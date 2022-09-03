ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julian, CA

sandiegomagazine.com

From Base to Border and Back

San Diego has some pretty beautiful bike paths to explore, whether you’re interested in a quick trek along the Pacific Coast Highway for the afternoon or a much more challenging feat such as an 118-mile out-and-back ride. Following along the entire western boundary of San Diego County, the latter...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Dozens of fans escorted out of Snapdragon stadium due to heat related illnesses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The long-awaited opening of San Diego State’s new Snapdragon Stadium couldn’t have been worse. The problems with the stadium’s open-air design were made clear by the heat wave, as temperatures neared 100 degrees. There is essentially no shade in the entire stadium and many fans were taken in for medical attention as they battled heat related illnesses.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Search for missing kids from San Diego who were last seen in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Baja California are asking for the public's help Wednesday to find two kids from San Diego believed to be in danger. Two-year-old Juliette Itzel Barrera Garibay and six-year-old Sebastian Isaiah Garibay were last seen with their mother, Precius Alessandra Kari Garibay, last Friday in Tijuana.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Weather: How Long Will the Heat Wave Last?

An excessive heat warning that has gripped San Diego County with unseasonably warm temperatures has been extended through the end of the week, but may be followed by a chance of rain. The National Weather Service extended its warning for the coast through 8 p.m. Friday as the county continues...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegoville.com

Japanese Fried Chicken Concept Naegi Set To Open In San Diego's North County

Opening today in San Diego's North County is Naegi, a fast-casual Japanese fried chicken concept from the owner of critically-acclaimed Matsu restaurant. Last year, we broke the news that San Diego Chef William Eick had finally secured a location for his highly-anticipated Matsu Japanese-inspired fine dining concept, taking over the 2,400 square-foot space in Oceanside long occupied by Flying Pig Pub. Since opening last summer, Eick has earned rave reviews and is on track for Michelin-star recognition for his Japanese fine dining restaurant and is now ready to open a brick-and-mortar location of sister eatery Naegi (meaning "sapling" in Japanese), which previously operated as a pop-up concept.
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

Record-high temperatures set to continue in San Diego

Scorching temperatures, which are setting new records daily, continued Monday across much of San Diego County with an excessive heat warning in place until Friday night. Some drying with mid-level flow strengthening is expected to lead to increasing high temperatures through Monday, which is expected to be the hottest day of the week for most areas.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

