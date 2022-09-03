Read full article on original website
Kevin De Bruyne fires Erling Haaland warning after Sevilla win
Kevin De Bruyne says Erling Haaland will continue to improve at Manchester City after their 4-0 Champions League victory over Sevilla.
Carlo Ancelotti & Toni Kroos praise 'clinical' Eden Hazard
Carlo Ancelotti and Toni Kroos have heaped praise on Eden Hazard after the Belgian impressed against Celtic.
Erik ten Hag reacts to Antony's Man Utd debut
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts to Antony's debut in which he scored the opener in a 3-1 Premier League win over Arsenal on Sunday.
Jurgen Klopp not worried about prospect of Liverpool sacking him
Jurgen Klopp has insisted he is not worried about his job security despite Liverpool's struggles so far this season.
Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland alone cannot win Champions League
Pep Guardiola insists Man City will need more than Erling Haaland to win the Champions League.
Man Utd name Europa League squad for 2022/23 group stage
Manchester United have confirmed their 25-man squad for the group stages of the Europa League.
Cody Gakpo insists Antony's move to Man Utd does not impact his future
Cody Gakpo insists Antony's move to Man Utd will not impact his future.
Galatasaray close to finalising Juan Mata & Mauro Icardi signings
Istanbul giants Galatasaray are set to complete the signings of Mauro Icardi and Juan Mata among a host of deals before the closing of the Turkish transfer window, 90min understands.
Barcelona confident of securing world record Keira Walsh transfer
Barcelona are confident over the transfer for England & Man City midfielder Keira Walsh and will pay a world record fee if successful.
Antoine Griezmann accepts Atletico Madrid's stance on Barcelona purchase clause
Antoine Griezmann has come to terms with the fact that he's limited to 30 minutes a match.
Antony: Man Utd transfer target refuses to commit future to Ajax
Antony admits that he can't promise Ajax's supporters that he'll stay at the club amid interest from Manchester United.
Antonio Conte: Richarlison 'deserved' to be Champions League match-winner
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has heaped praise on Richarlison for stepping up on his dream Champions League debut.
Ajax manager aims dig at Man Utd in defiant message over Antony
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder takes a dig at Manchester United over their pursuit of winger Antony.
Man Utd make fresh offer for Antony but Ajax stand firm over £78m valuation
Ajax standing firm as Manchester United make new move for Antony
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Real Sociedad - Europa League
Manchester United's predicted lineup for their Europa League tie with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.
Man Utd continue talks with Ajax over Antony transfer
Man Utd remain in talks with Ajax over Antony.
Man Utd confirm agreement with Ajax for Antony
Manchester United have confirmed a deal with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, subject to a medical, personal terms and international clearance.
Man Utd target Antony left out of Ajax squad to face Utrecht
Manchester United target Antony has been left out of Ajax's Eredivisie matchday squad for the second week in a row.
Ajax boss 'assuming' Antony will stay despite Man Utd interest
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has revealed that he expects Antony to stay at Ajax despite interest from Manchester United.
Ajax reject €90m bid from Man Utd for Antony
Ajax have knocked back a €90m bid from Manchester United for Antony, 90min understands.
