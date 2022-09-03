Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL — What’s next for the H-DNL teams
By Ray Hamill — The Eureka Loggers will return to action this week when they travel to play Ukiah on Friday night at 7 p.m. The Loggers kicked off the new season in impressive fashion when they shut out Arcata 30-0 on opening night, before enjoying a bye this past weekend.
kymkemp.com
One With Major Injuries After 4-Wheeler Crashed Into Pickup Near Larabee Ranch Road Sunday Afternoon
A pickup and a 4-wheeler collided east of Holmes off of the 800 block of Larabee Ranch Road in Southern Humboldt about 3:40 p.m. Sunday. An ambulance and volunteer fire departments were requested to respond for one person with injuries. The ambulance took the patient to the hospital. The California...
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Sept. 6
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone Monday, Sept. 5. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.8-magnitude quake was located west of Trinidad, CA between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. The other, a 2.8-magnitude was located south to southeast of Redway, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
USFS, Cal Fire, and Hand Crew Respond Quickly to Blazes Burning off Hwy 36 This Evening
The US Forest Service, Cal Fire and a hand crew showed up quickly to a blaze that ignited today on Hwy 36 near Post Mountain Trinity Pines Drive about 6:10 p.m., according to Post Mountain Volunteer Fire Chief Astrid Dobo. A second fire occurred on Hwy 36 near Forest Glen.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding woman dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 68-year-old Redding woman died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 299 in Trinity County on Monday, the CHP says. Officers said Sharon Thacker was riding a 2000 Honda Shadow Spirit west on Highway 299 at about 40 mph and was approaching a curve at Mile Post Marker 299 TRI 8.35.
North Coast Journal
Fatal Fire North of Eureka
Humboldt Bay Fire found the body of a dead man at a residential structure fire in the 5100 block of Woodland Way, a rural area off Myrtle Avenue north of Eureka, yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, the department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at...
kymkemp.com
Wanted Man Arrested in Possession of Stolen Vehicle from Redding
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 3, 2022, at about 7:18 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol on Highway...
kymkemp.com
Fire Between Scotia Mill and Hwy 101
About 4:20 p.m., multiple people called 911 reporting a fire on the southbound side of Hwy 101 near the Scotia Mill. Firefighters arrived at the scene and needed to close the southbound #2 lane to allow emergency vehicle to access the flames. Firefighters are getting a handle on the fire...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:09 p.m.: Hose Around the Fire] Wildfire Ignites North of Ettersburg Threatening Structure
Scanner traffic beginning at 4:50 p.m. indicates ground and air resources have been dispatched to a location in Southern Humboldt west of Garberville after a vegetation fire was reported in the area. The fire is reportedly in the area of Mattole Canyon Creek Road and Dutyville Road north of Ettersburg.
kymkemp.com
Woman with Outstanding Warrants Arrested for Possession of Meth, Intent to Sale, and Possession of Burglary Tools
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 28, 2022, at about 6:27 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Woman Clerk Assaulted in Eureka When Trying to Stop Thieves
Thieves fleeing with stolen goods assaulted a female clerk working at Pacific Outfitters off of 5th Street in Eureka. According to Aaron Ostrow, co-owner of Pacific Outfitters, “2 thieves ran out of our store with over $1000 of Patagonia apparel to a 1989 Nissan Pathfinder (seen in photo) that was staged behind our building. Last seen Southbound Myrtle Ave at 90 MPH.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
Pounds of Heroin, Meth Taken Out of Home on Eureka’s P Street Following Bust of 30-Year-Old Mexican Citizen, Drug Task Force Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force:. In early August of 2022 the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) initiated an investigation into Luis Alberto Valenzuela-Pardo (30 years old from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico) for distribution of heroin and methamphetamine in Humboldt County. On August 31st, 2022, HCDTF Agents with the assistance of the Eureka Police Department (EPD) and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) made a traffic stop on Valenzuela-Pardo in the 3300 block of Broadway St. in Eureka. Valenzuela-Pardo was detained without incident.
North Coast Journal
Yes, They Are Racist. What Now?
Progress often provokes a vicious response from those who wish to maintain the status quo. Much as the election of this country's first Black president fueled the retaliatory rage of right wing white supremacists, leading to Trump's election and an increase in racist attacks, it is clear that the progress this community has made toward acknowledging the Wiyot peoples' rightful place on this land and in leadership is now provoking the anger of those who have become accustomed to holding power for generations — namely, wealthy landowners and developers.
