Honolulu, HI

Hawaii women’s volleyball sweeps West Virginia

By Christian Shimabuku
 5 days ago

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team came away victorious with its second sweep in as many nights, making quick work of West Virginia 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

After going winless at the Texas A&M Invitational last weekend, the Rainbow Wahine have now won six straight sets in improving to 2-3 for the 2022 season following a sweep over Texas State on Thursday.

West Virginia, meanwhile, drops to 2-3.

The Rainbow Wahine were never truly threatened by the Mountaineers on Friday, exemplified by an 8-0 run to start the second set.

For the second straight night, star player Amber Igiede had the match high in kills with 16, along with nine blocks to pace the Rainbow Wahine.

West Virginia’s Adrian Ell had a team-high 11 kills, 10 assists, and was one dig short of a triple-double.

The Rainbow Wahine will close out their week with a 5 p.m. match against No. 23 UCLA on Sunday.

