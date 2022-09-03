ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, AL

AL.com

Mobile high school football coach put on leave after video surfaces

Blount football coach Josh Harris has been put on administrative leave after a lockerroom video surfaced last week that appears to show him spanking a student. Mobile County director of communications Rena Philips confirmed to AL.com on Tuesday night that Harris has been placed on leave with pay while the situation is under investigation. Harris did not coach in Friday’s win over Robertsdale.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Upcoming events at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - CJ Drinkard is the Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex Manager. He joined us on FOX10 Midday on Tuesday to talk about what’s coming up at Ladd. He touches on the Buccaneers Sports Academy program, concerts at Ladd, the Gulf Coast Challenge and more!. Watch the...
MOBILE, AL
atmorenews.com

Obituaries, week of September 14, 2022

Ms. Martha J. Miller, age 80, of Mobile, Ala., passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 in Mobile. She was born in Atmore, Ala. to Kelon Augusta and Buna Hardy Norris. She was of the Assemblies of God faith. She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers and three...
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
LAUREL, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Chelsey stops by FOX10 Midday with baby Scottie

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We kicked off our new FOX10 Midday show with the return of Chelsey Sayasane. Chelsey stopped by for a visit with her baby girl “Scottie”!. Both mom and baby are doing well. We catch up with Chelsey about her life as a new mom and all about baby Scottie.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

TROPICS: Tracking Danielle, Earl, and a Tropical Wave

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are tracking two active named storms and a possible development in the eastern Atlantic as we near closer to the peak of hurricane season. One is Hurricane Danielle that is continuing to shift off to the northeast and away from the United States. It is expected to see a bit of strengthening over the next day or so, but it will stay as a category one hurricane before weakening. The second is Tropical Storm Earl which is northwest of the Leeward Islands. It is expected to track to the north-northeast into the Atlantic, but this system could see strengthening over the next several days into a major hurricane. The third system is a tropical wave that is expected to move off the west coast of Africa into the eastern Atlantic and has a low chance of formation.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Arrest made in connection with the death of a Mobile teenager

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s office made an arrest this morning in connection to a death of a Mobile teenager. They arrested a 17-year-old boy whose identity cannot be disclosed due to an Alabama law about juvenile offenders. 15-year-old Adrianna Taylor was found dead in a home in Semmes last Wednesday. The […]
MOBILE, AL
Brewton Standard

Lancaster honored at milestone event

A special gathering of friends and relatives commemorated the 88th birthday of Emma Lancaster on Aug. 13. Held at the John L. Fisher Center, the event was MC’d by Minister Regina Watson in honor of Lancaster’s milestone birthday. “Four score and eight years,” Lancaster said. “It’s great to...
BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Jackson Police looking for robbery suspects

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Jackson Police said two male suspects, one armed with a gun, robbed a grocery store in the Gainestown community on Sept. 1. Police said two men went into the Busy Ant 4 store at 7:30 p.m. Police said the gunman “got a large amount of cash from the register.” The men […]
JACKSON, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Tony Chachere’s Air Fried Catfish

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crispy and flavorful, this is the fried catfish you’ve been craving. Creole For The Soul says it’s delicious, easy to make and will quickly become your favorite fried fish recipe. Chef Gaye Sandoz joined us on Studio10 with an air fried version of Tony’s Catfish.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Barnyard Buffet: Fried Chicken

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Barnyard Buffet: Fried Chicken. Prep Time: 30 minutes (1 day before) Description: Classic Fried Chicken. First it’s brined with season salt and refrigerated overnight, next it’s hand-breaded in a flavorful homemade breading, and then it’s deep-fried to the perfect crispness in a dutch oven with canola oil.
SARALAND, AL
AL.com

For first time in a decade, Mobile city officials invest sizable amount into soccer complex, aquatic center

For the first time since the concept of a soccer complex was introduced in Mobile a decade ago, the City Council is ponying up a substantial amount of money for it. With unanimous decision Tuesday, the council agreed to spending a total of $5 million toward the developing Mobile County Soccer Complex. Of that money, $2 million will go toward the soccer facilities, and $3 million will be earmarked toward a natatorium.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Boyfriend Shot Defending Girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A woman tried to protect her sister, but winds up getting assaulted, and her boyfriend, on the wrong end of a gun. take a look at 29 year old Thomas Austin. Investigators say this Monday, an argument, escalated to a woman being hit, and a man shot-all because of Austin. It went down at a parking lot near Florida and Emogene streets. According to MPD, Austin was arguing with his girlfriend, when her sister, and her boyfriend showed up. When the sister tried to intervene, Austin slapped her. When her boyfriend protested, Austin shot him-then ran away. He hasn’t been seen, since. At last check, the shooting victim is in critical condition, according to Corporal Katrina Frazier with Mobile Police.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

