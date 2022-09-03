ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockton, IL

‘Overtime’ September 2, 2022

By Scott Leber
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Scott Leber and Regan Holgate bring you up-to-speed on week two action in high school football in the Rockford area with their weekly show ‘Overtime.’

This week they bring you highlights of several area games including a wild game of the week between Hononegah and Harlem. They also have the big NUIC showdown between Du-Pec and Forreston. They also sent their cameras out to Dakota, Winnebago, Rockford Lutheran, Rockford East, Boylan and Rockford Auburn.

‘Overtime’ analyst Tim Bailey offers his observations on the Hononegah-Harlem game, and looks ahead to the Boylan-Belvidere North game next week.

This show also includes a spotlight story on Hononegah offensive line coach Andy Trice who is back with the team after battling through cancer and other medical issues over the past 15 months.

To view this show click on the media player.

Education
