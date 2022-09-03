Read full article on original website
HURRICANE COULD BRING SIGNIFICANT RAIN; GET SANDBAGS FROM COUNTY, CAL FIRE
September 7, 2022 (San Diego) - Weather forecasters say a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could indirectly bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend, and County of San Diego and CAL FIRE are offering free sandbags to residents who live in the unincorporated areas.
As Chula Vista native was back visiting, home was burning in Fairview Fire
As Chula Vista native was back visiting family, he learned his Hemet home was burning in Fairview Fire
Chula Vista, September 07 High School 🏑 Game Notice
The Patrick Henry High School field hockey team will have a game with Eastlake High School on September 07, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏑 info? Follow High School Field Hockey PRO@Newsbreak!
sandiegomagazine.com
From Base to Border and Back
San Diego has some pretty beautiful bike paths to explore, whether you’re interested in a quick trek along the Pacific Coast Highway for the afternoon or a much more challenging feat such as an 118-mile out-and-back ride. Following along the entire western boundary of San Diego County, the latter...
kusi.com
Dozens of fans escorted out of Snapdragon stadium due to heat related illnesses
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The long-awaited opening of San Diego State’s new Snapdragon Stadium couldn’t have been worse. The problems with the stadium’s open-air design were made clear by the heat wave, as temperatures neared 100 degrees. There is essentially no shade in the entire stadium and many fans were taken in for medical attention as they battled heat related illnesses.
Hurricane Kay Off Baja Could Bring Wind and Rain to San Diego by Weekend
Despite the heat wave currently gripping California, San Diego County officials said Wednesday a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend. Forecasters said Hurricane Kay, currently forming off the Mexican coast, will not directly hit San Diego County,...
Search for missing kids from San Diego who were last seen in Tijuana
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Baja California are asking for the public's help Wednesday to find two kids from San Diego believed to be in danger. Two-year-old Juliette Itzel Barrera Garibay and six-year-old Sebastian Isaiah Garibay were last seen with their mother, Precius Alessandra Kari Garibay, last Friday in Tijuana.
One dead after fiery tree crash in Sorrento Valley
A driver was killed Wednesday after crashing into a tree in Sorrento Valley, causing the vehicle to catch fire, San Diego Police Department confirmed.
11 Arrested, 51 Cited for ‘Sideshow’ Street Takeovers in San Diego Area
Eleven people were arrested and 51 cited over the Labor Day the weekend during a “sideshow takeover” in which several law enforcement agencies disrupted illegal activities on San Diego-area streets, officials said Tuesday. It happened Saturday, when officers from San Diego, National City and the California Highway Patrol...
NBC San Diego
60-Plus People Arrested, Cited at Street Takeovers Around San Diego County
Eleven people were arrested and 51 cited over Labor Day weekend during a series of "sideshow takeovers" that were broken up by multiple law enforcement agencies around San Diego County, officials said Tuesday. On Saturday, officers from San Diego, National City and the California Highway Patrol targeted the intersections of...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Weather: How Long Will the Heat Wave Last?
An excessive heat warning that has gripped San Diego County with unseasonably warm temperatures has been extended through the end of the week, but may be followed by a chance of rain. The National Weather Service extended its warning for the coast through 8 p.m. Friday as the county continues...
Tree branch fall injures 4 in Mission Bay
Four people were hurt Sunday after a tree branch fell down on to a camping tent in the Mission Beach area, authorities said.
What's that strong stench coming from the San Diego River?
SAN DIEGO — An unusual smell is rising from the San Diego River in Mission Valley, and it may not be just from the heat. CBS 8 is Working For You to find out what the smell is coming from the Riverbed. Neighbors nearby have been complaining online on...
Schools within Poway Unified School District given early release due to heat
Some schools in the Poway Unified School District are dealing with AC challenges amid the heat wave in Southern California.
sandiegoville.com
Japanese Fried Chicken Concept Naegi Set To Open In San Diego's North County
Opening today in San Diego's North County is Naegi, a fast-casual Japanese fried chicken concept from the owner of critically-acclaimed Matsu restaurant. Last year, we broke the news that San Diego Chef William Eick had finally secured a location for his highly-anticipated Matsu Japanese-inspired fine dining concept, taking over the 2,400 square-foot space in Oceanside long occupied by Flying Pig Pub. Since opening last summer, Eick has earned rave reviews and is on track for Michelin-star recognition for his Japanese fine dining restaurant and is now ready to open a brick-and-mortar location of sister eatery Naegi (meaning "sapling" in Japanese), which previously operated as a pop-up concept.
L.A. Weekly
Roberto Mendez Sanchez Killed in DUI Crash on State Route 52 [San Diego, CA]
Maricela Elizabeth Dias Arrested after Wrong-Way Crash Kills a Man. The fatal incident occurred on August 26th, just after 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of State Route 52, near Interstate 805. According to initial reports, an eastbound Chevrolet pickup collided head-on with a westbound vehicle in the westbound lanes....
43 years later, siblings from Cardiff seek answers in brother's unsolved murder at Torrey Pines State Beach
Adam Ashley, 14, was found murdered in 1979 at Torrey Pines State Beach
San Diego woman victim of seaplane crash in Washington's Mutiny Bay
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has suspended the search for 10 people who went missing after a seaplane crashed into the waters of Washington's Mutiny Bay on Sunday. The plane was headed to Renton Municipal Airport when it crashed on Sept. 4 in...
11 arrested, 51 cited in street takeovers over Labor Day weekend in San Diego
Authorities in San Diego, including the California Highway Patrol, made 11 arrests and issued dozens of citations during an operation to crack down on illegal street takeovers over Labor Day weekend.
KPBS
Record-high temperatures set to continue in San Diego
Scorching temperatures, which are setting new records daily, continued Monday across much of San Diego County with an excessive heat warning in place until Friday night. Some drying with mid-level flow strengthening is expected to lead to increasing high temperatures through Monday, which is expected to be the hottest day of the week for most areas.
