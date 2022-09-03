How SBLive Illinois' Power 25 high school football teams fared in Week 2: Lincoln-Way East wins Top Five battle with Batavia

By Max Baker

Here is the breakdown of how the SBLive Illinois Power 25 teams fared in their Week 2 matchups:

1. East St. Louis (0-1) plays Christian Brothers Saturday

2. Lincoln-Way East (1-0) defeated Batavia 31-16

Lincoln-Way East jumped out to an early 31-0 lead at the half before defeating Batavia 31-16. The win made the Griffins the winningest football program in Illinois. They passed East St. Louis for that honor. Quarterback Braden Tischer threw three touchdowns in the first half as the Griffins defense didn’t allow Batavia onto the scoreboard until midway through the third quarter.

3. Mount Carmel (1-0) plays Saturday vs. Phillips

4. Loyola (1-0) plays Saturday vs. East Moline United

5. Batavia (1-1) lost to Lincoln-Way East 31-16.

Batavia found itself in an early hole against Lincoln-Way East, but outscored the Griffins with two second half touchdowns and two-point conversions. Tyler Jansey scored the first touchdown for Batavia on an end-around.

6. Joliet Catholic (2-0) defeated IC Catholic Prep 23-22

A missed 46-yard field goal attempt with nine seconds remaining sailed wide left as the Hilltoppers defeated IC Catholic. On a quarterback power run, T.J. Schlageter ran it in from nine yards out to give Joliet Catholic a 23-22 lead with 44 seconds remaining. Prior to that, IC answered with a 59-yard fourth down touchdown pass to take a 22-16 lead.

7. Cary-Grove (1-1) lost Crystal Lake South 43-39

Crystal Lake South scored two touchdowns in the final minutes to defeat Cary-Grove in a shootout. Nate Van Witzenburg caught a 26-yard pass from Caden Casimino with 30.9 seconds to play to seal the win. They trailed 39-28 with just over five minutes to play before scoring twice. Casimino was 21-of-28 passing for 376 yards and four touchdowns in the comeback win.

8. Lockport Township (2-0) defeated Metea Valley 44-10

9. Glenbard West (2-0) defeated Downers Grove South 42-7

It was all Glenbard West on Friday as the Hitters jumped out to an early 13-0 lead before cruising to a 35-point win.

10. Naperville Neuqua Valley (1-1) lost to Wheaton South 10-7 (OT)

A three-and-out by Neuqua Valley’s defense set the tone for a defensive battle in Wheaton. Quarterback Mark Mennecke scrambled for a 10-yard touchdown just before the half to give them the lead, but that was all the scoring they could muster. Wheaton scored with eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter before an overtime field goal put them ahead 10-7. Neuqua Valley fumbled a botched play on second down of its overtime possession to seal the loss.

11. Maine South (1-1) lost to Warren Township 19-17

Jack Deflilipis found Sean Mullen for a 10-yard TD with 31 seconds left, but it was too little too late as Warren Township took home a two-point victory.

12. Bolingbrook (1-0) plays Simeon on Saturday

13. Warren Township (2-0) defeated Maine South 19-17

Warren Township avenged a 10-2 loss from last season with a two-point win in its second game of the season. Warren took a 13-10 lead with 9:29 to play. Jailen Duffie intercepted Jack Defilipis and then caught a 28-yard TD on the next drive to give the Blue Devils a 13-10 lead. A two-yard TD run by Justin Kretz extended the lead to 19-10 before a late TD by Maine South cut the lead to two.

14. Chicago Marist (1-1) defeated Richards 49-6

After a heartbreaking loss to Glenbard West in Week 1, Marist bounced back in a major way. Chris Lofgren had four touchdowns and 146 yards rushing and Dermot Smyth had two rushing touchdowns as well.

15. O’Fallon (2-0) defeated Troy 35-13

Wide receiver Jalen Smith tied the school record with three receiving touchdowns and the Panthers forced six turnovers as O’Fallon handled Troy in its second game of the season. They scored 21 points off of the six turnovers on the evening.

16. Naperville North (2-0) defeated Glenbard North 28-13

In the first half, a Brock Pettaway 44-yard touchdown grab helped Naperville North go out to a 14-7 lead. A 67-yard run by Cole Arl helped extend that lead to 28-7 as the Huskies took care of Glenbard North.

17. Wheaton North (2-0) defeated Providence Catholic 28-0

18. Prospect (2-0) defeated Barrington 52-20

19. Nazareth Academy (1-1) lost to Lemont 24-17

20. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (2-0) defeated Central 63-28

21. Glenbard North (1-1) lost to Naperville North 28-13

Zamari Robinson had an 18-yard touchdown catch for the Panthers in the loss, but the Naperville North defense shut down Glenbard’s offense for most of the game.

22. Sacred Heart-Griffin (2-0) defeated Griffin 56-13

23. Brother Rice (1-1) lost to St. Rita 17-12.

A Marcus Brown touchdown to Marty O’Keefe got the scoring started for Brother Rice, but St. Rita answered with a score of its own and led 7-6 at the half. St. Rita extended its lead to 14-6 on an Ethan Middleton receiving TD. Brother Rice answered, but did not convert on its two-point attempt. Conor Talty added a field goal for the Mustangs as they won 17-12.

24. IC Catholic Prep (1-1) lost to Joliet Catholic 23-22

IC Catholic Prep nearly pulled off the upset Friday, but allowed a late fourth quarter rushing touchdown to quarterback T.J. Schlageter. The loss hurts, but it showed that they can hang with some of the area’s top teams.

25. St. Rita (1-1) defeated Brother Rice 17-12

The Griffins came out firing in their Week 2 matchup. While it wasn’t the most dominant win, they needed to rebound from a 35-3 Week 1 loss and they did so.