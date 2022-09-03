CAL FIRE has entered into a nearly $5 million grant agreement with the Humboldt County Resource Conservation District (HCRCD) to implement the Mattole and Salmon Creek Forest Health and Wildfire Resilience Project across 1,022 acres of forest and grasslands near Petrolia and Salmon Creek by early 2026. The project is designed to enhance forest health at the landscape level in the Mattole and Salmon Creek watersheds, ensuring that the areas treated will help meet emissions reduction targets of the California Climate Investment (CCI) program while critically reducing wildfire risk and contributing to the safety of local residents.

