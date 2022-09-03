ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

ECSU improves its rankings in Washington Monthly list

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
 5 days ago

Elizabeth City State University has improved its rankings in a national publication's list of best colleges and universities, including moving into the top 10 among colleges and universities offering a bachelor's degree.

ECSU ranked sixth in the country in the Bachelor’s Colleges category and 15th for Best Bang for the Buck: Southeast category, according to the Washington Monthly's 2022 college rankings.

According to ECSU, the university improved its Washington Monthly ranking from 2021 in the Bachelor's Colleges category by seven spots and by three spots in the Best Bang for the Buck: Southeast category.

ECSU said Washington Monthly bases its annual rankings of colleges and universities on data collected by the U.S. Department of Education and emphasizes how they serve middle- and lower-income students. Colleges and universities receive an overall score that's a combination of three equally weighted metrics: social mobility, research and public service.

“The Best Bang for the Buck colleges primarily consist of regionally focused public and private nonprofit colleges that are dedicated to providing affordable educations to their students,” Washington Monthly said in the release.

Eighteen factors are considered in the rankings, including number of Pell recipients, Pell graduates, students' median earnings 10 years after entering college, and the net cost of college attendance for students and their families.

“The 2022 Washington Monthly rankings showcase the tremendous progress ECSU has made in successfully producing graduates who positively contribute to and lead industries in northeastern North Carolina and beyond,” Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said in a press release. “While rankings give only a glimpse into our comprehensive academy, the university is a diverse and influential community of scholars that delivers on our promise of offering excellent academics at an affordable cost to our students.”

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina.

