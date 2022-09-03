Photos: Prolific passing attack powers Corpus Christi Miller past El Campo
The Bucs threw for more than 400 yards and accounted for nearly 600 total yards of offense to lead Miller past Rueben Owens and the Ricebirds 49-29 on Friday night
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a clash between two of the most dynamic offenses in Class 4A Texas high school football, Corpus Christi Miller's high-octane passing attack topped El Campo's relentless rushing assault.
The high-flying Bucs' offense was too much for the Ricebirds and Rueben Owens — the nation's top-rated running back recruit — to match Friday night at Buc Stadium.
Led by sophomore quarterback Trevor Long and senior wide receiver Lonnie Adkism, the Buccaneers soared to a 49-29 victory over El Campo behind nearly 600 total yards of offense, more than 400 of which came through the air.
After a back-and-forth start, the Bucs' busted the game wide open with one big play after another offensively.
Long led Miller on an 88-yard scoring drive capped off by an Ethan Greenwood touchdown run to give the Bucs a slight edge after a pair of El Campo touchdowns had tied the game at 14-14.
Long then connected with senior wide receiver Jayden Moreno and Adkism — a Sam Houston State commit — on 80 and 56-yard touchdown passes, respectively, that gave the Bucs a 35-14 halftime lead that they never surrendered.
Long, who entered the game for junior quarterback Jaedyn Brown, started with five consecutive completions and finished a stellar night for Miller with 257 yards and two touchdown throws on 5-of-8 passing.
Owens, a five-star senior running back prospect and Louisville commit, paced the Ricebirds' offense with a pair of touchdown runs and 158 yards on the ground.
Corpus Christi Miller (2-0) will look to continue its early-season success when the Bucs hit the road to battle Laredo Alexander (2-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Center in Laredo.
El Campo (0-2), meanwhile, will hope to reverse its early-season struggles when the Ricebirds return to action to face Corpus Christi Veterans (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Ricebird Stadium in El Campo.
Check out SBLive's exclusive photo gallery from the game:
PHOTO GALLERY — CORPUS CHRISTI MILLER 49, EL CAMPO 29
All photos by Blake Purcell
