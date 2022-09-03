ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James react as Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sofWg_0hgdtPjb00

Tiger Woods called Serena Williams “literally the greatest” after she bowed out of professional tennis with a third-round defeat at the US Open .

The 23-time grand slam singles champion produced a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere inside Arthur Ashe Stadium , but succumbed 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic.

Williams’ appearance at Flushing Meadows was set to be her career swansong and her defeat led to an outpouring of support and affection from across the sporting world.

Woods, the 15-time major golf champion who had been in attendance for her second-round win, said: “You’re literally the greatest on and off the court.

“Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!”

American gymnast Simone Biles , a four-time Olympic gold medallist and 19-time world champion, hailed Williams’ impact beyond the tennis court.

She tweeted: “Thank you @serenawilliams for transcending sports for black athletes, female athletes and every athlete.

“Such a pleasure to watch, thanks for being an inspiration”.

Among others to pay tribute to Williams following Friday’s loss was four-time NBA champion LeBron James , who described her as “unbelievable”.

“You’re a goat”, James said, using the common sports term for ‘greatest of all time’.

“What you’ve done for the sport of tennis, what you’ve done for women and what you’ve done for the category of sport is unprecedented.

“I just want to say thank you for being this inspiration for so many and… for showing the world every time you were out there you were the greatest. Win, lose or draw, it didn’t matter. We all knew that you were the greatest.

“You have been unbelievable. I salute you. When I see you I’ll give you a big giant hug as well, to show my appreciation.”

India batter Sachin Tendulkar , who has scored the most runs in Test cricket, wrote: “Age is not what the body tells you, but what your mind tells the body. Teenagers can solve world’s biggest problems, adults can pick up something new & excel.

“Sport inspires society to push limits & achieve the impossible. Congratulations on an inspiring career, @serenawilliams.

Billie Jean King , a 12-time grand slam singles champion, believes Williams is only just getting started with her lifetime achievements.

She tweeted: “Her incredible career made its mark on tennis history. And yet her greatest contributions may be yet to come. Thank you, @serenawilliams. Your journey continues.”

Coco Gauff said Williams was responsible for her believing in her own tennis career.

“Serena, THANK YOU. It is because of you I believe in this dream,” the French Open finalist said on her social media accounts.

“The impact you’ve had on me goes beyond any words than can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you. GOAT!”

Among the many others paying tribute from within the tennis world was former US Open champion Andy Roddick , who tweeted: “I love you @serenawilliams. It’s been the pleasure of a lifetime to watch you become what you have.

“Can’t wait to see what you do next. Thank you my old friend.”

Comments / 26

Merlett
3d ago

thank God for everything you have done for you, you are the best in the world🌎 congratulations 🎊 👏 💐 My love💞👑🌟🤍🌹🤍🌷 🙏❤ 😍 💖 God with you and your beautiful family🥇🏆💯💯‼️🎯

Reply
8
Barbara Borum
3d ago

Oh how proud I am for all the things you have done for women and men in the 🎾 and other sports 🌎 congratulations and I certainly hope you keep being a successful and happy woman you shows up what a wonderful woman can do may you be filled with much love joy peace and happiness in your life. one of the greatest women in sport's

Reply
8
Golani
4d ago

Time to use your talents for something else, everybody involved in anything to do with competition has to retire sooner or later.

Reply
5
Related
The List

The Truth About Serena Williams And Alex Ohanian's Marriage

Given that she is one of the world's most talented and legendary athletes, it's not a huge surprise that people are curious about the professional and personal details of Serena Williams' life. This is especially true when it comes to her marriage to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who she first met in 2015. The pair's first meeting happened by chance, as both were in Rome, Italy for work commitments — but the rest of their relationship has unfolded in a way that feels divinely intentional (via Vanity Fair).
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult

JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Billie Jean King
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Sachin Tendulkar
Person
Tiger Woods
The List

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Racy Outfit Admission

Bodysuits are apparently a no-go for Erin Andrews moving forward... Andrews, FOX's No. 1 sideline reporter for the National Football League, opened up about her bodysuit struggles during a recent preseason game. The former Florida Gators dancer has a "long torso" which can, well, cause some issues with the bodysuit...
NFL
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
Daily Mail

Coco Gauff backs Nick Kyrgios saying she 'can never dislike him' as US star sheds light on him giving up his time to hit with her when she was younger: 'People paint him as a bad guy, at least my experience of him, he's not'

Nick Kyrgios is the toast of Flushing Meadows following an awe-inspiring four-set victory over world No. 1 and tournament favorite Daniil Medvedev. Not everyone loves Kyrgios and historically fewer have, though US starlet, Coco Gauff has always been an admirer. Her interactions with Kyrgios began five years ago when the...
TENNIS
People

Serena Williams Shares a Glimpse into Her Post-Tennis Life — and It Involves 'Moana' and Lots of Sleep

The 23-time Grand Slam champion likely played the final match of her legendary career on Friday Serena Williams is taking some well-deserved rest. After playing in what was likely the final match of her storied tennis career on Friday, Williams, 40, shared an update on how her weekend is going — and it involves a cozy bed and a Moana blanket. On Monday morning, the 23-time Grand Slam champ posted a photo on Instagram of her snuggled up in bed, sleeping. "How was your weekend?" she asked her fans....
TENNIS
Popculture

Simone Biles' Sister Adria Reveals the Olympian's Reaction to Her 'Claim to Fame' Game (Exclusive)

It didn't take long for Adria Biles to get clocked as Simone Biles' sister after entering the Claim to Fame house, but "Louise" managed to channel her family's winning spirit and stick it out until Monday's episode of the ABC reality show. After being eliminated seventh in Claim to Fame, which pits celebrity family members against one another in a competition to discover one another's true identity, Adria opened up to PopCulture.com about her time in the house and what her sister Simone's reaction was to her reality TV debut.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday

Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Champion Announces That He Is Retiring

In an interview with Steve Drumwright on Team USA Basketball's website, NBA Champion Jodie Meeks announced that he is retiring from pro-basketball. Meeks played for the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons over his ten seasons in the NBA.
NBA
The Guardian

‘Here come Miss Ann’: Black people know the likes of Margaret Court all too well

Tennis fans had yet to shed their party clothes from the Serena Williams farewell fest when Margaret Court crashed the party and released a funk that got folks up in arms. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph’s Oliver Brown published on Monday, Court said of Serena, “I’ve admired her as a player … But I don’t think she has ever admired me.” Has Court called Serena to express this admiration? If not, why speculate what Serena may or may not feel? In the interview Court – a 24-time grand slam singles champion – also raises her issues with Serena’s sportsmanship, abilities after giving birth and the comforts of life on tour in the modern era.
TENNIS
Larry Brown Sports

Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team

Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
NBA
ClutchPoints

‘He smoked me’: Michael Jordan gets personal on JR Smith trash talk that wasn’t even during basketball

As fans of the NBA know all too well, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan takes everything personally. While most of Jordan’s peers receive the brunt of his competitive fire on the basketball court, especially during the 1990s when Jordan led the Bulls to two separate three-peats, he is just as ruthless off the court. And JR Smith, a two-time NBA champion in his own right, had to learn this the hard way when he played golf with the 59 year-old Hall-of-Famer assumed by most to be the greatest basketball player of all time.
NBA
CBS Sports

Shaquille O'Neal gives his uncle's home a supersized makeover on 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is no stranger to giving back. It's not uncommon to hear of the four-time NBA champion paying for a stranger's groceries, picking up the tab for an entire restaurant or even paying for someone's engagement ring while out shopping. Shaq's kindness reaches far and wide, and in his latest example of generosity the big man is helping lead a renovation project for a family member who played a key role early on in his NBA career.
NBA
The Independent

The Independent

831K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy