Murfreesboro area football week 3 roundup: Blackman, Oakland, Rockvale earn 4-6A wins

Weather delays at Riverdale, Oakland, Rockvale and La Vergne dominated high school football on Friday. But most area teams were able to eventually complete big region games.

Smyrna's home game against Hillsboro was canceled after the Burros elected to leave following a lengthy delay of rain and lightning.

According to Smyrna coach Matt Williams, the Burros could not play the game on Saturday, forcing the cancellation.

Smyrna (3-0) will play at La Vergne in a 6-6A battle of rivals next Friday.

Blackman 34, Riverdale 27

Justin Brown had eight catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns, 13 rushing yards and a TD and added an interception to lead Blackman to a 34-27 win over Riverdale in Region 4-6A.

The Blaze (2-1, 1-0 Region 4-6A) built a 20-3 lead before Riverdale (2-1, 0-1) came back to tie things at 20 early in the fourth quarter.

MORE: Justin Brown is bullish on his Mississippi State commitment — but here's why Georgia is calling

SCOREBOARD: Tennessee high school football scores, TSSAA live updates for Week 3 in Nashville area

However, a 48-yard pass from Jack Risner to Jacob Page set up Brown's 4-yard TD run with 5:52 remaining and Page caught a pass and pitched it to lineman Myles Gray, who scampered 20 yards for a touchdown just two minutes later.

Blackman recovered two onside kicks and also had a 40-yard interception return for a TD by linebacker Terence Carpenter.

Page finished with seven receptions for 77 yards for Blackman, which will play at home against Summit next Friday.

Isaiah Verser had 22 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown for Riverdale, which will play at Shelbyville next Friday. Quarterback Braden Graham threw for 102 yards and a TD and rushed for another touchdown for the Warriors.

Oakland 65, Stewarts Creek 14

The top-ranked Patriots (3-0, 1-0 Region 4-6A) racked up 438 yards, including 311 on the ground with six TDs.

C.J. Puckett rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns and Quincy Jackson had two receptions for 73 yards and two TDs to lead the Patriots.

T.T. Hill rushed for a team-high 103 yards and a TD while quarterback Kade Hewitt threw for two touchdowns and ran for another two TDs.

Javarian Otey led Stewarts Creek (0-3, 0-1) with 151 yards rushing and a touchdown, but the Red Hawks gained just 174 total yards.

Oakland will play at Ravenwood next Friday while Stewarts Creek will be at home, playing on its artificial turf for the first time, against Franklin.

Rockvale 27, Siegel 10

Eban Braiser kicked two field goals and quarterback Brennan Mayhew hit Jaylan Morgan on a 54-yard touchdown strike as the Rockets (2-1, 1-0 Region 4-6A) built a 20-0 lead and never looked back.

Mayhew finished 16-of-26 for 2021 yards and three TDs while Morgan caught two passes for 121 yards and two TDs.

The Rockets will play at Lincoln County next Friday. Siegel (2-1, 0-1) will play at Lebanon.

La Vergne 31, Antioch 0

The Wolverines (1-2, 1-0 Region 6-6A) got it done on the ground, scoring four rushing touchdowns.

Zante Clark had two rushing TDs while David Waters and quarterback Javon Drake each scored a TD in the win.

La Vergne's Ethan Jacques had a blocked punt and De'Angelo Ryan led the Wolverines with 80 receiving yards.

La Vergne will play host to rival Smyrna next Friday in a Region 6-6A contest.

MTCS 52, Clarksville Academy 37

Eli Wilson rushed 231 yards and five touchdowns as the Cougars (2-1) won the slugfest.

Gabe Howell added a 5-yard TD run and an interception and quarterback Yates Geren had a 23-yard touchdown run for MTCS, which will play at home against Mt. Juliet Christian next Friday.

Moore County 21, Eagleville 0

The Eagles (1-2, 0-1 Region 5-1A) struggled offensively in getting shut out for the third time in three seasons — all coming to Moore County.

Eagleville quarterback Jesse Brown was 11-of-22 for 86 yards. Elijah Fearns had six receptions for 63 yards and Kaleb Snitzer led the Eagles with six carries for 47 yards.

Eagleville will play at home against Gordonsville next Friday.

Sequatchie County 41, Cannon County 19

The Lions fell to 0-3 (0-1 in Region 4-3A), despite 147 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Ryan Perkins.

Kolby Miller rushed 12 times for 50 yards and a touchdown for the Lions, who will be at home against The Webb School next Friday.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Murfreesboro area football week 3 roundup: Blackman, Oakland, Rockvale earn 4-6A wins