Currituck's Basnight wins state clerk of the year award

CURRITUCK — Assistant Clerk of Superior Court Debbie Basnight was recently named the Clerk of the Year by the North Carolina Conference of Clerks of Superior Court.

But it was Basnight’s husband, Winfred, who was the first to reach the stage after N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby named the 35-year veteran of the Currituck court system as the clerk of the year.

“When the chief justice said Currituck, my husband knew it was me and he was up on the stage with his camera out before I could even get up there,” Basnight said recently with a laugh. “My husband was probably happier then I was.”

Basnight received the Clerk of the Year award at the state conference’s assistant and deputy assistant clerk of the courts annual conference last week in Asheville. It was the first year that the state association honored a clerk of the year and Newby selected Basnight from five statewide finalists named by the state association.

There are over 4,000 assistant and deputy clerks employed by the court system in the state’s 100 counties and around 60 were nominated for Clerk of the Year. Basnight was nominated by Currituck Clerk of Superior Court Ray Matusko.

Basnight has worked in every department in the Currituck Clerk of Court’s office over the last 35 years; she currently handles estates. She is also the office manager for the clerk’s office, which has nine employees.

Basnight, a Camden native who now lives in Currituck, said helping citizens settle the estate of a deceased relative is rewarding work. She said most people are unfamiliar with how the estate process works.

“You get to help people that are grieving,” Basnight said. “They are lost, they don’t know the procedure. I have given this job 100 percent because I like working in this office and I always have.’’

Basnight started handling estates in 2010, shortly after Matusko assumed his job as clerk of court.

Matusko said Basnight is generally the first employee to arrive and the last to leave the office and he described her institutional knowledge of the office as irreplaceable.

“Debbie leads by example, and she has such a strong work ethic,” Matusko said. “No matter what task comes before her in the office, Debbie is always positive, a team player.”

When Matusko became clerk of Superior Court in Currituck, the office did not have one person only dedicated to handling estates. He said Basnight has been a perfect fit for the role.

“She readily accepted the position and she does a wonderful job,” Matusko said. “When you deal with folks that have lost a loved one it is very stressful. Debbie serves them in a professional and compassionate way. She brings comfort to grieving families.”

Basnight said she has no plans to retire any time soon from a job she loves.

“I enjoy what I am doing,” she said. “If I can be blessed to stay healthy, I’m not going anywhere.”

In addition to receiving a plaque, Basnight was also given a commemorative pin and a $250 check for being named the state’s top court clerk.