North Myrtle Beach football puts it all together, gets first win

SHALLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – If you listen to North Myrtle Beach tailback DeQuan Durham, the Chiefs should be undefeated.

After twice losing games they led to open the season, the Chiefs got it right Friday night, crossing into North Carolina for a 42-26 victory over West Brunswick.

Durham carried 22 times for 167 yards and a pair of touchdowns while dual-threat quarterback Chance Hall threw for one score and ran for another. All told, the Chiefs piled up 406 yards and 22 first downs.

“We always had it in us,” Durham said. “We just had to pull it out tonight. The first two games, we should have won but they slipped away from us.”

North Myrtle Beach tailback DeQuan Durham (7) looks for running room near the West Brunswick goal line. Photo by Mike Duprez

North Myrtle Beach (1-2) fell to Socastee and Loris by a combined 15 points.

They didn’t have to worry about that and at the same time gave first-year head coach Greg Hill his first win at North Myrtle Beach. Hill, a coaching veteran who was previously a head coach in North Carolina and has been on the North Myrtle Beach staff for several years, lauded his players.

“Honestly, and this isn't coach-talk, this is more of a “W” for them,” Hill said. “Our kids have worked so hard.”

Hall, a senior in his first season as the starting quarterback, was 7-of-11 for 120 yards without and interception. He ran for 65 yards on 6 carries.

“We’ve been working hard all the time, always trying our best,” Hall said. “Some things came through for me. It was a team effort.”

North Myrtle Beach quarterback Chance Hall takes off for a big gain. Photo by Mike Duprez

West Brunswick (0-3) was coming off a wild 64-62 loss to Whiteville. The Trojans made some big plays, as usual, and amassed 436 yards. But they committed three turnovers and had a botched onside kick.

At the same time, West Brunswick is vulnerable on defense. The Trojans had given up 120 points in their first two games. While not as flashy, North Myrtle Beach was more effective, especially on the ground, where the Chiefs wound up with 286 yards behind a young offensive line that controlled the line of scrimmage.

“They were fantastic,” Hill said. “We only have one senior starter. The rest are sophomores. They did very, very well tonight.”

The game turned on two big plays at the onset of the third quarter - a failed onside kick and an interception. North Myrtle Beach cashed in on both.

The onside kick traveled just five yards, giving the Chiefs a short field at the West Brunswick 40. They swiftly marched to a touchdown. Durham got it after Hall scooted 9 yards to the 1 on a read-option.

On the first play after the kickoff, the Chiefs got pressure on West Brunswick quarterback Javamn Mccray, whose pass bounced off a Trojan receiver and into the arms of 265-pound lineman Khajalik Campbell at the West Brunswick 27.

It was a huge play for the Chiefs’ defense, which had yielded touchdowns on West Brunswick’s first two possessions.

“We made some adjustments at halftime,” Hill said. “We weren't perfect. But we were there and we caused some disruptions. That was a big opportunity with the interception.”

West Brunswick quarterback Javan Mccray hits the open field. Photo by Mike DuPrez

Three plays after the pick, Durham scored on a 12-yard run and North Myrtle Beach had a 28-14 lead with 8:39 left in the third quarter.

Wide receiver J.J. Cobb’s 52-yard run to the North Myrtle Beach 2 on a jet sweep set up Dylan Bellamy's 1-yard touchdown run. The extra point attempt was blocked, leaving the Chiefs with a 28-20 lead.

North Myrtle Beach came right back with an 85-yard drive capped by Hall’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Allen McCormick and a 35-20 lead with 2:52 left in the third quarter.

Mccray’s 62-yard touchdown jaunt pulled the Trojans closer. They failed to convert on a two-point conversion run and trailed 35-26.

The Chiefs answered once again with a 4-yard touchdown run by Abraham White midway through the fourth quarter.

West Brunswick took an early lead on Mccray’s 4-yard touchdown run.

North Myrtle Beach saw a drive stall in the end zone and the Chiefs settled for a 23-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Jack Garstka.

On the ensuing possession, Cobb took a short swing pass from Mccray and turned it into a 76-yard catch-and-run touchdown as West Brunswick assumed a 14-3 lead. A big-time playmaker with blazing speed, Cobb had two other long touchdowns nullified by penalties.

Garstka’s 31-yard field goal cut the lead to 14-6.

The Chiefs pulled even on Hall’s 16-yard touchdown run and his two-point conversion pass to Kaden Gore with 4:06 left in the first half.