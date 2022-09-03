A family belonging to the Vadoma tribe displaying their feet.Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. Members of the Vadoma tribe reside in the Kayemba region in the north of Zimbabwe, Africa. They have become quite popular as almost everyone in the tribe seems to suffer from something called “ostrich foot syndrome”, however the scientific name for this condition is called “Ectrodactyly”. This is caused by a genetic condition that has affected their people for many generations.

