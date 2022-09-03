SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A man in his 20s suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting after an altercation outside of a nightclub in San Francisco's Mission Terrace neighborhood over the holiday weekend, police said Tuesday.The shooting was reported around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Ocean Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available.Police have not made any arrest in the case or released any description of the suspect, who investigators said was driving a gold sedan.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

