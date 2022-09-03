This is a press release from the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department:. Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department presents BANDS, BBQ & BREW Saturday September 24th. Free entry and all ages. $15 BBQ Tri Tip combo plate. Fresh made kettle corn and lots of beer choices. Music starts with DJ Bring It at 5:00. Oak Top opening at 6:30 with some blugrass/Americana and Barn Fire headlining at 8:00. This is on our new stage at the Rio Dell firemans Park, 50 W Center. If you want to see a series of free concerts like this next year come support this event and show us you want more.

RIO DELL, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO