Mendocino County’s Public Record Fees Are ‘Wage Warfare’ on Local Residents—Letter to the Editor

mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s District Attorney Should ‘Do the Right Thing’ and Recuse Himself from the Noble Waidelich Investigation—Op-Ed
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
mendofever.com
Subject Swinging Cat Around By The Neck, Aggressive Male Making A Mess – Ukiah Police Logs 09.05.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
The Mendocino Voice
Old Howard Memorial Hospital “pop-up” exhibit happening at Mendocino County Museum through September
MENDOCINO Co., 9/6/22 — After Willits’ hospital facilities were moved to a location, there have been years of debate about whether there would be new life in the old Frank R. Howard Memorial Hospital building, which is now planned for demolition. To honor the history of the building, and to give community members a chance to share their memories, the Mendocino County Museum in Willits is holding a “pop-up” exhibit featuring the building through the month of September.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Receives a Credit Rating Increase from ‘AA-‘ to ‘AA’ from S&P Global Ratings
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. The County of Mendocino recently received a credit rating upgrade from S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”). The County’s Issuer Credit Rating, which reflects the County’s overall creditworthiness, was increased from “AA-” to “AA”. In addition, S&P assigned a rating of “AA-” to the County’s upcoming $19.975 million County of Mendocino Certificates of Participation (“COPs”), Series 2022 and raised its rating on the County’s other outstanding COPs. S&P cited several key factors in the upgrade, including the County’s “improved financial position, supported by enhanced financial management policies and practices that (S&P) consider strong.”
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Infant Passes Away with the COVID-19 Virus
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. An infant in Mendocino County recently passed away with COVID-19. Our heartfelt condolences are with the family. Death #135: Infant not eligible for vaccination. Mendocino County Health Officer Dr. Andy Coren stated: “COVID-19 has become one of the...
Willits News
‘Incredible Doom’: Ukiah native scheduling graphic novel release event in September
Author and Ukiah native Jesse Holden and his artistic partner Matthew Bogart will be in Ukiah at the Mendocino Book Company and in Lakeport in September for a book signing and reading from their second novel, “Incredible Doom.”. The novel is being published by Harper Collins as a “HarperAlley”...
mendofever.com
Fight/Subject Arrested, Stolen Vehicle – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.05.2022
mendofever.com
Man Arrested for Domestic Violence and Delinquency of a Minor After Deputies Respond to Covelo Party
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-02-2022 at 12:35 AM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call of...
mendofever.com
Male Tearing Up The Garden, Patient Bit Security Guard – Ukiah Police Logs 09.03.2022
mendofever.com
Dog In Vehicle Left Just As Officers Arrived, Female Urinating On Curb – Ukiah Police Logs 08.02.2022
mendofever.com
[UPDATE 1:50 p.m.] RV on Fire Near Valley Oaks Trailer Park East of Willits
A fire broke out in an RV near the Valley Oaks Mobil Home park in the 2100 block of Valley Road on the outskirts of Willits about 1:30 p.m. The first reports said that two structures and one vehicle were threatened. However, later reports are sounding good. “Looks like they...
mendofever.com
Dispute Over Beach Access Results in One Man Firing Gun at Another South of Westport
Scanner traffic beginning around 6:50 p.m. indicates law enforcement has deployed to the 30000 block of North Highway 1 after a dispute about beach access resulted in one man shooting at another. The suspected shooter was described as a bald heavyset male wearing a black shirt and brown shorts. He...
kymkemp.com
Willits Man Arrested for DUI
On 09-01-2022 at 10:41 PM, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. The vehicle stopped on Meadowbrook Drive near Della Avenue in Willits, California. The driver was contacted and identified as William Young [age 34 from Willits]. The Deputy...
mendofever.com
Lake County Man Found Dead in the Crawlspace of a Napa Home—No Foul Play Suspected
The following is a press release issued by the Napa Police Department:. On 08/31/22 at approximately 8:55 PM, members of the Napa Fire Department and Napa Police Department responded to the report of a single body located in the crawl space of a business located on the 1200 Block of Jefferson Street, in the City of Napa. Initial investigation indicated the decedent had been in that location for several days. Detectives from Napa Police Department Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation, in cooperation with investigators from the Napa Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division.
Fast-moving wildfire in Willits prompts evacuation warning
WILLITS – A wildfire burning near Willits Thursday afternoon prompted evacuation warnings from authorities, who told residents to be "ready to evacuate at any moment."The so-called Walker Fire burning south of Willits on the east side of Highway 101 in Mendocino County was first reported at around 4 p.m. At the time, the fire was estimated to be about 15 to 20 acres, but smoke from the blaze could be seen from all over the region.The Mendocino County Sheriff issued an evacuation warning for the Pine Mountain and Ridgewood Road subdivisions at around 4:22 p.m. "Be ready to evacuate at any moment, gather your belongings, check on your neighbors and leave early if possible," a tweet by the Mendocino County Sheriff's office read. Additional information was available at the MendoReady.org website.Caltrans confirmed that a northbound lane of 101 has been closed due to firefighting efforts. People are advised to drive with caution through the area and be on the lookout for fire department and Cal Fire vehicles.With temperatures over 100 degrees and wind gusts reaching 3 mph, there was concern the fire could endanger nearby homes.This story will be updated.
The Mendocino Voice
Bail set at $925K for man charged in killing of Daniel Shealor Aug. 12 in Fort Bragg
UKIAH, 9/2/22 — A man accused of two different homicides in Mendocino County was taken into custody by Sacramento area law enforcement last week on Aug. 25. Shayne Tyler Wrede, 37, was booked into the Mendocino County Jail on suspicion of murder around 3 a.m. the following morning and is currently being held on $925,000 bail.
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Alleged Armed Home Invasion
Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office Webpage. “On 08-22-2022 at about 12:00 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to contact a witness to a armed robbery that occurred near a residence at the intersection of Hopper Lane and Ledger Lane in Covelo California. Deputies arrived in the...
ksro.com
Walker Fire Near Willits Now 50-Percent Contained
The Walker Fire near Willits started at about 4pm yesterday in the Pine Mountain area near northbound Highway 101. It has burned just over 100 acres and is 50-percent contained as of 7am Friday. There are more than 175 firefighters working on the blaze, and crews worked to increase containment overnight. There were initial evacuation orders in the area, but they were downgraded by the Mendocino Sheriff’s Office. Officials tell people in the area to remain aware of the situation and be ready to go, should fire activity increase. Luckily there were no injuries and no reports of structural damage.
Thousands without power in North Bay amid PG&E outage
More than 6,000 customers in Sonoma County were temporarily without power on Wednesday afternoon.
mendofever.com
Former UPD Sergeant’s Sentence Is Not a ‘Slap On the Wrist’, Argued Judge During Sentencing
The courtroom was packed on Tuesday afternoon as Judge Ann Moorman sentenced former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray to two years of formal probation, with a guarantee of two years in state prison if he violates the terms. Murray will get one chance to slip up on probation, Moorman declared....
Comments / 2