ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Senior Tory MP received donation from Covid testing firm - OLD

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qzDe_0hgdRTKn00

Tory MP Dr Liam Fox received a £20,000 donation earlier this year from a Covid-19 testing company that he reportedly contacted the former health secretary over.

According to an email seen by the BBC and the legal campaign group the Good Law Project, Dr Fox recommended SureScreen Diagnostics to then-health secretary Matt Hancock in 2020.

SureScreen Diagnostics would later be awarded a £500 million testing contract by the Department of Health and Social Care.

The £20,000 donation to Dr Fox, a former defence secretary, is contained in the MPs’ register of interests and was recorded as being received in June 2022.

The PA news agency has contacted Dr Fox for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02TGr9_0hgdRTKn00

According to the BBC, a SureScreen director emailed former GP Dr Fox in June 2020 to tell him that the company was sending “millions of antibody tests” to use in hospitals in Germany, Spain and Sweden.

The director also complained it was “crazy” the tests could not be used in the UK, due to a lack of approval by Public Health England.

The BBC reports that North Somerset MP Dr Fox forwarded that email to Mr Hancock, the health secretary at the time.

It is not clear if anything resulted directly from Dr Fox’s email, but several months later SureScreen was awarded a contract for a different type of antigen test.

In a statement to BBC, SureScreen said: “The donation to Dr Fox’s office – not Dr Fox personally – was made by one of the directors of the business. This donation was specifically to support a series of events which include education talks from expert guests.

“The payment is not connected in any way to lobbying.”

Mr Hancock denied any suggestion of wrongdoing.

All testing suppliers - including SureScreen Diagnostics - were evaluated before contracts were awarded, in line with stringent procurement regulations and transparency guidelines

Department of Health and Social Care

A spokesperson for Mr Hancock said: “All DHSC (Department of Health and Social Care) contracts are decided, priced and signed off by the civil service, who are independent of Mr Hancock.

“To suggest any wrongdoing by Mr Hancock is offensive and potentially libellous. If Mr Hancock received an email about expanding testing, of course he would have acted on it irrespective of the source.

“Not to do so would have been completely irresponsible. Remember: what was happening at the time was a national effort to expand testing, and all this uncovers is people working together to save lives.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “All testing suppliers – including SureScreen Diagnostics – were evaluated before contracts were awarded, in line with stringent procurement regulations and transparency guidelines.

“Tests supplied by the UK Government also underwent a rigorous scientific evaluation process before distribution to make sure they were highly effective at detecting Covid-19.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss’s government denies abandoning climate targets despite plan to legalise fracking

Liz Truss's new government has denied that it is abandoning its net zero target climate commitments despite bringing forward plans to legalise fracking.Levelling-Up Secretary Simon Clarke on Thursday morning confirmed that the government would lift the ban on the controversial gas extraction process – Ms Truss's first announcement as PM.But environmentalists warned that the measure would do little to help with energy security and that they were "the root of so many of the problems we currently face".Britain already produces around half of its gas domestically, with most of the rest coming from Norway – but prices have surged because...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Oxfam India among major NGOs raided in crackdown by Indian authorities

Indian tax authorities have conducted widespread raids spanning “100-plus locations” on the offices of two nonprofits and a foundation that funds several independent media organisations.The tax authorities have alleged irregularities in financial transactions as reasons for the raid on global nonprofit Oxfam, the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), a major think tank, and the Independent and Public Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF), which funds several media outlets, some of which have been critical of the government.The raids conducted on Wednesday at the offices of Oxfam and CPR in Delhi and IPSMF in Bengaluru were dubbed “searches” and “surveys” by tax...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Liz Truss – live: PM expected to freeze energy bills at £2,500 and scrap fracking ban

Liz Truss is expected to announce she will freeze energy bills at £2,500 and scrap the ban on fracking when she sets out a new package to help deal with the energy crisis.The prime minister’s energy plan, which she will unveil in a statement to the Commons today, will freeze average bills at a level of about £2,500 by setting a cap on the price of a unit of energy, with anything above paid by the government.However opposition parties have warned the plan to ease the cost-of-living crisis without taxing energy firms could saddle Britons with debt for decades.Labour...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Woman who lives in van hails ‘rather sensible plan’ as UK’s energy bills soar

A designer feels “extremely fortunate” that her move into a vintage van saved her from being unable to keep up with bills due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.Nicky Cash, 47, from Leeds, moved into her vintage motorhome in October 2021 and has since said her “slightly bonkers scheme” has “actually turned into a rather sensible plan” as others are faced with spiralling energy costs.She told the PA news agency: “It’s made me incredibly grateful that I have more control over the increases to my living costs than most, especially with talks of an impending recession, which could make things worse.“I...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
The Independent

