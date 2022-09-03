This is a press release from the County of Humboldt:. CEDS ROADSHOW IN WILLOW CREEK TO BE RESCHEDULED: The CEDS Public Engagement Roadshow in Willow Creek originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9 has been postponed. This roadshow was scheduled to take place at the Willow Creek Vets Hall however CAL FIRE will be occupying the Vets Hall due to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. More information will be provided as it becomes available. For more information regarding the CEDS, please visit HumboldtRising.com or contact Economic Development Coordinator Dianna Rios at [email protected]co.humboldt.ca.us or call (707) 476-4809.

