ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Man killed in west valley parking lot, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was shot and killed in a business parking lot Saturday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the shooting happened around 7:42 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 4300 block of Spring Mountain Road, near Arville Street. LVMPD Dispatch initially reported that a man was shot in the parking lot of a business in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say person in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a person suffered life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash Monday night. According to police, the incident occurred at about 10:02 p.m. Monday night near Cobblestone Avenue west of Candlelight Street. Evidence at the scene and video surveillance indicated...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
KGET

Las Vegas man dead after motorcycle crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who died after a motorcycle crash on Highway 58 in Tehachapi early Tuesday morning. Louis Kenneth Wright, 61, was on eastbound Highway 58 on a motorcycle in Tehachapi when he left the roadway and crashed, according to the coroner’s office. Wright was pronounced […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KTNV

RTC: Police activity closes down Sunset Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity has been reported on eastbound Sunset Road, before Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. Eastbound Sunset Road will be closed from Windy Road to Las Vegas Boulevard on Tuesday until further notice. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say there were 27 DUI arrests over Labor Day weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says there were more than two dozen DUI arrests over Labor Day weekend. According to police, as part of the holiday weekend DUI enforcement, LVMPD says there were 100 total stops. Of those, 49 people were cited and 27 DUI arrests were made. The department also noted that two firearms were recovered.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Boulevard#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police seek help identifying burglary suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of burglary. Metro police said the man used a crowbar to break into local businesses. Police describe the man as a white male adult between 35 and 45 years old, and roughly...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy