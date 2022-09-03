Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
The Good Nurse trailer unveils a killer in the hospital
Typically, hospitals are health institutions where nurses and doctors administer treatment to those who seek help. Hospitals are a place of service, but in The Good Nurse, they transform into a home for a serial killer. Netflix released the first trailer for their latest crime drama, The Good Nurse, starring Academy Award-winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. The film depicts true events in the life of serial killer Charles Cullen.
talentrecap.com
Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31
After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
Popculture
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Digital Trends
Matthew Fox on the impact of Peacock’s post-apocalyptic series, Last Light
If someone or something tampered with the world’s oil supply, the planet would go into disarray, resulting in chaos. This nightmare scenario plays out in Peacock’s new series, Last Light. Directed by Dennie Gordon, Matthew Fox stars as Andy Yeats, a petrochemist who uncovers a problem with the oil supply in the Middle East, bringing the world into darkness and setting off a series of catastrophic events. With Yeats in the Middle East accompanied by the mysterious Mika Bakhash (Amber Rose Revah), Yeats’ wife, Elena (Joanne Froggatt), and young son, Sam (Taylor Fay), are in Paris while his daughter, Laura (Alyth Ross), is in London. It’s a race to reunite as a family before the population collapses.
Digital Trends
Netflix and Chills 2022 Halloween lineup released
If you’ve been on the internet the past couple of years, then you’ve probably seen the term, “Netflix and chill” and so we’ll go ahead and spare you the details of what it means. Netflix is capitalizing on the term and repurposing it to announce its slate of spooky titles from now through Halloween and the rest of the year. It’s called, “Netflix and Chills.”
Brie Larson talks Disney+ projects, getting her own roller coaster on 'Kimmel'
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Brie Larson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about some upcoming projects on Disney+, and also spoke about her wild Captain Marvel roller coaster experience in Paris. The actress went on the show Wednesday to talk with Kimmel about two different Disney+ features. The first,...
London TV Screenings Reveals 2023 Dates, 22 International Distributors to Take Part
The organizers of the annual London TV Screenings announced Thursday that next year’s event – the third edition – will run from Feb. 27 to March 3. As well as the five distributors that founded the event, participants will include 17 others, such as the international distribution arms of NBC, Paramount and Warner Bros. The first in-person event earlier this year, which followed the online event in 2021, was attended by more than 500 international buyers. At the third edition, the founding distributors from the inaugural event in 2020 – All3Media Intl., Banijay Rights, Entertainment One, Fremantle and ITV Studios –...
Digital Trends
Cobra Kai season 5 review: Crowded, but compelling, karate
In a crowded field of reboots and revivals, Cobra Kai has not only managed to stay alive over four seasons, but has thrived, earning a long list of accolades — including an Emmy nomination — ahead of its upcoming fifth season. Contents. As with prior seasons, Cobra Kai...
Digital Trends
Alone in the Dark: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Horror games have an interesting lineage. Most gamers’ first real exposure to what we consider the template for “modern” horror was the original Resident Evil or perhaps Silent Hill. However, even those games had clear influences. One was a somewhat obscure Japanese game called Sweet Home, but in terms of 3D horror, Alone in the Dark was an experience like nothing else. Based on the unique cosmic horror writing of H.P. Lovecraft, this series, unfortunately, saw a fast fall from grace in its sequels.
