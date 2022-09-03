Read full article on original website
Rebecca Huron
4d ago
good send them to 3rd world NATION for 1 year to help build water system's agriculture bet they come back well behaved
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area WatersJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Apple Has Given A Rare Speech At The Apple AI Conference Keynote, Focusing On Accessibility.Prince MenariaCupertino, CA
The 49er Faithful have reason to be conflictedClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
The Case For Keeping Sean Murphy in OaklandIBWAAOakland, CA
Related
Walnut Creek police arrest Pinole man for reportedly stealing Rolex
WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – Walnut Creek police arrested a Pinole man last week after he stole a Rolex watch from someone at a local gas station months earlier, according to officials.Officers arrested Kalelle Lamar Dawson on Sept. 1 for the theft at a gas station on Mt. Diablo Blvd, which was reported back in June.During his arrest, Dawson, a convicted felon, had a firearm with its serial number removed, ammunition, and marijuana. Officers booked him into the Martinez Detention Facility.Five days after Dawson's arrest, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office charged him with Possessing an Assault Weapon, 2nd Degree Burglary and possession of marijuana for sale.In a press release, the department said that officers have arrested three suspects in a recent series of "Rolex street robberies."Walnut Creek police asked that anyone in the public with information about these robberies to call the WCPD anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.
Shooting at Bay Area Kaiser leaves guard in critical condition
The suspect is still at large.
3 arrested in robbery of Rolex watch from elderly Foster City man
FOSTER CITY – Three people were arrested in Sacramento County after an elderly man was robbed of his Rolex watch outside his Foster City home last week.According to Foster City police, the victim was confronted by two suspects at Costco, who attempted a fake jewelry rouse on the man. The man refused and walked into the store.Afterwards, the victim drove home, where he was confronted by the suspects. Police said the suspects restrained the man and ripped the watch from his wrist, before leaving the scene in a white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.Cameras at the store and at from a residence...
Shooting at Kaiser San Leandro being investigated by police
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Leandro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside the Kaiser campus located at 2500 Merced Street. The shooting occurred just before noon, according to an alert sent by SLPD. Certain portions of the hospital are on “lockdown” as a precaution so police can collect evidence, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meth party in SF turns into violent robbery; 1 shot
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at a party Tuesday morning near the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in an apartment building where people were smoking methamphetamine. The party turned into a robbery as the suspect stole a “large amount of cash.” The […]
San Leandro Kaiser on lockdown, armored truck guard shot
Kaiser Permanente’s San Leandro Medical Center is on lockdown following a shooting nearby just before noon. Reports say an armored truck guard had just picked up money and was on his way back to the truck when he was shot.
San Leandro Kaiser on lockdown after shooting and armored car heist, police say; suspect at large
Kaiser Hospital in San Leandro is currently locked down and an armored car guard is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday, police say.
Bay Area man arrested after reportedly driving drunk onto the iconic ‘Lost Boys bridge’
The passenger, who was on a date with the driver, was hospitalized with serious injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alameda Co. sheriff's deputy arrested for double homicide after surrendering in Central CA: police
Police say 24-year-old Devin Williams, Jr., an Alameda County sheriff's deputy, called authorities and was taken into custody near Coalinga after surrendering.
insideedition.com
California Sheriff's Deputy on the Run Turns Himself In for the Murders of Husband and Wife, Police Say
A Northern California sheriff’s deputy turned himself in to law enforcement after being declared a suspect in the murders of a husband and wife found shot to death inside their home Wednesday, officials said. After about 11 hours on the run, Devon Williams Jr., 24, called authorities and said...
1 man shot, 10 cars hit by gunfire in late-night SF shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot after a late-night shooting Tuesday night in San Francisco, Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani announced on Twitter. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near Turk Street and Buchanan Street where 10 cars were hit by gunfire. Police said a man was found shot on Larch Way. The adult […]
KTVU FOX 2
Security guard shot at Kaiser Permanente facility
A security guard was shot while carrying an undisclosed amount of money at Kaiser Permanente's medical campus in San Leandro, police said. The guard was in critical condition after being shot in the upper torso, San Leandro police told KTVU. The guard was either picking up money or dropping it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Former Contra Costa County 'Officer of the Year' allegedly falsified police report to steal firearms
MARTINEZ, Calif. - New details have been released regarding the former Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy who was arrested by his own agency last week. Investigators said Matthew Buckley falsified a police report in order to steal firearms from a court property room, according to the East Bay Times. Buckley,...
NBC Bay Area
State AG to Investigate Angelo Quinto's Death in Antioch Police Custody
A decision by the Contra Costa County District Attorney not to file charges against officers involved in restraining an Antioch man who later died will be reviewed by California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office, officials said Wednesday. Angelo Quinto was a 30-year-old Filipino American veteran suffering from a mental health...
Shooting outside SF club leaves man with life-threatening injuries
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A man in his 20s suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting after an altercation outside of a nightclub in San Francisco's Mission Terrace neighborhood over the holiday weekend, police said Tuesday.The shooting was reported around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Ocean Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available.Police have not made any arrest in the case or released any description of the suspect, who investigators said was driving a gold sedan.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
KTVU FOX 2
Video captures couple stealing French bulldog 'Bruno' in San Leandro
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Alameda County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for a man and woman caught on video taking a French bulldog named Bruno. The couple was seen in surveillance video near Meekland and Lewelling in San Leandro tracking Bruno after he got lost from the family's yard.
Morgan Hill Times
Sheriff’s bomb squad detonates items found at San Martin home
Authorities are investigating a Sept. 5 emergency incident in San Martin where hazardous materials were found at a residence, prompting the sheriff’s bomb squad to conduct a controlled explosion near Rucker Elementary School. Firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to a report of a medical incident at 5:51pm on...
Car and dog stolen from handicapped woman at Walnut Creek gas station
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly, handicapped woman had her car and dog stolen from her at a gas station on Tuesday, the Walnut Creek Police Department said on Facebook. WCPD later confirmed that the car and dog have both been recovered. Police said the woman was at a Chevron just before 11 a.m. […]
Two injured after explosion in downtown SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were injured early Wednesday after an explosion in downtown San Francisco, police said. The explosion was reported in the area of Larkin Street and Golden Gate Avenue around 3:15 a.m., in the city’s Tenderloin. “Upon arrival, paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were on scene treating two victims […]
eastcountytoday.net
Updated: 4 Injured in Head-on Crash Involving Tri Delta Transit Bus in Antioch
At approximately 7:30 pm Monday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a head-on vehicle crash involving a Tri Delta Transit bus in the area of Delta Fair Blvd and Century in the City of Antioch. Upon arrival, it was stated that 1 vehicle sustained...
Comments / 4