Plainview at Piedmont football game moved to Thursday night
PIEDMONT – Piedmont football coach Steve Smith confirmed on Wednesday morning the Bulldogs’ Class 3A, Region 6 home game with Plainview has been moved from Friday night to Thursday night. Kickoff is still at 7 p.m. The move was made in an effort to avoid storms in the...
Sand Rock, Collinsville football games moved to Thursday night
Two more area high school football games – both in Class 2A, Region 7 – have been moved to Thursday night due to rain in the forecast on Friday. Sand Rock’s contest at Section is now Thursday night at 7 p.m., as well at Collinsville’s game at seventh-ranked Pisgah. Sand Rock comes into its game at 1-2, while Section is at 0-3. Collinsville and Pisgah are both 2-0.
Cherokee County’s Malachi Horton Selected as the Alabama ONE Player of the Week
Alabama ONE is proud to recognize the Player of the Week Malachi Horton from Cherokee County High School. Malachi recorded 7 catches for 108 yards and 1 touchdown in his game against Piedmont High School on Friday, August 26, 2022.
UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia
With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
UPDATE on Flood Situation in Chattooga County, Georgia / More Pics from Around Cherokee County (Alabama)
The flooding that plagued Chattooga County over Labor Day weekend is being called a flood of “historic proportions”. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia says over 14 inches of rain fell in about an eight-hour period from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Tri-State Weather Meteorologist Patrick...
Chattooga County, Georgia Hit Hard by Torrential Downpour over the Weekend
Chattooga County Receives 10+ Inches Of Rain In 8 Hour Period. Chattooga County saw torrential rains overnight and into early Sunday morning that brought devasting flash flooding conditions along with it. Most estimates had the county receving anywhere from 8 to 10 inches of rainfall from midnight to around 8 or 9am Sunday morning as a passing weather system became stalled over Chattooga County. Some estimates have been as high as 12 inches of rainfall. Downtown Summerville and Trion were some of the hardest hit areas as many downtown businesses in Summerville, especially on the southern end of town, reported several inches to over three feet of water in some buildings.
Fatally fined? Paramedics recommended a hospital, a lawsuit says. He died in an Alabama jail instead.
During his time at the Piedmont city jail, John Wayne Snider wouldn’t eat, a lawsuit alleges. He was experiencing chest pain. His heart was racing. He felt chilled and just lay in his cell, vomiting again and again. Those were symptoms, his loved one said, that should have never been ignored.
Fatal Accident in DeKalb County on Monday
A single-vehicle crash that took place at approximately 2:00am Monday (September 5th) claimed the life of a Bryant man. Cody Ray Busby, age 36, was fatally injured when the 1998 Ford Mustang that he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Busby wasn’t using a seat belt at the time, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, September 7th
Taylor Rochester, age 22 of Leesburg – Burglary 3rd Degree (two counts), CT Enters Remains in Dwelling, Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree, Theft of Property 3rd Degree and FTA/Theft of Property 1st Degree;. Amanda Davis, age 42 of Cedartown, Georgia – FTA/Burglary 3rd Degree and FTA/Theft of Property 1st Degree;...
Oxford man killed in single-SUV accident
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An Oxford man was killed in a single-SUV accident in Talladega County early Saturday morning, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his SUV overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected, according to troopers. Edwards died at the scene.
Cherokee County Schools Will be on Regular Schedule Tuesday
The School Board says they will continue to monitor the situation and consult with the EMA Office to determine if any adjustments will be made for Gaylesville or any other schools,
Patricia Ann Abernathy (Sissy) McKerley
Patricia Ann Abernathy McKerley, aka Sissy, age 61 went to be with the Lord and her Momma on September 2, 2022, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Weiss Lake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the time of service, Wednesday at Perry Funeral Home Chapel.
Suspect Captured Here in Cherokee County, Convicted of Child Molestation in Northwest Georgia
A 34 year old Chattooga County, Georgia man was found guilty of child molestation in Chattooga County Superior Court recently. Johnathan Culberson was found guilty of molesting an eleven-year-old girl in September of 2020. The incident reportedly took place at a house in the Trion area around 3:30am. When law...
Huntsville Utilities hits couple with extremely high bill on their vacant home
Huntsville Utilities and the Tennessee Valley Authority are under fire once again. People across North Alabama have opened their mailboxes in recent months to find a nasty surprise waiting in the form of high electric bills.
Career Tech Student Organizations Collecting Water Donations this Week
Cherokee County Career Tech Student Organizations are currently collecting water for the flood victims in Summerville through Friday, September 9th. Bring water to the front office off of Bay Spring Road. CTSO’s are extracurricular organizations that provide unique programs of career and leadership development, motivation, and recognition for CTC students....
Cherokee County Hit Hard by Heavy Rain – Exercise Caution Around the Area When Driving on Labor Day
Heavy, heavy rainfall began overnight Saturday in Cherokee County and continued to come down for most of the morning on Sunday. Over that time, the National Weather Service issued a number of watches and warnings regarding travel, while local media and first responders along with the Cherokee County EMA officials kept a running list of areas to avoid.
Flooding Update from Cherokee County EMA
TUESDAY 12:00pm FLOODING UPDATE / Cherokee County EMA News Release. As the water continues to recede back into the Chattooga River, Alabama Power and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers have done a phenomenal job with controlling the water level of Weiss Lake. According to current data, Weiss Lake at Weiss Dam is sitting at 564.1′ which is only one inch above full pool. The spillway gates are open and the generators are on as water continues to get pushed downstream. At one point yesterday the lake level at Weiss Dam reached 564.5′ but lowered overnight.
Blount County man killed in Labor Day shooting at gay nightclub in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Blount County man was killed and another man was injured in an early morning shooting at The Quest Club in downtown Birmingham on Labor Day. Learn more in the video above. Birmingham police said officers responded to a report of two people shot at the...
Traffic Fatality Involving Oxford Man
Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, has claimed the life of an Oxford man. Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was fatally injured when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. Edwards was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Wolf Pond Road, less than one mile northwest of the Talladega city limits, in Talladega County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
Woman killed in Clay County crash identified
A 57-year-old Goodwater woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Clay County.
