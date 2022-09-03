Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
State Awards $5 Million Grant for Forest Health and Wildfire Resilience in Petrolia and Salmon Creek
CAL FIRE has entered into a nearly $5 million grant agreement with the Humboldt County Resource Conservation District (HCRCD) to implement the Mattole and Salmon Creek Forest Health and Wildfire Resilience Project across 1,022 acres of forest and grasslands near Petrolia and Salmon Creek by early 2026. The project is designed to enhance forest health at the landscape level in the Mattole and Salmon Creek watersheds, ensuring that the areas treated will help meet emissions reduction targets of the California Climate Investment (CCI) program while critically reducing wildfire risk and contributing to the safety of local residents.
kymkemp.com
Medieval Festival of Courage Coming to Blue Lake October 1-2
This is a press release from Coastal Grove Charter School:. The Medieval Festival of Courage is coming to Blue Lake Horse Arena, 210 Chartin Road, near Perigot Park in Blue Lake, CA on October 1st and 2nd from 10am-5pm. On Saturday morning, the first 200 children will walk the village tour to meet the characters and receive special gifts.
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Sept. 6
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone Monday, Sept. 5. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.8-magnitude quake was located west of Trinidad, CA between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. The other, a 2.8-magnitude was located south to southeast of Redway, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
1 Death, 8 New Hospitalizations, Moderna Boosters Available Friday
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident aged 80 or older. Eight new hospitalizations were also reported including a resident in their 30s, four in their 60s, one in their 70s and two aged 80 or older. An additional 158 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were...
KDRV
FireWatch: fire scorched van overnight in southern Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An overnight fire is extinguished in southern Josephine County, leaving a burned van for the Sheriff's Office to investigate. Illinois Valley Fire District (IVFD) says it turned a scorched Ford van over to Sheriff's deputies after it extinguished the burning auto along Highway 199 about midway between Cave Junction and O'Brien.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 3:43 p.m.] Fire Starting on Hwy 299 East of Blue Lake
Multiple agencies–both with engines and aircraft–are responding to a fire on the side of Hwy 299 near mile marker 8.9 east of Blue Lake. The fire is being called the Blue Fire. First reports indicate that a truck pulling a trailer lost a tire and hit another vehicle....
kymkemp.com
Doubleheader at Redwood Acres Raceway This Weekend
North Coast race fans have a lot to look forward to this Friday and Saturday with Redwood Acres Raceway hosting two nights of racing. Friday, RAR will salute its fans with Fan Appreciation Night. Saturday’s event will feature the debut of the Gunslinger Sprint Cars while the Upstate Bomber Series will be racing in the Rumble In The Woods 50. Both events are being presented by Shafer’s Ace Hardware.
kymkemp.com
HCDTF Arrest Redway Man with 1/2 Pound of Methamphetamine in Arcata
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 15th, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) with the assistance of the...
kymkemp.com
Extremely Low-Flying Air Force Planes Startle People and Animals
Video of the second plane passing overhead near the Mendocino/Humboldt County border. Click here if you are having trouble viewing the embedded video. [Courtesy of Heather Ellis]. Multiple low-flying US Air Force planes yesterday, September 7, may have been operating in our area against policy, according to Lauren Schmitt of...
kymkemp.com
Wanted Man Arrested in Possession of Stolen Vehicle from Redding
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 3, 2022, at about 7:18 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol on Highway...
kymkemp.com
Lost? Stolen? Ran Out of Juice?
About 11 this morning, someone parked this electric wheelchair on Redwood Drive in front of the Chevron gas station. It’s still there…. Some of the possible reasons for the lone scooter we’ve received include…. Was the vehicle abandoned after being stolen?. Could an intoxicated user have stumbled away?
krcrtv.com
Structure fire in greater Eureka area turns fatal
EUREKA, Calif. — A residence in the greater Eureka area caught fire over the weekend and firefighters found one man dead inside the home. According to Humboldt Bay Fire, a blaze broke out in a home on the 5100 block of Woodland Way, near Myrtle Avenue. Fire crews spent about 30 minutes extinguishing the flames. During this process, they found an adult male dead in a back bedroom.
kymkemp.com
Reports of Shots Fired at a Bonfire Near Carlotta Led to a Tense Situation
A large number of sirens disturbed the peace of the small town of Carlotta last night. About 10:25 p.m., firefighters responding to the report of a debris fire on Fir Loop Court just east of Carlotta heard multiple shots being fired, according to the scanner. “We’d like to have [the...
kymkemp.com
Woman Clerk Assaulted in Eureka When Trying to Stop Thieves
Thieves fleeing with stolen goods assaulted a female clerk working at Pacific Outfitters off of 5th Street in Eureka. According to Aaron Ostrow, co-owner of Pacific Outfitters, “2 thieves ran out of our store with over $1000 of Patagonia apparel to a 1989 Nissan Pathfinder (seen in photo) that was staged behind our building. Last seen Southbound Myrtle Ave at 90 MPH.”
kymkemp.com
One With Major Injuries After 4-Wheeler Crashed Into Pickup Near Larabee Ranch Road Sunday Afternoon
A pickup and a 4-wheeler collided east of Holmes off of the 800 block of Larabee Ranch Road in Southern Humboldt about 3:40 p.m. Sunday. An ambulance and volunteer fire departments were requested to respond for one person with injuries. The ambulance took the patient to the hospital. The California...
kymkemp.com
College & Career Expo Coming to College of the Redwoods on September 13th
This is a press release from College of the Redwoods:. North Coast Cal-SOAP (Student Opportunity and Access Program) of the Humboldt County Office of Education is pleased to announce an exciting and important local educational event for all high school students and parents. The 38th Annual North Coast College &...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Pounds of Heroin, Meth Taken Out of Home on Eureka’s P Street Following Bust of 30-Year-Old Mexican Citizen, Drug Task Force Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force:. In early August of 2022 the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) initiated an investigation into Luis Alberto Valenzuela-Pardo (30 years old from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico) for distribution of heroin and methamphetamine in Humboldt County. On August 31st, 2022, HCDTF Agents with the assistance of the Eureka Police Department (EPD) and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) made a traffic stop on Valenzuela-Pardo in the 3300 block of Broadway St. in Eureka. Valenzuela-Pardo was detained without incident.
kymkemp.com
Woman with Outstanding Warrants Arrested for Possession of Meth, Intent to Sale, and Possession of Burglary Tools
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 28, 2022, at about 6:27 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
