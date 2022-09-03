ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama commit Ty Lockwood's plans to attend Tide's opener with Utah State may be on hold

By Tom Kreager, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qc15m_0hge85GR00

FRANKLIN – Alabama commitment Ty Lockwood put on his Independence football uniform for the first time this season.

Three weeks into the Tennessee high football season, the state's No. 2 college football prospect played in his first game of the season. Lockwood missed the first two weeks after having an appendectomy prior to the season starting.

Lockwood, a four-star tight end, reeled in a 22-yard catch in the Eagles' second offensive snap during Friday's first half at Centennial. The game was postponed at halftime due to lightning and scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Saturday. Centennial led 14-10 when the game was stopped with Independence receiving the ball first.

TSSAA SCORES:Tennessee high school football scores for Week 3 of TSSAA 2022 season

WEEK 3 TOP PERFORMERS:Here are the top performers from Week 3 in Tennessee high school football for Nashville area

Lockwood said he planned to attend Alabama's season opener with Utah State, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Those plans may now be put on hold.

"I was actually going to go (to Alabama's opener)," Lockwood said. "Maybe, if this game ends early enough I can get down there.

"That's the plan. It's a crazy start (to the season)."

Lockwood also had a 4-yard catch in the first quarter. He was on and off the field in the first half against the Cougars as he tries to get back in playing shape after missing the first couple weeks after surgery.

"He's got a ways to go," Independence first-year coach Scott Stidham said. "He's not ready to play a full game. We kind of have him on a pitch count right now and want to put him in places he can be successful."

Reach Tom Kreager at 615-259-8089 or tkreager@tennessean.com and on Twitter @Kreager.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Nick Saban Outlines Challenges Facing Alabama In Texas

Alabama Coach Nick Saban doesn’t always have an opening statement when he meets with reporters following Wednesday practices, preferring just to take questions. But this Wednesday he did, pulling out a saying he attributed to former Crimson Tide Coach Paul Bryant. “You never know what a horse can pull...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Family Rivalry Set to Take Place on Saturday

Austin, Texas is the sight of a huge game on Saturday, but this matchup will mean everything and then some for a certain family. Twin brothers Tommy and James Brockermeyer are set to face off against their older brother Luke Brockermeyer on the field. Tommy and James are both redshirt freshman at Alabama, while Luke is a senior at Texas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
FanSided

How to watch Texas football vs. Alabama: TV, stream, game time

Game week has arrived for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program against his former boss, legendary head coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas is set to host the reigning National Champion-runner up Alabama at home for the first meeting between these two teams since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah State#College Football#American Football#Centennial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Sela Ward drops ‘Roll Tide!’ after Alabama’s latest win

Actress Sela Ward, one of the University of Alabama’s best known alumnae, sent her beloved Crimson Tide another big “Roll Tide” on Labor Day, after the team’s season opening victory over Utah State in Tuscaloosa. Bama thumped the Aggies 55-0 in Bryant-Denny Stadium, prompting the Emmy-winner...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fan poses as staffer, steals towel for social media fame

One Alabama fan became a superstar on social media during Labor Day weekend. In the Crimson Tide’s matchup against Utah State, a fan posed as a staffer and got onto the field. He stood with other staffers on the sideline, carried towels and water for players, and took videos of the LED light show. A video made it to TikTok of the fan getting social media fame for his work. After the game, he left Bryant-Denny Stadium with a towel from the equipment crew.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!

Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
NORTHPORT, AL
nativenewsonline.net

10,245 Indigenous Remains Reported at University of Alabama

The University of Alabama has more than 10,000 Native American human remains in its possession, according to a federal notice published by the National Park Service last week. It’s the largest number of Native American human remains ever reported in such a notice, according to the National Park Service database—nearly four times larger than the current population of Moundville, Alabama.
MOUNDVILLE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

9 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 6

We’ve got the inside scoop on nine new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including DC Blox’s Birmingham data center expansion. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. DC Blox Expands Data Center in Birmingham. Project Cost: $11,588,496.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy