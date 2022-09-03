ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro area football week 3 roundup: Blackman, Oakland, Rockvale earn 4-6A wins

By Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
 5 days ago

Weather delays at Riverdale, Oakland, Rockvale and La Vergne dominated high school football on Friday. But most area teams were able to eventually complete big region games.

Smyrna's home game against Hillsboro was canceled after the Burros elected to leave following a lengthy delay of rain and lightning.

According to Smyrna coach Matt Williams, the Burros could not play the game on Saturday, forcing the cancellation.

Smyrna (3-0) will play at La Vergne in a 6-6A battle of rivals next Friday.

Blackman 34, Riverdale 27

Justin Brown had eight catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns, 13 rushing yards and a TD and added an interception to lead Blackman to a 34-27 win over Riverdale in Region 4-6A.

The Blaze (2-1, 1-0 Region 4-6A) built a 20-3 lead before Riverdale (2-1, 0-1) came back to tie things at 20 early in the fourth quarter.

MORE: Justin Brown is bullish on his Mississippi State commitment — but here's why Georgia is calling

SCOREBOARD: Tennessee high school football scores, TSSAA live updates for Week 3 in Nashville area

However, a 48-yard pass from Jack Risner to Jacob Page set up Brown's 4-yard TD run with 5:52 remaining and Page caught a pass and pitched it to lineman Myles Gray, who scampered 20 yards for a touchdown just two minutes later.

Blackman recovered two onside kicks and also had a 40-yard interception return for a TD by linebacker Terence Carpenter.

Page finished with seven receptions for 77 yards for Blackman, which will play at home against Summit next Friday.

Isaiah Verser had 22 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown for Riverdale, which will play at Shelbyville next Friday. Quarterback Braden Graham threw for 102 yards and a TD and rushed for another touchdown for the Warriors.

Oakland 65, Stewarts Creek 14

The top-ranked Patriots (3-0, 1-0 Region 4-6A) racked up 438 yards, including 311 on the ground with six TDs.

C.J. Puckett rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns and Quincy Jackson had two receptions for 73 yards and two TDs to lead the Patriots.

T.T. Hill rushed for a team-high 103 yards and a TD while quarterback Kade Hewitt threw for two touchdowns and ran for another two TDs.

Javarian Otey led Stewarts Creek (0-3, 0-1) with 151 yards rushing and a touchdown, but the Red Hawks gained just 174 total yards.

Oakland will play at Ravenwood next Friday while Stewarts Creek will be at home, playing on its artificial turf for the first time, against Franklin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a6dtn_0hgdIijZ00

Rockvale 27, Siegel 10

Eban Braiser kicked two field goals and quarterback Brennan Mayhew hit Jaylan Morgan on a 54-yard touchdown strike as the Rockets (2-1, 1-0 Region 4-6A) built a 20-0 lead and never looked back.

Mayhew finished 16-of-26 for 2021 yards and three TDs while Morgan caught two passes for 121 yards and two TDs.

The Rockets will play at Lincoln County next Friday. Siegel (2-1, 0-1) will play at Lebanon.

La Vergne 31, Antioch 0

The Wolverines (1-2, 1-0 Region 6-6A) got it done on the ground, scoring four rushing touchdowns.

Zante Clark had two rushing TDs while David Waters and quarterback Javon Drake each scored a TD in the win.

La Vergne's Ethan Jacques had a blocked punt and De'Angelo Ryan led the Wolverines with 80 receiving yards.

La Vergne will play host to rival Smyrna next Friday in a Region 6-6A contest.

MTCS 52, Clarksville Academy 37

Eli Wilson rushed 231 yards and five touchdowns as the Cougars (2-1) won the slugfest.

Gabe Howell added a 5-yard TD run and an interception and quarterback Yates Geren had a 23-yard touchdown run for MTCS, which will play at home against Mt. Juliet Christian next Friday.

Moore County 21, Eagleville 0

The Eagles (1-2, 0-1 Region 5-1A) struggled offensively in getting shut out for the third time in three seasons — all coming to Moore County.

Eagleville quarterback Jesse Brown was 11-of-22 for 86 yards. Elijah Fearns had six receptions for 63 yards and Kaleb Snitzer led the Eagles with six carries for 47 yards.

Eagleville will play at home against Gordonsville next Friday.

Sequatchie County 41, Cannon County 19

The Lions fell to 0-3 (0-1 in Region 4-3A), despite 147 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Ryan Perkins.

Kolby Miller rushed 12 times for 50 yards and a touchdown for the Lions, who will be at home against The Webb School next Friday.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Murfreesboro area football week 3 roundup: Blackman, Oakland, Rockvale earn 4-6A wins

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Smyrna, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Lebanon, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
State
Mississippi State
City
Shelbyville, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Oakland, TN
City
La Vergne, TN
Rockvale, TN
Education
Rockvale, TN
Sports
City
Eagleville, TN
City
Gordonsville, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Education
State
Georgia State
City
Rockvale, TN
City
Nashville, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin’s London top local finisher at Mercy Franklin Classic

Franklin resident Suzanne London was the first female finisher in the Mercy Franklin Catholic 10K Monday morning in downtown Franklin. London, a member of the Franklin Road Runners, finished in 38 minutes, 21 seconds to capture the female crown at the annual race, which included an early morning 10K followed by a 5K race and a 1K kids fun run. The Labor Day tradition is in its 23rd year.
FRANKLIN, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player apologizes for actions against Ball State

Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Gerald Mincey apologized over the weekend for his actions during UT’s win against Ball State. Mincey, who transferred to Tennessee from Florida this offseason, appeared to sign an autograph during the middle of the game. (In the video it looks like the cap was on...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Patriots#American Football#Highschoolsports#Tssaa
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

"Fill-Up for Nick" Thursday in Smyrna

(SMYRNA, TN) Management of the Twice Daily Shell Convenience Center on StoneCrest Boulevard in Smyrna is donating 50-cents from every gallon of gas sold there this Thursday (9/8/2022). It will go to the family of Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed in an attempted armed robbery last Tuesday morning (8/30/2022).
WSMV

Cumberland University shares reaction following fatal crash involving football players

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cumberland University spoke out Monday after a car crash seriously injured one football player and claimed the life of another over the weekend. Police said football players Jamir Johnson, Lamar Childress, Jeremiah Matthews, Brandon Pace Jr., and Marcus Webb were driving a red Dodge Charger that had failed to maintain the traffic lane Sunday. The car left the right side of the road and hit a tree. Witnesses told police the driver was speeding, and the car did not have its headlights on. An open bottle of alcohol was found in the car.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
On Target News

Local Winners in Tennessee Lottery

Two area Tennessee Lottery players won big on August 29, 2022, from two different drawing-style games. The first was a player in Decherd, whose Tennessee Cash ticket matched five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win the jackpot of $500,000. That winning ticket was purchased at Downtown Station, 101 W. Main Street in Decherd.
DECHERD, TN
WTVCFOX

Eliza Fletcher remembered as 'dedicated' teacher, wife, mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — Eliza Fletcher, the woman whose remains were found Monday after she'd been abducted in Memphis, is being remembered as a "dedicated" wife, mother, and teacher. A graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, Fletcher held a Master's of Arts in Teaching education degree. She was working...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily News Journal

The Daily News Journal

1K+
Followers
797
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

DNJ.com is the home page of The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, with in-depth and updated local news, MTSU and high school sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://dnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy