The Frogs started off the 2022 football season with a resounding win over Colorado 38-13. The passing game struggled for most of the night but a dominant performance from the rest of the team showcased the talent that Frog fans have been waiting to see for years. TCU has the athletes to compete with anyone in the country and showcased that on Friday night in Boulder, Colorado.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO