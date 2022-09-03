Effective: 2022-09-08 03:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Elko County Elevated fire conditions are expected across Northern Elko county later this afternoon Elevated fire conditions are expected across northern Elko county this afternoon as a dry cold front brings gusty west to northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with some locally higher wind gusts of 35 mph possible. These stronger winds will combine with minimum relativity values of 15 to 20 percent to bring those elevated fire conditions. Please practice fire safety if out recreating and heed all fire restrictions. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 54 MINUTES AGO