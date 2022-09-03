Read full article on original website
North Coast Journal
Public Health Reports Another COVID Death, Eight Hospitalizations
Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed another COVID-19 death since its last report Aug. 31. Eight new hospitalizations were also reported and, according to a state database, 13 people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, none of whom are under intensive care. The death reported today is Humboldt County's 156th since the pandemic began.
kymkemp.com
1 Death, 8 New Hospitalizations, Moderna Boosters Available Friday
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident aged 80 or older. Eight new hospitalizations were also reported including a resident in their 30s, four in their 60s, one in their 70s and two aged 80 or older. An additional 158 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were...
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Expecting to Receive Bivalent Booster Vaccine Later This Month
On September 1, 2022 the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup approved the use of the Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Vaccine as presented at the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Recommendations are for a single additional booster dose given 2 months after completion of the primary series...
kiem-tv.com
Residents Not Notified of Boil Water Advisory in Weott
Weott, Calif. (KIEM)- A boil water advisory was issued on the 27th of last month for the entire town of Weott. The notice was published online, but many residents were not physically notified till days after, and by that time they had already been using the unsafe water. Weott Resident,...
kymkemp.com
State Awards $5 Million Grant for Forest Health and Wildfire Resilience in Petrolia and Salmon Creek
CAL FIRE has entered into a nearly $5 million grant agreement with the Humboldt County Resource Conservation District (HCRCD) to implement the Mattole and Salmon Creek Forest Health and Wildfire Resilience Project across 1,022 acres of forest and grasslands near Petrolia and Salmon Creek by early 2026. The project is designed to enhance forest health at the landscape level in the Mattole and Salmon Creek watersheds, ensuring that the areas treated will help meet emissions reduction targets of the California Climate Investment (CCI) program while critically reducing wildfire risk and contributing to the safety of local residents.
lostcoastoutpost.com
LETTER: A Humboldt Coalition is Looking to House 25 Homeless Families in the Next 100 Days, and You Might Be Able to Help
Letter to the community from Dr. Rebecca Irelan of Eureka First United Methodist Church:. Are you concerned that so many of our fellow citizens are unhoused? What if there was something you as an individual could do about it? Would you?. I write to tell you about the 100-Day Challenge....
kymkemp.com
Extremely Low-Flying Air Force Planes Startle People and Animals
Video of the second plane passing overhead near the Mendocino/Humboldt County border. Click here if you are having trouble viewing the embedded video. [Courtesy of Heather Ellis]. Multiple low-flying US Air Force planes yesterday, September 7, may have been operating in our area against policy, according to Lauren Schmitt of...
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex reaches 73% containment
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Containment on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Trinity and Humboldt counties is now 73%, according to the Six Rivers National Forest. The fires have burned 41,269 acres. Fire officials said the Ammon Fire has burned 11,465 acres and the Campbell Fire is 29,831 acres. Crews...
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Sept. 6
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone Monday, Sept. 5. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.8-magnitude quake was located west of Trinidad, CA between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. The other, a 2.8-magnitude was located south to southeast of Redway, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
Reports of Shots Fired at a Bonfire Near Carlotta Led to a Tense Situation
A large number of sirens disturbed the peace of the small town of Carlotta last night. About 10:25 p.m., firefighters responding to the report of a debris fire on Fir Loop Court just east of Carlotta heard multiple shots being fired, according to the scanner. “We’d like to have [the...
kymkemp.com
Mateel Gave Away Free Snow Cones in Redway Yesterday
Good news for SoHum! The Mateel is giving away free ice water and free snow cones at the corner of Rusk and Redwood Drive until 6:00 p.m., according to Shiloh Croy-Baker who is the Mateel Community Center’s General Manager. “It was spontaneous so no one got notice but if anyone wants a free snow cone they can come by,” he told us.
kymkemp.com
USFS, Cal Fire, and Hand Crew Respond Quickly to Blazes Burning off Hwy 36 This Evening
The US Forest Service, Cal Fire and a hand crew showed up quickly to a blaze that ignited today on Hwy 36 near Post Mountain Trinity Pines Drive about 6:10 p.m., according to Post Mountain Volunteer Fire Chief Astrid Dobo. A second fire occurred on Hwy 36 near Forest Glen.
kymkemp.com
HCDTF Arrest Redway Man with 1/2 Pound of Methamphetamine in Arcata
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 15th, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) with the assistance of the...
kymkemp.com
Fire Between Scotia Mill and Hwy 101
About 4:20 p.m., multiple people called 911 reporting a fire on the southbound side of Hwy 101 near the Scotia Mill. Firefighters arrived at the scene and needed to close the southbound #2 lane to allow emergency vehicle to access the flames. Firefighters are getting a handle on the fire...
kymkemp.com
Home Away from Home to Host Free Meal and Supply Distribution
Equity arcata’s Home Away From Home working group will host a free meal and household supply distribution for local college students on Sunday, September 11. After hearing that BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) students often feel unwelcome or even unsafe in Arcata, equity arcata’s Home Away from Home working group was formed to help build a bridge between college students and the broader community. Since fall 2020, Home Away from Home volunteers have supported students safely by hosting physically-distant meal and household supply distributions, providing meals and goods for 1,135 local college students.
krcrtv.com
Structure fire in greater Eureka area turns fatal
EUREKA, Calif. — A residence in the greater Eureka area caught fire over the weekend and firefighters found one man dead inside the home. According to Humboldt Bay Fire, a blaze broke out in a home on the 5100 block of Woodland Way, near Myrtle Avenue. Fire crews spent about 30 minutes extinguishing the flames. During this process, they found an adult male dead in a back bedroom.
kymkemp.com
Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department Hosting ‘Bands, BBQ & Brew Barn Fire’ on September 24th
This is a press release from the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department:. Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department presents BANDS, BBQ & BREW Saturday September 24th. Free entry and all ages. $15 BBQ Tri Tip combo plate. Fresh made kettle corn and lots of beer choices. Music starts with DJ Bring It at 5:00. Oak Top opening at 6:30 with some blugrass/Americana and Barn Fire headlining at 8:00. This is on our new stage at the Rio Dell firemans Park, 50 W Center. If you want to see a series of free concerts like this next year come support this event and show us you want more.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] CHP Officers Halt Traffic on Highway 101 With Weapons Drawn
Just before 6:30 p.m. on September 6th, southbound traffic on Highway 101 was brought to a standstill by CHP officers just north of Garberville. Accounts from travelers on Highway 101 state that officers had weapons drawn on an unknown person under the Alderpoint Road overpass. Three CHP cruisers were on...
kymkemp.com
Fire Personnel Respond to Smoldering at Yesterday’s Shively Incident
Firefighters are returning to the Shively Incident between the Scotia Mill and Highway 101 for a report of smoke within the burn containment lines from yesterday, August 5th. According to scanner traffic, fire personnel are requesting the CHP provide traffic control as they will need the southbound lane of Highway 101 to access the smoldering area.
kymkemp.com
Medieval Festival of Courage Coming to Blue Lake October 1-2
This is a press release from Coastal Grove Charter School:. The Medieval Festival of Courage is coming to Blue Lake Horse Arena, 210 Chartin Road, near Perigot Park in Blue Lake, CA on October 1st and 2nd from 10am-5pm. On Saturday morning, the first 200 children will walk the village tour to meet the characters and receive special gifts.