Actor Noel Clarke drops legal action against Bafta

Noel Clarke has dropped his legal action against Bafta, the academy has said.The actor and producer, 46, filed the lawsuit after the award’s body suspended his membership and his recent outstanding British contribution to cinema award “in light of the allegations of serious misconduct” against Clarke.The claims were levelled against the actor, best known for appearing in Doctor Who and for co-creating The Hood Trilogy, in The Guardian newspaper last year.It said 20 women, who knew Clarke in a professional capacity, had come forward with allegations of misconduct.In a statement at the time Clarke said he “vehemently” denied “any sexual...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Truss to lift ban on fracking under plan to increase UK’s energy supply

Liz Truss is expected to reverse the moratorium on fracking on Thursday and promise more North Sea drilling as she unveils long-awaited plans to boost the country’s energy security.The domestic annual energy bills will be frozen at around £2,500 for the average household by setting a cap on the price of a unit of energy, with anything above paid by the government as part of the package to ease the cost-of-living crunch.Green levies on energy bills will be removed and businesses will get protection from the rise in energy prices, believed to cost more than £150bn.The new premier will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boots becomes first pharmacy to offer HRT medication without prescription

Boots has become the first pharmacy to sell hormone replacement therapy (HRT) over the counter without requiring a prescription.The medication, which is used to treat symptoms of menopause, will be available at more than 590 Boots stores and on its website as a pharmacy medicine from Thursday 8 September.The Gina 10mg vaginal tablet, a locally acting oestrogen HRT, is the only treatment available without a prescription that is clinically proven to target and treat the cause of vaginal atrophy and its associated symptoms after menopause.The pills were reclassified from a prescription-only medication to a pharmacy medicine earlier this year...
HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: I’m a trauma surgeon – many of my patients are suicide attempts because they can’t afford to eat

Saturday morning report for the major trauma service in the hospital I work in: It’s been a busy night with eleven new patients. Four have tried to kill themselves. One phrase stands out: “He jumped because he can no longer afford to eat”. Major trauma can affect anyone, and every year across London thousands of people from all walks of life suffer potentially life changing – or life ending – injuries. Like many diseases though, trauma disproportionately affects those who are socially or financially disadvantaged. Now we are seeing more and more people who find themselves in this position, no...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Surescreen Diagnostics#Public Health England
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Man tells court of ‘frightening’ relationship with sister accusing him of theft

A therapist has told a court of his “frightening” relationship with his sister who is privately prosecuting him for allegedly stealing from their wealthy mother.Jonathan Feld, 62, was alleged to have taken more than £1.5 million of 89-year-old Hannah Feld’s life savings after she became too ill to look after her financial affairs.He denied two charges of theft from his mother, who was said to be suffering from “significant cognitive decline”, in a private prosecution brought by his sister, Louise Radley.Feld was on Monday cleared of stealing £1.3 million from a joint Swiss bank account in his and Mrs Feld’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mum begs guard to watch over teen after she is ‘forgotten’ in Dar Es Salaam airport

The mother of a 16-year-old girl says she was forced to plead with a security guard over the phone after her daughter was left overnight in Dar Es Salaam airport, Tanzania.The unaccompanied minor was due to travel back from a smaller airport in Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, via Dar Es Salaam and Doha, on a flight booked with British Airways but operated by codeshare partner Qatar. The high-schooler had been volunteering in Tanzania with International Volunteer HQ during the school summer holidays.However, on the scheduled stop at Dar Es Salaam’s Julius Nyerere International airport, passengers were asked to disembark due to a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pakistan attempts another breach in biggest lake even as 100,000 people displaced

Pakistan’s biggest lake might burst its banks after a last-ditch effort to drain its water in a controlled manner failed, a senior official has warned, even though the breach displaced up to 100,000 people from their homes. Lake Manchar in the southeastern Sindh province in Pakistan has had its water levels rise to dangerously high levels, especially because of the unprecedented monsoons that have claimed the lives of more than 1300 people in the country.Pakistan breached Manchar Lake over the weekend, displacing up to 100,000 people from their homes. A minister said that it was aimed at saving more...
ASIA
The Independent

Woman who is only person in world with full-time metal halo ‘needs £70,000 operation to survive’

A British woman who is the only person in the world with a full-time metal halo fixed to her skull needs to raise £70,000 in four weeks for a high risk operation or she will die. Melanie Hartshorn, a 32-year-old from Cramlington, Northumberland, suffers from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) and a rare form of muscular dystrophy which causes all her joints to dislocate.Her skull, neck and spine were regularly dislocating causing life-threatening seizures.She underwent surgery last year to have a surgical brace, called a halo, screwed into her skull and spine to prevent the dislocations.But after 15 months living in the...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

The Independent

831K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy