How the SBLive Arkansas Top 25 fared in Week 1

1. Bryant (1-0)

The anticipated showdown in Shreveport, La., for the Battle on the Border against Denton Ryan (Texas) was canceled due to inclement weather.

2. Conway (1-0) beat Bentonville 44-35

The Wampus Cats open the season with a strong offensive performance scoring 21 points in the third quarter. Ouachita Baptist commit Boogie Carr paced the ground attack rushing for 223 yards and 4 touchdowns.

3. Pulaski Academy (2-0) beat Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss) 48-40

After handling Madison-Ridgeland at home last season, the Bruins trailed multiple times but were able to escape with a win over the top-ranked private school in Mississippi.

4. Bentonville (1-1) lost to Conway 44-35

The Tiger offense had a strong offensive performance for the second-consecutive week, but the Conway offense was better putting up over 600 yards of offense.

5. Greenwood (1-1) beat Fort Smith Northside 56-53

In what was the most exciting game of the week, Greenwood trailed 53-35 with 3:30 remaining and stormed back avenging last season’s close loss to the Grizzlies. Senior quarterback Hunter Houston compiled 250 yards of offense and 3 touchdowns, while freshman quarterback Kane Archer had over 300 total yards and 4 touchdowns.

6. Parkview (1-0)

The Patriots were on a bye this week.

7. El Dorado (0-1) lost to Camden Fairview 39-21

The Wildcats opened the season with a loss to a Camden Fairview team who was determined to get their first win after falling in Week 0.

8. Bentonville West (1-1) lost to Cabot 34-10

The Wolverines were held to just 78 yards rushing and were not able to generate much offense, scoring just three points in the first three quarters.

9. Cabot (2-0) beat Bentonville West 34-10

The Panthers take down a 7A-West team for the second week in a row. They scored the game’s first points halfway through the first quarter and never looked back.

10. Little Rock Christian (2-0) beat Shiloh Christian 49-14

After taking care of a struggling Little Rock Central squad in Week 0, the Warriors go on the road to Northwest Arkansas and manhandle the Saints.

11. Joe T. Robinson (1-1) beat Forrest City 28-0

After putting up a fight against Pulaski Academy last week, Robinson had no problem with Forrest City as this one was called early due to lightning. Running back Noah Freeman scored all four of the Senators’ touchdowns.

12. Fayetteville (1-1) beat North Little Rock 28-10

Fayetteville’s offense exploded for 28 points in the first quarter and that is all the Purple Dogs would need as they defeated a struggling North Little Rock squad led by quarterback Drake Lindsey’s 390 yards and 4 touchdowns. Senior Kaylon Morris hauled in 8 passes for 223 yards and a score.

13. Fort Smith Northside (1-1) lost to Greenwood 56-53

After escaping with a victory over Greenwood last season, the Grizzlies looked like they would take it again this year but the Bulldogs reeled off 21-unanswered points to complete the comeback.

14. Benton (0-1)

The Panthers were on a bye this week.

15. North Little Rock (0-2) lost to Fayetteville 28-10

North Little Rock had its second disappointing showing in as many weeks. The Charging Wildcats found themselves down by 28 to the Purple Dogs at the end of the first quarter and were never able to recover.

16. Shiloh Christian (0-1) lost to Little Rock Christian 49-14

The Saints’ previous two outings dating back to last year’s 4A state championship game have been a couple to forget as they allowed the Little Rock Christian offense to come in and have their way.

17. Lake Hamilton (2-0) beat Jonesboro 26-21

With two lightning delays this one took a while to complete, but the Wolves were able to squeeze past the Hurricane thanks in large part to senior Justin Crutchmer’s four touchdowns.

18. Farmington (2-0) beat Springdale 38-20

The Cardinals have played teams in higher classifications both games so far this season and outscored the opposition by a combined 87-40.

19. Arkadelphia (2-0) beat Hot Springs 29-28

Arkadelphia had to rally but came through on the final play of the game scoring a touchdown and converted the two-point conversion at Henderson State’s Carpenter-Haygood Stadium.

20. Catholic (1-0)

The Rockets were on a bye this week.

21. Nettleton (2-0) beat Pocahontas 26-21

In one of the better Northeast Arkansas games of the week, Nettleton survived a gritty Pocahontas squad.

22. Camden Fairview (1-1) beat El Dorado 39-21

Camden Fairview lost to Arkadelphia last week, so that along with the sting of falling to El Dorado last season on the final play of the game added more fuel to a determined Cardinals team.

23. Har-Ber (0-2) lost to Bixby, Okla. 59-0

Har-Ber had a tough time with a very athletic Parkview team last week and stood no chance against the top-ranked team in Oklahoma, which has won 51 straight games.

24. Wynne (1-0)

The Yellowjackets were on a bye this week.

25. Stuttgart (1-1) lost to Star City 45-35

After a huge win over Warren a week ago, Stuttgart did not quite have enough Friday night to survive an offensive shootout on the road.