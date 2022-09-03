Opening today in San Diego's North County is Naegi, a fast-casual Japanese fried chicken concept from the owner of critically-acclaimed Matsu restaurant. Last year, we broke the news that San Diego Chef William Eick had finally secured a location for his highly-anticipated Matsu Japanese-inspired fine dining concept, taking over the 2,400 square-foot space in Oceanside long occupied by Flying Pig Pub. Since opening last summer, Eick has earned rave reviews and is on track for Michelin-star recognition for his Japanese fine dining restaurant and is now ready to open a brick-and-mortar location of sister eatery Naegi (meaning "sapling" in Japanese), which previously operated as a pop-up concept.

