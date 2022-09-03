Deal | Renewed Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2018) with 512 GB selling for just US$589 on Amazon as stock rapidly diminishes

Read full article on original website
Amazon Has a Bunch of Labor Deals Deals Exclusively for Prime Members — Here's What to Shop
Score up to 57 percent off clothing, furniture, and more Amazon dropped thousands of deals for Labor Day weekend — and some of the best discounts are for Prime members only. Right now, the retailer's Just for Prime Hub is packed with Labor Day deals across fashion, home, tech, and other categories. Prime subscribers can save up to 57 percent on everything from fall clothing and space-saving furniture to portable chargers and cozy throw blankets. Even better, a bunch of items are double-discounted thanks to deals and stackable...
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
AOL Corp
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to $100!
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon. There's one place at Amazon you can go to access a bounty of coupons. It's just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times. You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
CNET
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
This Is The Wifi Setting You Should Always Have On, According To Security Experts
Your Wifi settings may not be something that you think about often. You may assume your iPhone turns what it needs to turn on and off at the appropriate time to ensure your data remains private to the world. But that isn’t always the case — and it’s important to keep on top of those settings to ensure our phones are protected, especially when you’re out in the world and able to access public wifi networks. These are the wifi settings you should always have on, according to security experts.
Target is bringing its A-game this Labor Day sale — here are 20 of the best deals
Target is always here to help us get our home decorated, kitchen set up and wardrobe filled out — and, well, also to show us a ton of things we never knew we needed (but we do). Right now, the retailer is having a huge Labor Day sale, with pieces for the home, wardrobe, kitchen, outdoor area and more all nicely discounted.
pocketnow.com
Labor Day deals have arrived at Best Buy with huge savings on laptops, 4K TVs, and more
Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale is live, and it includes incredible savings on tons of amazing products. First up is Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, which now receives a $350 discount, which lets you take one of these powerful laptops home for $950. This will get you the previous generation model powered by Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a beautiful 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail, 20 hours of battery life, an active cooling system for astonishing performance, and other great features.
Fast Company
Credit Karma might owe you money over fake ‘pre-approved’ card offers: Here’s how to find out
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is ordering Credit Karma, the free personal-credit monitoring site, to pay $3 million to users who received “false ‘pre-approved’ credit card offers” that ended up hurting their credit scores. The agency filed a complaint alleging that from February 2018 to April 2021, Credit Karma knowingly ran a marketing campaign where it sent such offers to users saying they had “90% odds” of being approved.
PC Magazine
Walmart Labor Day Sale: Rollbacks on PCs, TVs, Monitors, More
Labor Day sales are underway and big box retailers are offering discounts on a variety of items. Walmart regularly holds sales or “rollbacks,” and the holiday season is no exception. Currently, there are deals on hundreds of items and we expect there will be more added as the sales event runs its course. With deals this good, you’re bound to find something you’ll want to buy. Plus, getting your order has never been more convenient with free shipping on orders over $35, or you can order it online and pick up in-store.
Credit Karma will pay $3 million to users targeted with false preapproved offers
The Federal Trade Commission is ordering Credit Karma to pay its users $3 million after pushing false preapproved credit cards on consumers and harming their credit scores. Nearly one-third of users who applied for credit cards labeled as preapproved by Credit Karma, a credit monitoring company, were subsequently denied following a credit check. According to a complaint filed by the FTC, the marketing efforts wasted consumers' time and had a negative impact on their credit scores.
9to5Mac
Verizon offers new ‘One Unlimited’ plan for iPhone, including all Apple One services
Verizon today announced the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. This offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone combined with Apple One: iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Verizon will be the only carrier offering this Apple One plan in the United States. Internationally, EE is the sole...
CNET
iPhone 14 Expected to Launch Tomorrow. But When Is the Release Date?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is likely a day away from announcing its new iPhone. The iPhone 14 line, including Pro, Max and Pro Max versions, is expected to launch at Apple's "Far Out" event on Wednesday, Sept. 7. If you're thinking about buying a new iPhone, you'll likely want to wait to get the official new details on the iPhone 14 -- but when exactly will it be released?
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
The big day is finally here, boys and girls, but just because we're mere hours away from the official announcement of the iPhone 14 family at the time of this writing, that doesn't mean said family of highly anticipated premium handsets has stopped leaking. The latest (last?) juicy information spill...
Labor Day iPad deals drop Apple's cheapest tablet to a new record low price
iPad deals are smashing records at Amazon today, with a $279 sales price on the 10.2-inch device - that's a $50 saving.
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 deals September 2022 — best trade-in offers expected
Today's Apple September Event finally put iPhone 14 rumors to rest. Apple announced four different iPhone 14 models — pricing starts at $799. The entry model iPhone 14 costs $799 whereas the iPhone 14 Plus for $899. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max.
CNET
iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 Launch: How to Watch Apple's 'Far Out' Sept. 7 Event
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. September is here, and that means Apple's getting ready to release its next iPhone. The company has announced an event for Sept. 7, which it's calling "Far Out" and will likely serve as the launch for the company's newest phone, expected to be called the iPhone 14.
Phone Arena
The Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE show up with great discounts at Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE are both enjoying some awesome deals on Amazon at the moment! These special offers are coming in hot just a couple of days before Apple’s “Far Our” event, when we expect the company to launch a brand new Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Series 8, and fresh addition to the lineup — the Apple Watch Pro.
Engadget
The best Labor Day tech sales we could find
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As you gear up to enjoy the Labor Day holiday, you can...
