I think you’ll hear it more than once tomorrow morning; “It feels like FALL!” It’s not quite “sweater weather,” and I don’t think the furnace will click on, but it is going to get cool tonight. Lows will drop into the 40s in many locations, including Spokane. Cool air is blowing in behind a cold front that kicked up the dust around the region Wednesday. If you go to sleep with the window open tonight to take advantage of that cool down, you might wake up to the smell of wildfire smoke. A change in our winds will bring smoke into the region from the north overnight. Otherwise, expect sunny skies for Thursday with a high of 77. That’s average, but it will probably feel like summer is officially over.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO