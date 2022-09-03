Akon became really good friends with Michael Jackson toward the end of the King of Pop's life, and saw first hand how dedicated he was to his craft. During the time spent with Jackson, the "Smack That" singer watched on as he would stay up for weeks at a time, gearing up for what turned out to be his final concert residency, This Is It. In a recent interview with The Sun, Akon alluded to Michael's dedication to his work being the reason why the pop star started taking pills in the first place.

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO