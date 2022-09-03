ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weisradio.com

Plainview at Piedmont football game moved to Thursday night

PIEDMONT – Piedmont football coach Steve Smith confirmed on Wednesday morning the Bulldogs’ Class 3A, Region 6 home game with Plainview has been moved from Friday night to Thursday night. Kickoff is still at 7 p.m. The move was made in an effort to avoid storms in the...
PIEDMONT, AL
weisradio.com

Sand Rock, Collinsville football games moved to Thursday night

Two more area high school football games – both in Class 2A, Region 7 – have been moved to Thursday night due to rain in the forecast on Friday. Sand Rock’s contest at Section is now Thursday night at 7 p.m., as well at Collinsville’s game at seventh-ranked Pisgah. Sand Rock comes into its game at 1-2, while Section is at 0-3. Collinsville and Pisgah are both 2-0.
COLLINSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia

With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohatchee, AL
City
Lanett, AL
Local
Alabama Football
City
Hoover, AL
City
Jack, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Piedmont, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
Piedmont, AL
Football
City
Sylvania, AL
City
Piedmont, AL
weisradio.com

Chattooga County, Georgia Hit Hard by Torrential Downpour over the Weekend

Chattooga County Receives 10+ Inches Of Rain In 8 Hour Period. Chattooga County saw torrential rains overnight and into early Sunday morning that brought devasting flash flooding conditions along with it. Most estimates had the county receving anywhere from 8 to 10 inches of rainfall from midnight to around 8 or 9am Sunday morning as a passing weather system became stalled over Chattooga County. Some estimates have been as high as 12 inches of rainfall. Downtown Summerville and Trion were some of the hardest hit areas as many downtown businesses in Summerville, especially on the southern end of town, reported several inches to over three feet of water in some buildings.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Fatal Accident in DeKalb County on Monday

A single-vehicle crash that took place at approximately 2:00am Monday (September 5th) claimed the life of a Bryant man. Cody Ray Busby, age 36, was fatally injured when the 1998 Ford Mustang that he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Busby wasn’t using a seat belt at the time, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, September 7th

Taylor Rochester, age 22 of Leesburg – Burglary 3rd Degree (two counts), CT Enters Remains in Dwelling, Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree, Theft of Property 3rd Degree and FTA/Theft of Property 1st Degree;. Amanda Davis, age 42 of Cedartown, Georgia – FTA/Burglary 3rd Degree and FTA/Theft of Property 1st Degree;...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Oxford man killed in single-SUV accident

TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An Oxford man was killed in a single-SUV accident in Talladega County early Saturday morning, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his SUV overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected, according to troopers. Edwards died at the scene.
OXFORD, AL
weisradio.com

Patricia Ann Abernathy (Sissy) McKerley

Patricia Ann Abernathy McKerley, aka Sissy, age 61 went to be with the Lord and her Momma on September 2, 2022, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Weiss Lake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the time of service, Wednesday at Perry Funeral Home Chapel.
GADSDEN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Bulldogs
weisradio.com

Career Tech Student Organizations Collecting Water Donations this Week

Cherokee County Career Tech Student Organizations are currently collecting water for the flood victims in Summerville through Friday, September 9th. Bring water to the front office off of Bay Spring Road. CTSO’s are extracurricular organizations that provide unique programs of career and leadership development, motivation, and recognition for CTC students....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Hit Hard by Heavy Rain – Exercise Caution Around the Area When Driving on Labor Day

Heavy, heavy rainfall began overnight Saturday in Cherokee County and continued to come down for most of the morning on Sunday. Over that time, the National Weather Service issued a number of watches and warnings regarding travel, while local media and first responders along with the Cherokee County EMA officials kept a running list of areas to avoid.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
weisradio.com

Flooding Update from Cherokee County EMA

TUESDAY 12:00pm FLOODING UPDATE / Cherokee County EMA News Release. As the water continues to recede back into the Chattooga River, Alabama Power and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers have done a phenomenal job with controlling the water level of Weiss Lake. According to current data, Weiss Lake at Weiss Dam is sitting at 564.1′ which is only one inch above full pool. The spillway gates are open and the generators are on as water continues to get pushed downstream. At one point yesterday the lake level at Weiss Dam reached 564.5′ but lowered overnight.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Traffic Fatality Involving Oxford Man

Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, has claimed the life of an Oxford man. Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was fatally injured when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. Edwards was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Wolf Pond Road, less than one mile northwest of the Talladega city limits, in Talladega County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
OXFORD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy