Daily Mail

Spain's Stonehenge revealed: Prehistoric circle of 150 stones 2,000 years older than Britain's famed monument emerges from the depths of a reservoir after drought causes water to drop to a quarter of its usual level

A prehistoric circle of 150 standing stones dubbed the Spanish Stonehenge has re-emerged from a reservoir for the only the fifth time since its discovery after the worst drought in 60 years left the waterbody at a quarter of its usual level. The Dolmen of Guadalperal, a circle of granite...
Benzinga

Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat

An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
sciencealert.com

'Vampire' in Poland Found Buried With a Sickle to Prevent The Rise of The Dead

The skeletal remains of a female 'vampire' were found in a 17th-century Polish graveyard – with a sickle across her neck to prevent her rising from the dead. Professor Dariusz Poliński from Nicholas Copernicus University headed the archaeological dig that led to the discovery of the remains, which were found wearing a silk cap and with a protruding front tooth, the Daily Mail reported Friday.
americanmilitarynews.com

Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later

Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
Daily Mail

Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)

A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
Andrei Tapalaga

Meet the Tribe With Ostrich Feet

A family belonging to the Vadoma tribe displaying their feet.Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. Members of the Vadoma tribe reside in the Kayemba region in the north of Zimbabwe, Africa. They have become quite popular as almost everyone in the tribe seems to suffer from something called “ostrich foot syndrome”, however the scientific name for this condition is called “Ectrodactyly”. This is caused by a genetic condition that has affected their people for many generations.
insideedition.com

Melting Glacier Reveals Wreckage of 1968 Plane Crash in Swiss Alps

A melting glacier in Switzerland revealed the remnants of a plane crash from the 1960s. Dominik Nellen, a mountain guide, made the discovery this month while on a trek up the Aletsch Glacier. Reports say the plane crashed in the Alps in 1968 and was never recovered. The melting ice revealed parts of the plane including passenger seats and even a tin of skin cream. Mountaineers say it shows the fast effects of climate change. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
CBS News

"Luxurious" 1,200-year-old mansion unearthed in southern Israel

Archaeologists unearthed a lavish 1,200-year-old estate in Israel's desert south that offers a unique glimpse of life for wealthy residents of the Negev region, the country's antiquities authority said Tuesday. The discovery in the Bedouin town of Rahat dates to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th century,...
IFLScience

Archaeologist That Unearthed Tutankhamun's Tomb Stole Artifacts From It, Newly Revealed Letter Suggests

In 1922, Howard Carter and his team of archaeologists were the first to enter the most famous Egyptian tomb ever uncovered – Tutankhamun's tomb. Much like many tombs of the era, the tomb was sprawling, with thousands of treasures including gilded beds, miniature golden statues, and intricate amulets meant to guard the dead within their final resting place.
