleep with the window open tonight to take advantage of that cool down, you might wake up to the smell of wildfire smoke. A change in our winds will bring smoke into the region from the north overnight. Otherwise, expect sunny skies for Thursday with a high of 77. That’s average, but it will probably feel like summer is officially over.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Gusty winds, hot and hazy – Mark

Here are Your 4 Things to know for Wednesday’s forecast. A Fire Weather Warning is in place for some places in the Inland Northwest as we expect to see gusty winds later in the afternoon. We also see more smoke later before we head into a warmer weekend. We...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Multi-vehicle crash cleared from Trent Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared from Trent Avenue. The crash occurred on Trent and Idaho Road. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Mama moose falls into a Spokane neighborhood pool

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane area residents woke up with an uninvited guest swimming in their backyard pool on Wednesday. A mama moose decided to bring her two calves to get some food from a Spokane neighborhood house's backyard before she accidentally fell into the pool. Mama moose fell...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Executive director of Carl Maxey Center killed in Puget Sound seaplane crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sandy Williams, a civil rights activist and executive director of the Carl Maxey Center, was lost in the floatplane crash on the Puget Sound on Sunday. Williams was a community organizer, filmmaker, and entrepreneur with a decades-long background focusing on discrimination, equity, and social justice. She was also the publisher and editor of THE BLACK LENS, the...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police investigating ‘significant collision’ in East Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a "significant collision" at E. 2nd Ave and S. Havana St in the East Central neighborhood. 3rd Ave, east of Havana, was blocked. Pacific and 2nd Ave at Havana was also blocked. Sprague Ave remained open to traffic. The roads are reopening now. This is a developing story.
SPOKANE, WA
GonzagaNation.net

How Gonzaga Matches Up Against LMU This Year

With the college basketball season approaching Dan Dickau will be focusing on one Gonzaga opponent each week to do an in depth matchup preview on, this week it's the LMU Lions. Hear who he thinks are they key players to watch out for and what kind of a contender he thinks LMU basketball can be in ...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the 'Unhealthy' category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' category while Coeur d'Alene is at 'Moderate' and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

PHOTOS: The UW, Gonzaga Health Partnership Building is open

SPOKANE, Wash. — The ribbon is officially cut for a new school building in Spokane. The UW-Gonzaga Health Partnership’s new Medical School and Health Education Building is officially open for its students. Construction on the 90,000-square-foot building began in September 2020. It will host 500 students from the...
SPOKANE, WA
ifiberone.com

Level 3 evacuations remain for Seven Bays Fire in Lincoln County

DAVENPORT — Level 3 (leave now) evacuations remain in place Tuesday for the Seven Bays Fire burning northwest of Davenport. The fire was first reported on Sunday and has now burned about 1,000 acres, according to incident command. The fire is zero percent contained. A Level 3 evacuation is...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WA

