12news.com

Perry Pumas earn first win with new head coach

GILBERT, Ariz. — It's a new era for the Perry Pumas varsity football team as Joseph Ortiz becomes just the second head coach in program history. After years of success with Cactus Cobras in Glendale, Ortiz is ready to make some noise with a 6A team in the East Valley.
GILBERT, AZ
sports360az.com

Wilner Hotline – ASU & Arizona after Week 1 wins

VIDEO – Jon Wilner and Brad Cesmat discuss Arizona State and Arizona football after notching decisive week one victories. After defeating NAU, the Sun Devils will see Oklahoma State while the Wildcats face Mississippi State following their win over San Diego State.
TEMPE, AZ
pistolsfiringblog.com

How OSU Plans to Stripe the Stadium on Saturday vs. Arizona State

OSU has in the past successfully deployed strategies striping Boone Pickens Stadium — but it comes with some serious planning. So get out your pen and paper if you’re planning on being there this coming Saturday as Arizona State comes to town. Lower bowl: Wear orange. That includes...
TEMPE, AZ
12news.com

Replay: Join the Cronkite School and 12News for a screening and panel discussion on 'Locked Inside'

PHOENIX — It’s a big mystery with police reports, crime scenes and mounting evidence. But this isn’t your run-of-the-mill true-crime story. “Locked Inside,” a 12News I-Team documentary, follows the harrowing and heartbreaking story of Christopher Lambeth and those who crossed his path along the way. The documentary digs into a subject that doesn’t often get this type of careful in-depth attention in the mainstream: mental health and care for those who need help.
PHOENIX, AZ
Brenna Temple

Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?

It's no secret that the southwest is one of the driest regions in the country. And as the climate continues to change, Arizona is predicted to be hit especially hard. According to an article, Phoenix is one of the top fastest warming cities in the US and will be almost unliveable by 2050 due to climate change.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here are Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2022

A lot has changed in the workplace during the last few years. Zoom is used more as a noun than a verb. Working from home is now a way of life. Inclusion has become much more than just making sure everyone is invited to after-work happy hour. And living through the pandemic has completely changed the way we do business on a daily basis.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 2-4

PHOENIX — Travel from Phoenix and Payson will face delays as a pavement project on State Route 87 will begin Tuesday, a Democratic Arizona house member who won his state Senate primary last month announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics and a man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon.
fabulousarizona.com

New at Desert Ridge Marketplace

Set to open in the fall, Desert Ridge Marketplace has announced the upcoming arrival of five new tenants. Fresh eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting spot to shop are among the arrivals at the Phoenix shopping center. Up first, Dakota London hair-extension salon is set to open Sept....
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (September 5-11)

Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley. This week we’re focusing on artists who’ve rearranged their sound. The Red Rocker’s supergroup, which features Michael Anthony, guitarist Vic Johnson, and drummer Jason Bonham, is hitting the road. He’s described their sound as “American folk-rock” with an edge. But they’ll probably still play “I Can’t Drive 55.” 7:30 p.m., $25-$349.50, Ak-Chin Pavillon, 2121 N. 83rd Ave., Phoenix, 602-254-7200, livenation.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Fall Means Event Season in Metro Phoenix. Here are 12 Fall Food Festivals to Dine For

September 16-25 If you put cloves of garlic in every dish and have an infatuation for this staple ingredient, then the ninth annual Queen Creek Olive Mill Garlic Fest is for you. The festival includes organically grown garlic, a garlic shop and gourmet vendor alley, and live cooking demos. This year, the Olive Mill will host an inaugural Tavolo Dinner: The Celebration of Garlic, a five-course feast with authentic Italian recipes.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

2 men rescued from flash flood in northwestern Arizona city

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. — Two men have been rescued after the pickup truck they were in was swept away by a flash flood in the northwestern Arizona city of Golden Valley, according to authorities. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said a 64-year-old man called 911 around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky

PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Watch Phoenix's Most Famous Pizza Maker on Netflix this September

Chris Bianco, the pizzaiolo extraordinaire who put Phoenix on the map for wood-fired pies, will soon be featured on Netflix's Chef's Table: Pizza. The James Beard Award winner will be the focus of the first of six episodes on this season of Chef's Table, a documentary-style series dedicating an entire show to each chef.
