Corpus Christi, TX

Photos: Prolific passing attack powers Corpus Christi Miller past El Campo

By Blake Purcell
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

The Bucs threw for more than 400 yards and accounted for nearly 600 total yards of offense to lead Miller past Rueben Owens and the Ricebirds 49-29 on Friday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a clash between two of the most dynamic offenses in Class 4A Texas high school football, Corpus Christi Miller's high-octane passing attack topped El Campo's relentless rushing assault.

The high-flying Bucs' offense was too much for the Ricebirds and Rueben Owens — the nation's top-rated running back recruit — to match Friday night at Buc Stadium.

Led by sophomore quarterback Trevor Long and senior wide receiver Lonnie Adkism, the Buccaneers soared to a 49-29 victory over El Campo behind nearly 600 total yards of offense, more than 400 of which came through the air.

After a back-and-forth start, the Bucs' busted the game wide open with one big play after another offensively.

Long led Miller on an 88-yard scoring drive capped off by an Ethan Greenwood touchdown run to give the Bucs a slight edge after a pair of El Campo touchdowns had tied the game at 14-14.

Long then connected with senior wide receiver Jayden Moreno and Adkism — a Sam Houston State commit — on 80 and 56-yard touchdown passes, respectively, that gave the Bucs a 35-14 halftime lead that they never surrendered.

Long, who entered the game for junior quarterback Jaedyn Brown, started with five consecutive completions and finished a stellar night for Miller with 257 yards and two touchdown throws on 5-of-8 passing.

Owens, a five-star senior running back prospect and Louisville commit, paced the Ricebirds' offense with a pair of touchdown runs and 158 yards on the ground.

Corpus Christi Miller (2-0) will look to continue its early-season success when the Bucs hit the road to battle Laredo Alexander (2-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Center in Laredo.

El Campo (0-2), meanwhile, will hope to reverse its early-season struggles when the Ricebirds return to action to face Corpus Christi Veterans (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Ricebird Stadium in El Campo.

Check out SBLive's exclusive photo gallery from the game:

PHOTO GALLERY — CORPUS CHRISTI MILLER 49, EL CAMPO 29

All photos by Blake Purcell

Related
thebendmag.com

10 Corpus Christi Sports Bars for Game Day

As football season kicks off, I’m sure there are a lot of folks looking for a place to grab a bite and a drink while enjoying the game. Maybe not me, but that doesn’t mean I can’t help out those who are more sports-inclined. From wings and pizza to beer and booze, here’s ten Corpus Christi sports bars to try on game day.
Houston Chronicle

Photo: Rare 'leopard redfish' caught along Texas Gulf Coast

Ryan Hernandez from Corpus Christi reeled in a rare "leopard redfish" while fishing near Baffin Bay in the Laguna Madre. "I have fished these water[s] for over 30 years and have never seen a leopard redfish in person, only in magazines until Ryan reeled it in," said Captain Danny Alvarez, owner of a local fishing charter in the area."
paisano-online.com

Student by day, tattoo artist by night

Racking up nearly 9,000 followers, third-year UTSA art student Serenity Jachynt — better known as @tattoosbyserenity on Instagram — has gained an impressive amount of social media traction since the beginning of her tattooing career just one year ago. The self-taught artist from Corpus Christi, Texas never pictured...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIII 3News

Heavy traffic as Highway 181 north is shut down for major crash north of Beeville

BEEVILLE, Texas — Drivers are being asked to avoid Highway 181 near West King Lane, north of Beeville, as emergency crews work to investigate and clear a major crash. The Bee County Fire Department posted to social media that the highway will most likely be shut down for several hours and sheriff's deputies are rerouting traffic down E. King Lane to Beck Lane and back to Highway 181 south.
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

San Pat landowners may be eligible for help with feral swine

The Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board (TSSWCB) is working with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), Texas Wildlife Damage Management Association (TWDMA), Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute (NRI), Texas Farm Bureau (TFB), and three local Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) to help address the issues that feral swine pose to agriculture, ecosystems, and the health of humans and animals.
TEXAS STATE
Zacks.com

Cheniere (LNG) Pursues Approval to Expand Corpus Christi Plant

LNG - Free Report) company — Cheniere Energy, Inc. (. LNG - Free Report) — has sketched out an expansion blueprint of its 1,000-plus-acre Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility (CCL) situated in the Corpus Christi Bay in San Patricio County, TX. Houston, TX-based Cheniere, which is the biggest U.S....
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Tropical funnels spotted in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS viewers sent in several photos of a funnel cloud near Gregory Friday morning. Tropical funnels can look scary coming down from a cloud, but they rarely cause any damage. These funnels develop in an atmosphere featuring abundant tropical moisture and light wind. They form...
GREGORY, TX
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

