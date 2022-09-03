Read full article on original website
Related
Versatile Caullin Lacy taking on larger role for South Alabama offense, special teams
Caullin Lacy’s explosive talent and versatility has been evident on the practice field since the moment he arrived at South Alabama, and he might be on the verge of putting it all together on game day. Lacy, a third-year sophomore from Mobile, had arguably his best all-around game as...
Mobile high school football coach put on leave after video surfaces
Blount football coach Josh Harris has been put on administrative leave after a lockerroom video surfaced last week that appears to show him spanking a student. Mobile County director of communications Rena Philips confirmed to AL.com on Tuesday night that Harris has been placed on leave with pay while the situation is under investigation. Harris did not coach in Friday’s win over Robertsdale.
utv44.com
Shocking video allegedly shows Blount High School Head Football Coach spanking player
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Blount High School's head football coach, Josh Harris, has been placed on administrative leave. A video has been circulating on social media, shocking parents in our community. The video allegedly shows Coach Josh Harris spanking a student in the football locker room. We reached out...
Video allegedly showing coach hit student, Blount coach on leave, MCPSS investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools said Blount High School Head Football Coach Josh Harris is on administrative leave and under investigation. Harris did not coach last week against Robertsdale. This news comes after a video circulating on social media allegedly shows Harris hitting a player. In the video, a person says, “that’s […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Upcoming events at Ladd-Peebles Stadium
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - CJ Drinkard is the Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex Manager. He joined us on FOX10 Midday on Tuesday to talk about what’s coming up at Ladd. He touches on the Buccaneers Sports Academy program, concerts at Ladd, the Gulf Coast Challenge and more!. Watch the...
atmorenews.com
Obituaries, week of September 14, 2022
Ms. Martha J. Miller, age 80, of Mobile, Ala., passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 in Mobile. She was born in Atmore, Ala. to Kelon Augusta and Buna Hardy Norris. She was of the Assemblies of God faith. She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers and three...
Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Chelsey stops by FOX10 Midday with baby Scottie
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We kicked off our new FOX10 Midday show with the return of Chelsey Sayasane. Chelsey stopped by for a visit with her baby girl “Scottie”!. Both mom and baby are doing well. We catch up with Chelsey about her life as a new mom and all about baby Scottie.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama argues Alan Miller, set for Sept. 22 execution for 3 murders, ‘slept on his rights’
Attorneys for Alan Eugene Miller are asking the state to explain more about the process of allowing death row inmates to change their method of execution in 2018 during a hearing next week, even as the Alabama Attorney General’s Office argued Miller “slept on his rights” by not filing a lawsuit sooner.
WKRG
TROPICS: Tracking Danielle, Earl, and a Tropical Wave
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are tracking two active named storms and a possible development in the eastern Atlantic as we near closer to the peak of hurricane season. One is Hurricane Danielle that is continuing to shift off to the northeast and away from the United States. It is expected to see a bit of strengthening over the next day or so, but it will stay as a category one hurricane before weakening. The second is Tropical Storm Earl which is northwest of the Leeward Islands. It is expected to track to the north-northeast into the Atlantic, but this system could see strengthening over the next several days into a major hurricane. The third system is a tropical wave that is expected to move off the west coast of Africa into the eastern Atlantic and has a low chance of formation.
Arrest made in connection with the death of a Mobile teenager
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s office made an arrest this morning in connection to a death of a Mobile teenager. They arrested a 17-year-old boy whose identity cannot be disclosed due to an Alabama law about juvenile offenders. 15-year-old Adrianna Taylor was found dead in a home in Semmes last Wednesday. The […]
Brewton Standard
Lancaster honored at milestone event
A special gathering of friends and relatives commemorated the 88th birthday of Emma Lancaster on Aug. 13. Held at the John L. Fisher Center, the event was MC’d by Minister Regina Watson in honor of Lancaster’s milestone birthday. “Four score and eight years,” Lancaster said. “It’s great to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jackson Police looking for robbery suspects
JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Jackson Police said two male suspects, one armed with a gun, robbed a grocery store in the Gainestown community on Sept. 1. Police said two men went into the Busy Ant 4 store at 7:30 p.m. Police said the gunman “got a large amount of cash from the register.” The men […]
utv44.com
Police: Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Florida St. shooting in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A shooting happened around 8 Monday night near Emogene Street in Mobile. Police say they responded to a call of a person shot, and found a victim suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. They say the victim and the shooter knew each other. The victim...
WALA-TV FOX10
Tony Chachere’s Air Fried Catfish
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crispy and flavorful, this is the fried catfish you’ve been craving. Creole For The Soul says it’s delicious, easy to make and will quickly become your favorite fried fish recipe. Chef Gaye Sandoz joined us on Studio10 with an air fried version of Tony’s Catfish.
WALA-TV FOX10
Barnyard Buffet: Fried Chicken
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Barnyard Buffet: Fried Chicken. Prep Time: 30 minutes (1 day before) Description: Classic Fried Chicken. First it’s brined with season salt and refrigerated overnight, next it’s hand-breaded in a flavorful homemade breading, and then it’s deep-fried to the perfect crispness in a dutch oven with canola oil.
For first time in a decade, Mobile city officials invest sizable amount into soccer complex, aquatic center
For the first time since the concept of a soccer complex was introduced in Mobile a decade ago, the City Council is ponying up a substantial amount of money for it. With unanimous decision Tuesday, the council agreed to spending a total of $5 million toward the developing Mobile County Soccer Complex. Of that money, $2 million will go toward the soccer facilities, and $3 million will be earmarked toward a natatorium.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Boyfriend Shot Defending Girlfriend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A woman tried to protect her sister, but winds up getting assaulted, and her boyfriend, on the wrong end of a gun. take a look at 29 year old Thomas Austin. Investigators say this Monday, an argument, escalated to a woman being hit, and a man shot-all because of Austin. It went down at a parking lot near Florida and Emogene streets. According to MPD, Austin was arguing with his girlfriend, when her sister, and her boyfriend showed up. When the sister tried to intervene, Austin slapped her. When her boyfriend protested, Austin shot him-then ran away. He hasn’t been seen, since. At last check, the shooting victim is in critical condition, according to Corporal Katrina Frazier with Mobile Police.
WALA-TV FOX10
No prison for former Creola officer who admitted to beating inmate, federal judge rules
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Creola police officer ruined his long law enforcement career and tarnished his reputation and embarrassed his family when he beat an inmate in the city jail last year. At least, he won’t have to go to prison. Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock...
utv44.com
Nine-time convicted Mobile felon gets 7 years in prison for gun stolen from Daphne
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile man has been sentenced to 92 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a gun. According to court documents, Ivan Laron Edwards, 38, was arrested in March 2021 by Mobile police officers on several active felony arrest warrants, including charges of domestic violence by strangulation.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
192K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0