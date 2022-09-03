ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big 12 Football Recap: Week 1

TCU’s strong second-half showing resulted in a 38-13 win over Colorado on the road Friday evening. The Horned Frogs are 1-0 to start the season, but how did the remainder of the Big 12 Conference fare against their respective opponents during Week 1 of the CFB season? Let’s take a closer look at the other nine schools and the results of their games.
MMQB Week 1: 1-0!

The Frogs started off the 2022 football season with a resounding win over Colorado 38-13. The passing game struggled for most of the night but a dominant performance from the rest of the team showcased the talent that Frog fans have been waiting to see for years. TCU has the athletes to compete with anyone in the country and showcased that on Friday night in Boulder, Colorado.
