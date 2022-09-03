Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Plainview at Piedmont football game moved to Thursday night
PIEDMONT – Piedmont football coach Steve Smith confirmed on Wednesday morning the Bulldogs’ Class 3A, Region 6 home game with Plainview has been moved from Friday night to Thursday night. Kickoff is still at 7 p.m. The move was made in an effort to avoid storms in the...
weisradio.com
Sand Rock, Collinsville football games moved to Thursday night
Two more area high school football games – both in Class 2A, Region 7 – have been moved to Thursday night due to rain in the forecast on Friday. Sand Rock’s contest at Section is now Thursday night at 7 p.m., as well at Collinsville’s game at seventh-ranked Pisgah. Sand Rock comes into its game at 1-2, while Section is at 0-3. Collinsville and Pisgah are both 2-0.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County’s Malachi Horton Selected as the Alabama ONE Player of the Week
Alabama ONE is proud to recognize the Player of the Week Malachi Horton from Cherokee County High School. Malachi recorded 7 catches for 108 yards and 1 touchdown in his game against Piedmont High School on Friday, August 26, 2022.
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Flood Situation in Chattooga County, Georgia / More Pics from Around Cherokee County (Alabama)
The flooding that plagued Chattooga County over Labor Day weekend is being called a flood of “historic proportions”. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia says over 14 inches of rain fell in about an eight-hour period from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Tri-State Weather Meteorologist Patrick...
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia
With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
weisradio.com
Chattooga County, Georgia Hit Hard by Torrential Downpour over the Weekend
Chattooga County Receives 10+ Inches Of Rain In 8 Hour Period. Chattooga County saw torrential rains overnight and into early Sunday morning that brought devasting flash flooding conditions along with it. Most estimates had the county receving anywhere from 8 to 10 inches of rainfall from midnight to around 8 or 9am Sunday morning as a passing weather system became stalled over Chattooga County. Some estimates have been as high as 12 inches of rainfall. Downtown Summerville and Trion were some of the hardest hit areas as many downtown businesses in Summerville, especially on the southern end of town, reported several inches to over three feet of water in some buildings.
weisradio.com
Flooding Update from Cherokee County EMA
TUESDAY 12:00pm FLOODING UPDATE / Cherokee County EMA News Release. As the water continues to recede back into the Chattooga River, Alabama Power and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers have done a phenomenal job with controlling the water level of Weiss Lake. According to current data, Weiss Lake at Weiss Dam is sitting at 564.1′ which is only one inch above full pool. The spillway gates are open and the generators are on as water continues to get pushed downstream. At one point yesterday the lake level at Weiss Dam reached 564.5′ but lowered overnight.
weisradio.com
Pine Grove Baptist Church Holding Second Bottled Water Drive Wednesday through Saturday
Pine Grove Baptist Church will be collecting water again Wednesday through Saturday, September 7th through 10th, at the hours listed above. They will have a tractor trailer available on Saturday to deliver to all donations to Summerville. Monetary donations are also welcome as they will be used to purchase water.
weisradio.com
Fatal Accident in DeKalb County on Monday
A single-vehicle crash that took place at approximately 2:00am Monday (September 5th) claimed the life of a Bryant man. Cody Ray Busby, age 36, was fatally injured when the 1998 Ford Mustang that he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Busby wasn’t using a seat belt at the time, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Hit Hard by Heavy Rain – Exercise Caution Around the Area When Driving on Labor Day
Heavy, heavy rainfall began overnight Saturday in Cherokee County and continued to come down for most of the morning on Sunday. Over that time, the National Weather Service issued a number of watches and warnings regarding travel, while local media and first responders along with the Cherokee County EMA officials kept a running list of areas to avoid.
weisradio.com
Career Tech Student Organizations Collecting Water Donations this Week
Cherokee County Career Tech Student Organizations are currently collecting water for the flood victims in Summerville through Friday, September 9th. Bring water to the front office off of Bay Spring Road. CTSO’s are extracurricular organizations that provide unique programs of career and leadership development, motivation, and recognition for CTC students....
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, September 7th
Taylor Rochester, age 22 of Leesburg – Burglary 3rd Degree (two counts), CT Enters Remains in Dwelling, Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree, Theft of Property 3rd Degree and FTA/Theft of Property 1st Degree;. Amanda Davis, age 42 of Cedartown, Georgia – FTA/Burglary 3rd Degree and FTA/Theft of Property 1st Degree;...
weisradio.com
Patricia Ann Abernathy (Sissy) McKerley
Patricia Ann Abernathy McKerley, aka Sissy, age 61 went to be with the Lord and her Momma on September 2, 2022, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Weiss Lake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the time of service, Wednesday at Perry Funeral Home Chapel.
weisradio.com
Suspect Captured Here in Cherokee County, Convicted of Child Molestation in Northwest Georgia
A 34 year old Chattooga County, Georgia man was found guilty of child molestation in Chattooga County Superior Court recently. Johnathan Culberson was found guilty of molesting an eleven-year-old girl in September of 2020. The incident reportedly took place at a house in the Trion area around 3:30am. When law...
weisradio.com
Piedmont City Council approves recreational trail program grant request
PIEDMONT – During a public hearing prior to its work session and regular meeting on Tuesday, the Piedmont City Council heard a presentation from East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission representative Heather Graham. Graham is working with the city on a recreational trail program grant for improvements to...
weisradio.com
Mrs. Glenda Anne Keil
Mrs. Glenda Anne Keil age 79 of Cedar Bluff passed away Thursday Morning, September 01, 2022 at Floyd Medical Center in Rome Ga. A Celebration of life will be held Tuesday afternoon September 06, 2022 at 3:00 pm at Perry Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Cosby officiating, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00 pm till the time of service, a private burial at Weiss Lake Memorial Gardens will follow the service.
weisradio.com
“Boil Water” Order Given for Summerville/Menlo Area until Further Notice
The City of Summerville has issued a “BOIL WATER” order for all Summerville water customers. This currently includes Menlo Water customers as well since Menlo is being supplied by the City of Summerville Water Department. Boil water before using until further notice.
weisradio.com
Rainbow City Woman Jailed after Making Death Threats
An Etowah County woman has been arrested after allegedly stalking a man and threatening to hurt him, according to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office. Belinda Lynn Jenkins, 51, of Rainbow City, is charged with first-degree stalking and harassment. According to police, Jenkins allegedly began following the victim and his family, as well as showing up to family events, the victim’s job, and even his vacations. She also allegedly threatened the victim’s life and others that he might be around.
