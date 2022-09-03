Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Man killed in west valley parking lot, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was shot and killed in a business parking lot Saturday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the shooting happened around 7:42 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 4300 block of Spring Mountain Road, near Arville Street. LVMPD Dispatch initially reported that a man was shot in the parking lot of a business in the area.
One man in critical condition after collision in North Las Vegas
According to the North Las Vegas Police Department officers were dispatched to a collision in the 1900 block of West Craig around 12 p.m.
L.A. Weekly
Angeline Lopez-Zaldana Killed, Savannah Antillon Involved in Pedestrian Crash on Jones Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
Fatal Electric Scooter Accident on West Tropicana Avenue. The incident happened around 11:47 p.m., along South Jones Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue, on August 20th. According to reports, Lopez-Zaldana was riding an electric scooter and fell into the road for unknown reasons. There, a passing 2014 Honda CR-V struck Lopez-Zaldana.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say person in critical condition after hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a person suffered life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash Monday night. According to police, the incident occurred at about 10:02 p.m. Monday night near Cobblestone Avenue west of Candlelight Street. Evidence at the scene and video surveillance indicated...
‘What did I do,’ Man said he was drinking before hitting Las Vegas police officer in suspected DUI crash: report
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of causing a crash that hospitalized a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer allegedly told police he was drinking beer before the collision. John Boyd, 65, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol on Saturday, Aug. 3 when he tried to make a left turn at the intersection of […]
Las Vegas man dead after motorcycle crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who died after a motorcycle crash on Highway 58 in Tehachapi early Tuesday morning. Louis Kenneth Wright, 61, was on eastbound Highway 58 on a motorcycle in Tehachapi when he left the roadway and crashed, according to the coroner’s office. Wright was pronounced […]
KTNV
RTC: Police activity closes down Sunset Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity has been reported on eastbound Sunset Road, before Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. Eastbound Sunset Road will be closed from Windy Road to Las Vegas Boulevard on Tuesday until further notice. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes and...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say there were 27 DUI arrests over Labor Day weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says there were more than two dozen DUI arrests over Labor Day weekend. According to police, as part of the holiday weekend DUI enforcement, LVMPD says there were 100 total stops. Of those, 49 people were cited and 27 DUI arrests were made. The department also noted that two firearms were recovered.
Las Vegas police arrest public administrator in connection to journalist death
Investigators are serving search warrants related to the Sept. 3 homicide of local investigative reporter Jeff German, officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police seek public’s help identifying vehicle involved in injury-causing crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle involved in a crash that caused critical injuries. Police said the crash happened Monday, Sept. 5 near Cobblestone Avenue and Candlelight Street in the west valley. According to police,...
Police search county official’s home in connection with journalist’s homicide investigation
Las Vegas police confirm a search warrant was served Wednesday morning at the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles who has been the focus of recent investigative stories by reporter Jeff German
Investigation to determine cause of fatal house fire in east Las Vegas
Firefighters were dispatched to the home at 6140 Yellowstone Ave., near east Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street, at approximately 12:35 p.m.
Update: Coroner identifies woman killed in hit-and-run crash
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 40-year-old Las Vegas woman.
Las Vegas police search for man who broke into business with a crowbar
Las Vegas police describe the man as white between ages 35 and 45, 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a blue hat with a white insignia on the bill.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police seek help identifying burglary suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of burglary. Metro police said the man used a crowbar to break into local businesses. Police describe the man as a white male adult between 35 and 45 years old, and roughly...
Suspect wanted for Upstate murder arrested in Nevada
A suspect wanted for a murder in the Upstate has been taken into custody, out West. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says, 42 year old Justin Mathis has been arrested in Las Vegas.
Police: Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead near Civic Center Drive and Cheyenne Avenue. Officers were initially called out to the 2200 block of Venus Avenue in reference to an injured person on Monday evening. Detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the […]
Shooter at large after fatal altercation at Las Vegas Chinatown gas station
Police in Las Vegas are searching for the person responsible for a fatal shooting at a Circle K on Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street on Saturday night.
Woman faces attempted murder charge in North Las Vegas shooting, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is facing an attempted murder charge following a shooting in North Las Vegas, according to police. It happened on Tuesday around 8 a.m. near Carey Avenue and MLK Boulevard. Officers said they responded to a call of a shooting incident in the 2300 block of Cambridge Elms Street. Further […]
North Las Vegas police search for teen suspects in movie theater brawl
Police in North Las Vegas are searching for teenagers responsible for a brawl at the Galaxy Theatres inside the Cannery on Craig Road over the weekend.
