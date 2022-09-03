LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says there were more than two dozen DUI arrests over Labor Day weekend. According to police, as part of the holiday weekend DUI enforcement, LVMPD says there were 100 total stops. Of those, 49 people were cited and 27 DUI arrests were made. The department also noted that two firearms were recovered.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO