Column: What happens when a Gardner becomes a gardener

All across the fruited plain, Americans are harvesting their gardens as Labor Day approaches.

The Gardners’ first foray into growing vegetables began years ago in our South Carolina backyard where the previous owners had deposited 3,000 pounds of horse manure before we moved in. Tomatoes seemed like a good vegetable with which to start.

Having no experience, Diana and I assumed a high mortality rate for our tomatoes. So, we bought 30 plants. Twenty-seven survived.

Tomatoes apparently love horse manure. By August the average plant stood five feet high and 15 feet across. We had tomato paste, spaghetti sauce, homemade ketchup and frozen tomatoes for the next three anniversaries.

We’ve tried our hands with a variety of produce.

I nominate lettuce as “Miss Congeniality.” It seems to flourish anywhere under a variety of conditions from 40 to 85 degrees. Ninety-five percent water, lettuce offends hardly anyone’s gastrointestinal tract. Lettuce has vitamins A and K and is happy to collaborate with other vegetables to make a salad.

Rosemary is hardy, as well, and smells better than most of the stuff in the men’s fragrance section at Joseph A Bank. Sometimes I run over low-hanging branches with the lawnmower just to improve the odor of the backyard.

Carrots are like fussy teenaged children. The seeds are tiny and don’t germinate well. They don’t like being transplanted. They require constant thinning when they do sprout. They like loose soil and no rocks. They are a 24-carat pain.

We grow ornamental flowers, too. Pansies warrant their name. In the vernacular, a pansy is an effeminate man. My pansies are pushovers. They don’t like sun. They cringe under the maple tree where bird droppings proliferate. They detest guano.

I bought a $30 blueberry bush this year. It’s a pansy, too. Vaccinium tenellum got its own spot in the garden, separate watering sessions and my tender ministrations. I think a little crab grass did it in. The bush is as dead as last year’s Christmas tree.

Our sole rose bush towers 15 feet. It requires no maintenance and blooms year-round, even at Christmas. Maybe it likes the nearby drier vent. It’s Rambo Rose.

The mysterious pink and white flowers in the berm thrive on pine bark, plastic, shingle scrapings and concrete.

Can you make a salad out of wire grass and crab grass? We have plenty of both despite spritzing them with poison. They remind me of nose hairs: you think you’ve tweezed them yesterday, but here they are again today.

I’m envious of “professionals” like my Rotary buddy and Saturday columnist Emmett Murphy. His Facebook page is replete with pictures of blackberries, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and squash. This retired pastor’s lily collection could decorate a diocese full of churches at Easter.

The real professionals are neighbors like Billy Mercer and Ken Bateman. These farmers grow corn 10 feet tall, waving fields of soybeans and golden wheat planted in neat rows from ditch bank to ditch bank with nary a weed in sight. Their labor enables me to piddle with my tomato and pepper plants while mostly sitting in the air conditioning writing this.

Thanks to these guys, I can drive 10 minutes to the Food Lion to find strawberries at Christmas and apples in May. My friend, Corey, in the produce section helps me locate the well-behaved carrots.

As I gaze at my shriveled blueberry bush and the bugs dancing on my tomatoes, I’m glad I was born in the middle of the 20th century. I’m better at cultivating portfolios than peppers.

