Foster City, CA

Rebecca Huron
4d ago

good send them to 3rd world NATION for 1 year to help build water system's agriculture bet they come back well behaved

CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek police arrest Pinole man for reportedly stealing Rolex

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – Walnut Creek police arrested a Pinole man last week after he stole a Rolex watch from someone at a local gas station months earlier, according to officials.Officers arrested Kalelle Lamar Dawson on Sept. 1 for the theft at a gas station on Mt. Diablo Blvd, which was reported back in June.During his arrest, Dawson, a convicted felon, had a firearm with its serial number removed, ammunition, and marijuana. Officers booked him into the Martinez Detention Facility.Five days after Dawson's arrest, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office charged him with Possessing an Assault Weapon, 2nd Degree Burglary and possession of marijuana for sale.In a press release, the department said that officers have arrested three suspects in a recent series of "Rolex street robberies."Walnut Creek police asked that anyone in the public with information about these robberies to call the WCPD anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 arrested in robbery of Rolex watch from elderly Foster City man

FOSTER CITY – Three people were arrested in Sacramento County after an elderly man was robbed of his Rolex watch outside his Foster City home last week.According to Foster City police, the victim was confronted by two suspects at Costco, who attempted a fake jewelry rouse on the man. The man refused and walked into the store.Afterwards, the victim drove home, where he was confronted by the suspects. Police said the suspects restrained the man and ripped the watch from his wrist, before leaving the scene in a white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.Cameras at the store and at from a residence...
FOSTER CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting at Kaiser San Leandro being investigated by police

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Leandro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside the Kaiser campus located at 2500 Merced Street. The shooting occurred just before noon, according to an alert sent by SLPD. Certain portions of the hospital are on “lockdown” as a precaution so police can collect evidence, […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Meth party in SF turns into violent robbery; 1 shot

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at a party Tuesday morning near the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in an apartment building where people were smoking methamphetamine. The party turned into a robbery as the suspect stole a “large amount of cash.” The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Security guard shot at Kaiser Permanente facility

A security guard was shot while carrying an undisclosed amount of money at Kaiser Permanente's medical campus in San Leandro, police said. The guard was in critical condition after being shot in the upper torso, San Leandro police told KTVU. The guard was either picking up money or dropping it...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
NBC Bay Area

State AG to Investigate Angelo Quinto's Death in Antioch Police Custody

A decision by the Contra Costa County District Attorney not to file charges against officers involved in restraining an Antioch man who later died will be reviewed by California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office, officials said Wednesday. Angelo Quinto was a 30-year-old Filipino American veteran suffering from a mental health...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting outside SF club leaves man with life-threatening injuries

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A man in his 20s suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting after an altercation outside of a nightclub in San Francisco's Mission Terrace neighborhood over the holiday weekend, police said Tuesday.The shooting was reported around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Ocean Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available.Police have not made any arrest in the case or released any description of the suspect, who investigators said was driving a gold sedan.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Sheriff’s bomb squad detonates items found at San Martin home

Authorities are investigating a Sept. 5 emergency incident in San Martin where hazardous materials were found at a residence, prompting the sheriff’s bomb squad to conduct a controlled explosion near Rucker Elementary School. Firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to a report of a medical incident at 5:51pm on...
SAN MARTIN, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured after explosion in downtown SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were injured early Wednesday after an explosion in downtown San Francisco, police said. The explosion was reported in the area of Larkin Street and Golden Gate Avenue around 3:15 a.m., in the city’s Tenderloin. “Upon arrival, paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were on scene treating two victims […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

