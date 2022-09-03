Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
'Dancing with the Stars' 2022: Meet the season 31 celebrity cast
The "Dancing with the Stars" season 31 cast was announced on "Good Morning America" on Thursday.
'Peppa Pig' Reveals A Historic First For Show In Push For LGBTQ Inclusion
One of Peppa's friends introduced her parents, a same-sex couple, in a new episode of the hit British cartoon.
Julian Lennon review, Jude: Circling themes of trust betrayed and the slog of survival
Calling his seventh album Jude was an act of reclamation for Julian Lennon. In a recent interview, the 59-year-old explained that, while 1968 song “Hey, Jude” is “a great chanting song, a favourite Beatles song”, for him it had always been “a harsh reminder of what actually happened in my life, which was that my father [John Lennon] walked out on my mother [Cynthia] and me. That was a truly, truly difficult time.” Paul McCartney wrote the ballad to comfort his bandmate’s six-year-old son (originally calling it “Hey Jules”). John, rather typically, assumed that his bandmate had written it for...
London TV Screenings Reveals 2023 Dates, 22 International Distributors to Take Part
The organizers of the annual London TV Screenings announced Thursday that next year’s event – the third edition – will run from Feb. 27 to March 3. As well as the five distributors that founded the event, participants will include 17 others, such as the international distribution arms of NBC, Paramount and Warner Bros. The first in-person event earlier this year, which followed the online event in 2021, was attended by more than 500 international buyers. At the third edition, the founding distributors from the inaugural event in 2020 – All3Media Intl., Banijay Rights, Entertainment One, Fremantle and ITV Studios –...
'Drag Race' star Shangela makes 'Dancing With the Stars' history; Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd compete
Shangela from "RuPaul's Drag Race" makes "DWTS" history paired with a male pro dancer. See the complete cast revealed for season 31 on Disney+.
