Jarod Lawrence Jones: ‘Forever 22’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Jarod Lawrence Jones was born on January 5th 2000 in Marin County. On...
Medieval Festival of Courage Coming to Blue Lake October 1-2
This is a press release from Coastal Grove Charter School:. The Medieval Festival of Courage is coming to Blue Lake Horse Arena, 210 Chartin Road, near Perigot Park in Blue Lake, CA on October 1st and 2nd from 10am-5pm. On Saturday morning, the first 200 children will walk the village tour to meet the characters and receive special gifts.
Mateel Gave Away Free Snow Cones in Redway Yesterday
Good news for SoHum! The Mateel is giving away free ice water and free snow cones at the corner of Rusk and Redwood Drive until 6:00 p.m., according to Shiloh Croy-Baker who is the Mateel Community Center’s General Manager. “It was spontaneous so no one got notice but if anyone wants a free snow cone they can come by,” he told us.
CEDS Public Engagement Roadshow in Willow Creek Postponed
This is a press release from the County of Humboldt:. CEDS ROADSHOW IN WILLOW CREEK TO BE RESCHEDULED: The CEDS Public Engagement Roadshow in Willow Creek originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9 has been postponed. This roadshow was scheduled to take place at the Willow Creek Vets Hall however CAL FIRE will be occupying the Vets Hall due to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. More information will be provided as it becomes available. For more information regarding the CEDS, please visit HumboldtRising.com or contact Economic Development Coordinator Dianna Rios at [email protected]co.humboldt.ca.us or call (707) 476-4809.
1 Death, 8 New Hospitalizations, Moderna Boosters Available Friday
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident aged 80 or older. Eight new hospitalizations were also reported including a resident in their 30s, four in their 60s, one in their 70s and two aged 80 or older. An additional 158 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were...
Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department Hosting ‘Bands, BBQ & Brew Barn Fire’ on September 24th
This is a press release from the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department:. Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department presents BANDS, BBQ & BREW Saturday September 24th. Free entry and all ages. $15 BBQ Tri Tip combo plate. Fresh made kettle corn and lots of beer choices. Music starts with DJ Bring It at 5:00. Oak Top opening at 6:30 with some blugrass/Americana and Barn Fire headlining at 8:00. This is on our new stage at the Rio Dell firemans Park, 50 W Center. If you want to see a series of free concerts like this next year come support this event and show us you want more.
[UPDATE 11 a.m.: Hose Lay Around the Fire] Fire Breaks Out This Morning West of Douglas City
Dozers and crews are on the site of a three to four acre fire burning west of Douglas City near Maxwell Creek Road in Trinity County which was discovered about 6:30 this morning. Multiple tankers and an air attack are streaming west from near Redding to stomp on this fire...
State Awards $5 Million Grant for Forest Health and Wildfire Resilience in Petrolia and Salmon Creek
CAL FIRE has entered into a nearly $5 million grant agreement with the Humboldt County Resource Conservation District (HCRCD) to implement the Mattole and Salmon Creek Forest Health and Wildfire Resilience Project across 1,022 acres of forest and grasslands near Petrolia and Salmon Creek by early 2026. The project is designed to enhance forest health at the landscape level in the Mattole and Salmon Creek watersheds, ensuring that the areas treated will help meet emissions reduction targets of the California Climate Investment (CCI) program while critically reducing wildfire risk and contributing to the safety of local residents.
Reports of Shots Fired at a Bonfire Near Carlotta Led to a Tense Situation
A large number of sirens disturbed the peace of the small town of Carlotta last night. About 10:25 p.m., firefighters responding to the report of a debris fire on Fir Loop Court just east of Carlotta heard multiple shots being fired, according to the scanner. “We’d like to have [the...
Wanted Man Arrested in Possession of Stolen Vehicle from Redding
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 3, 2022, at about 7:18 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol on Highway...
Doubleheader at Redwood Acres Raceway This Weekend
North Coast race fans have a lot to look forward to this Friday and Saturday with Redwood Acres Raceway hosting two nights of racing. Friday, RAR will salute its fans with Fan Appreciation Night. Saturday’s event will feature the debut of the Gunslinger Sprint Cars while the Upstate Bomber Series will be racing in the Rumble In The Woods 50. Both events are being presented by Shafer’s Ace Hardware.
Lost? Stolen? Ran Out of Juice?
About 11 this morning, someone parked this electric wheelchair on Redwood Drive in front of the Chevron gas station. It’s still there…. Some of the possible reasons for the lone scooter we’ve received include…. Was the vehicle abandoned after being stolen?. Could an intoxicated user have stumbled away?
Community Open House in Fortuna on September 9th
This is a press release from the Humboldt Senior Resource Center:. The public is invited to a Community Open on the McLean Campus in Fortuna on Friday, September 9 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. The event will take place at 3000 and 3200 Newburg Road. Come and visit the...
Woman Clerk Assaulted in Eureka When Trying to Stop Thieves
Thieves fleeing with stolen goods assaulted a female clerk working at Pacific Outfitters off of 5th Street in Eureka. According to Aaron Ostrow, co-owner of Pacific Outfitters, “2 thieves ran out of our store with over $1000 of Patagonia apparel to a 1989 Nissan Pathfinder (seen in photo) that was staged behind our building. Last seen Southbound Myrtle Ave at 90 MPH.”
HCDTF Arrest Redway Man with 1/2 Pound of Methamphetamine in Arcata
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 15th, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) with the assistance of the...
CHP Deploy Spike Strip to Catch Wanted Man During High-Risk Traffic Stop
The traffic stop just north of the Garberville onramp that resulted in southbound traffic on Highway 101 being stopped as officers drew their weapons on a blue Fiat sedan was the result of a speeding driver failing to yield. We reached out to Jonathan Clevenger, CHP Public Information Officer for...
Fire Between Scotia Mill and Hwy 101
About 4:20 p.m., multiple people called 911 reporting a fire on the southbound side of Hwy 101 near the Scotia Mill. Firefighters arrived at the scene and needed to close the southbound #2 lane to allow emergency vehicle to access the flames. Firefighters are getting a handle on the fire...
Fire Personnel Respond to Smoldering at Yesterday’s Shively Incident
Firefighters are returning to the Shively Incident between the Scotia Mill and Highway 101 for a report of smoke within the burn containment lines from yesterday, August 5th. According to scanner traffic, fire personnel are requesting the CHP provide traffic control as they will need the southbound lane of Highway 101 to access the smoldering area.
Emergency Personnel Respond to a Vehicle Vs. Motorcycle Traffic Collision; Unable to Locate Patient
Sirens pierced the usually quiet town of Redway following a traffic stop on Highway 101 that stopped southbound traffic. Just after CHP officers detained a suspect, two CHP officers left the scene to respond to a report of a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Page, the accident, reported at 6:34 p.m. involved a grey Subaru and a white and green motorcycle, 2 to 3 miles on the Ettersburg Road, north of the Briceland Road junction.
College & Career Expo Coming to College of the Redwoods on September 13th
This is a press release from College of the Redwoods:. North Coast Cal-SOAP (Student Opportunity and Access Program) of the Humboldt County Office of Education is pleased to announce an exciting and important local educational event for all high school students and parents. The 38th Annual North Coast College &...
