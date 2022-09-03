Read full article on original website
Popular Local Restaurant Opening Second LocationGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Phoenix: Farmer's Almanac long-range Sept. and Oct. forecastBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Visit Millstone Cafe in Buckeye, ArizonacookfortodayBuckeye, AZ
Could Arizona's sweltering heat become the new real estate killer?Brenna TempleArizona State
Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
12news.com
Perry Pumas earn first win with new head coach
GILBERT, Ariz. — It's a new era for the Perry Pumas varsity football team as Joseph Ortiz becomes just the second head coach in program history. After years of success with Cactus Cobras in Glendale, Ortiz is ready to make some noise with a 6A team in the East Valley.
sports360az.com
Wilner Hotline – ASU & Arizona after Week 1 wins
VIDEO – Jon Wilner and Brad Cesmat discuss Arizona State and Arizona football after notching decisive week one victories. After defeating NAU, the Sun Devils will see Oklahoma State while the Wildcats face Mississippi State following their win over San Diego State.
Arizona Wildcats face Mississippi State in home opener
Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch talks home opening game against SEC foe, Mississippi State. The Wildcats are looking to start the season 2-0.
pistolsfiringblog.com
How OSU Plans to Stripe the Stadium on Saturday vs. Arizona State
OSU has in the past successfully deployed strategies striping Boone Pickens Stadium — but it comes with some serious planning. So get out your pen and paper if you’re planning on being there this coming Saturday as Arizona State comes to town. Lower bowl: Wear orange. That includes...
This Is The Best Beer Spot In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best beer spots in each state.
12news.com
Replay: Join the Cronkite School and 12News for a screening and panel discussion on 'Locked Inside'
PHOENIX — It’s a big mystery with police reports, crime scenes and mounting evidence. But this isn’t your run-of-the-mill true-crime story. “Locked Inside,” a 12News I-Team documentary, follows the harrowing and heartbreaking story of Christopher Lambeth and those who crossed his path along the way. The documentary digs into a subject that doesn’t often get this type of careful in-depth attention in the mainstream: mental health and care for those who need help.
azbigmedia.com
Here are Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2022
A lot has changed in the workplace during the last few years. Zoom is used more as a noun than a verb. Working from home is now a way of life. Inclusion has become much more than just making sure everyone is invited to after-work happy hour. And living through the pandemic has completely changed the way we do business on a daily basis.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 2-4
PHOENIX — Travel from Phoenix and Payson will face delays as a pavement project on State Route 87 will begin Tuesday, a Democratic Arizona house member who won his state Senate primary last month announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics and a man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon.
fabulousarizona.com
New at Desert Ridge Marketplace
Set to open in the fall, Desert Ridge Marketplace has announced the upcoming arrival of five new tenants. Fresh eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting spot to shop are among the arrivals at the Phoenix shopping center. Up first, Dakota London hair-extension salon is set to open Sept....
‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’ to make a stop in Gilbert this weekend
The ‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’ will make a stop at a Walmart in Arizona on September 10. Here’s how your car could get “immortalized as an official Hot Wheels 1:64 die-cast.”
phoenixmag.com
5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (September 5-11)
Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley. This week we’re focusing on artists who’ve rearranged their sound. The Red Rocker’s supergroup, which features Michael Anthony, guitarist Vic Johnson, and drummer Jason Bonham, is hitting the road. He’s described their sound as “American folk-rock” with an edge. But they’ll probably still play “I Can’t Drive 55.” 7:30 p.m., $25-$349.50, Ak-Chin Pavillon, 2121 N. 83rd Ave., Phoenix, 602-254-7200, livenation.com.
They moved into their new Tempe home 51 years ago, then an F-1 tornado destroyed it
TEMPE, Ariz. — Christine and Nigel Sherriff were enjoying a relaxing day at their new Tempe home when suddenly, the wind picked up. "We had a little pool on the patio and were sitting in it for most of the afternoon, and we could see way to the south, very dark, icky weather, and it did not look good," Nigel said.
Phoenix New Times
Fall Means Event Season in Metro Phoenix. Here are 12 Fall Food Festivals to Dine For
September 16-25 If you put cloves of garlic in every dish and have an infatuation for this staple ingredient, then the ninth annual Queen Creek Olive Mill Garlic Fest is for you. The festival includes organically grown garlic, a garlic shop and gourmet vendor alley, and live cooking demos. This year, the Olive Mill will host an inaugural Tavolo Dinner: The Celebration of Garlic, a five-course feast with authentic Italian recipes.
12news.com
2 men rescued from flash flood in northwestern Arizona city
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. — Two men have been rescued after the pickup truck they were in was swept away by a flash flood in the northwestern Arizona city of Golden Valley, according to authorities. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said a 64-year-old man called 911 around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to...
12news.com
Arizona governor candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs speak at a forum in Phoenix
The two candidates for the Arizona Gubernatorial election spoke at a forum on Thursday. They outlined their individual approaches if they were elected.
fox10phoenix.com
Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky
PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
Phoenix New Times
Watch Phoenix's Most Famous Pizza Maker on Netflix this September
Chris Bianco, the pizzaiolo extraordinaire who put Phoenix on the map for wood-fired pies, will soon be featured on Netflix's Chef's Table: Pizza. The James Beard Award winner will be the focus of the first of six episodes on this season of Chef's Table, a documentary-style series dedicating an entire show to each chef.
Phoenix: Farmer's Almanac long-range Sept. and Oct. forecast
Farmer's Almanac has released a free, detailed long-range weather forecast for September and October 2022 for Phoenix. With back-to-school season in full effect, it might help to know what mother nature has in store for us.
