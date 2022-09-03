Column: Unaffiliated is the new moderate voter

Unaffiliated is the new moderate. Both major political parties have shifted to more extreme positions, leaving those in the center unrepresented by either party.

Republicans seem to be obsessed with the last election. Yes, there were irregularities in the 2020 election, and COVID-19 caused changes in election rules which made it easier to commit vote fraud. But the issues were not significant enough to change the outcome of the election. Besides, we can’t travel back in time to redo the election, so it’s time to look ahead to the next one.

Democrats currently control both the White House and Congress. Their policies over the last 20 months have had many high points: the highest inflation rate in 40 years, the highest price of fuel in U.S. history, the highest homicide rate in 25 years, the highest U.S. national debt ever, and the highest number of migrants crossing the southern border since 2000.

Republicans have shifted to the far right, and Democrats to the far left, but most people are closer to the center of the political spectrum. The only option for moderates is to become unaffiliated voters.

The number of voters who are registered as Democrats in North Carolina is falling because many of them are changing their voter affiliation from Democrat to either Republican or unaffiliated. Just over the last 30 days — from July 26 to Aug. 27 — the number of registered Democrats in the state fell by 2,647 voters, while registered Republicans grew by 1,014 voters. Unaffiliated voters increased by 21,474 over the same period, showing that new registrations are also trending unaffiliated.

Registered Democrats make up 34% of North Carolina voters, and 30% are registered as Republicans. But the number of unaffiliated voters outnumber either party with 36% of total registered voters. Party members usually vote for candidates from their own party, but neither party has a majority, so it’s the independent swing voters who actually decide elections.

There is no drawback to leaving the political parties because unaffiliated voters in North Carolina can participate in the primary of whichever major party they choose. They can vote in the Democratic primary one year, and in the Republican primary another year.

Go to the official website of the NC State Board of Elections (ncsbe.gov) and click on “Registering” to update your address or to change your party affiliation. And you can click on “Voting” and “Vote by Mail” to request an absentee ballot. Or you can click on “Your Voting Record” to find your voter registration information, click on your name, and scroll down to print a sample ballot. Either way, you would have a list of candidates so you can take your time doing research and making up your mind.

Look in this newspaper for articles about candidates and campaign notices. Attend campaign events, and ask candidates about their positions on issues that are important in your life. Pay particular attention to county and city contests because local officials have more impact on your life than do those at the national or state levels.

If you think the nation is headed in the wrong direction, don’t vote for the Democrats who now control both Congress and the White House. Split government with one party controlling the White House and the other controlling Congress results in more moderate policies because then they have to compromise. But the most important thing is to vote in the upcoming election.

Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.