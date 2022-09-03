ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Montgomery tweaks Yankees after latest dominant outing: ‘What trade?’

By Ted Holmlund
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Jordan Montgomery’s dominance with the Cardinals has reached such a high level that now he almost can’t remember he was traded from the Yankees.

Montgomery, who was shipped to St. Louis before July’s trade deadline, pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning to remain unbeaten with St. Louis, Lars Nootbaar and Tommy Edman homered, and the host Cardinals pounded the Chicago Cubs 8-0 on Friday night.

Things have gone so well for the 29-year-old Montgomery that he couldn’t help having some fun with reporters after his latest win.

“What trade?” Montgomery asked with a laugh. “I don’t remember that. I turned the page. I’m excited to be here and every five days I want to go out and win.

Montgomery, who is now 8-3 with a 3.15 ERA, improved to 5-0 with a 1.47 ERA since being acquired from the Yankees in a trade on Aug. 2. He gave up two hits to lead off the seventh before reliever Jordan Hicks struck out pinch-hitter Zach McKinstry, Nick Madrigal and Seiya Suzuki.

Though it could change, the Yankees are losing on this deadline deal right now. Speedy center fielder Harrison Bader, whom he Yankees acquired in the trade, still hasn’t gotten on the field. He’s currently rehabbing a foot injury (plantar fasciitis) .

Jordan Montgomery
As for the Cubs, they must be sick of facing Montgomery. The lefty, who scattered seven hits and struck out two while just walking two in the win, extended his scoreless inning streak against the Cubs to 22 innings. He beat them 1-0 on Aug. 21 at Wrigley Field and also threw seven scoreless innings earlier this season as a member of the Yankees.

“I’m just executing a lot of pitches and throwing three pitches for strikes,” he said. “So, I’m going to keep doing that.”

Said Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado: “He fits perfectly here. We’re so happy he’s here and he’s a Cardinal.”

“I just can’t believe he’s here. It’s been awesome. We’re so fortunate to have him,” he said.

The NL Central-leading Cardinals, winners of five of their last six games, got late-inning homers from Nootbaar and Edman to break open what had been a close 3-0 game. Nootbaar’s 11th home run and Edman’s 12th came off Cubs reliever Sean Newcomb.

The Cubs had many opportunities, but went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position. Manager David Ross couldn’t put his finger on why his club has struggled so much against Montgomery.

“Tonight, was a little different. I thought he’s been pretty dominant the two times before that we faced him,” said Ross, whose struggling club has dropped five of its last six. “It didn’t look like he had his best stuff and command, but he found a way with two seamers and got guys to roll over. He just does a nice job of keeping us off balance.”

— with AP

